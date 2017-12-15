A Tale of DOJ Corruption

Imagine living in a country where the federal government decides whether you're exonerated from criminal wrongdoing or hauled off in handcuffs based on how you vote.

Welcome to the U.S. Justice Department, a politicized agency that has become a weaponized arm of the Democratic National Committee.

First it was corrupt agents at the IRS who abused its authority during the Obama years, targeting conservative groups. Now we're witnessing corruption at the highest echelons of the FBI and DOJ, where high-ranking officials have become transparently politicized, causing corrosive distrust in our justice system.

This week, we saw the release of hundreds of text messages between Peter Strzok, a top FBI counterintelligence agent who was a key figure in the Hillary Clinton email investigation, and his alleged mistress, Lisa Page, another FBI hack with acute political leanings. The texts provide further evidence that the FBI's investigation into Clinton's rogue servers while she was secretary of state was a sham led by former FBI Director James Comey and Strzok, who hated Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and their supporters.

But perhaps even more alarming is the fact that the texts suggest there was plotting to interfere in a major U.S. presidential election by our own Department of Justice.

On Aug. 15, 2016, Strzok wrote to Page, "I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in (FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's) office -- that there's no way (Trump) gets elected -- but I'm afraid we can't take that risk." He added: "It's like an insurance policy."

Insurance for what exactly? FBI agents can have political opinions, but taking out anti-Trump "insurance" suggests conspiratorial action plotted to derail Trump's political ascent. In another exchange, Page said, "Maybe you're meant to stay where you are because you're meant to protect the country from that menace." Strzok thanked her and said, "Of course I'll try and approach it that way."

In other texts exchanged during the 2016 presidential campaign, the two FBI agents displayed political bias on steroids. Strzok called Trump a "loathsome human being," a "f---ing idiot" and other hateful things. In one text, Page told Strzok, "I can not believe Donald Trump is likely to be an actual, serious candidate for president."

If you think that's biased -- jeopardizing the integrity of a federal investigation into matters of national security -- how about this?

During the 2016 Republican National Convention, Strzok texted, "Oooh, TURN IT ON, TURN IT ON!!! THE D-----BAGS ARE ABOUT TO COME OUT," referring to the Trump family walking to the stage. When critiquing Melania Trump's RNC speech, Page said: "God, it's just a two-bit organization. I do so hope his disorganization comes to bite him hard in November."

Hardly evidence of the impartiality one would expect from DOJ officials instrumental in deciding who gets cleared of criminal charges and who gets arrested -- decisions that Strzok made when watering down language Comey used when describing Clinton's actions in the email probe, thereby clearing her of legal malfeasance.

Then there's this August 2015 missive: "I just saw my first Bernie Sanders bumper sticker. Made me want to key the car," Page wrote. Strzok replied: "He's an idiot like Trump. Figure they cancel each other out." This has led voters to question whether Strzok deliberately shielded Clinton from an indictment over her mishandling of top-secret information to blunt Sanders' chances of becoming the Democratic Party's front-runner -- a likely scenario if Clinton had been expelled from the presidential race on criminal charges. If that's the case, there's more than unethical bias at play at the FBI.

It would indicate that Strzok and his corrupt allies within the Obama administration subverted a U.S. presidential election.

While deflecting blame on Russia.

But that's not all.

Strzok was also on special counsel Robert Mueller's team probing Trump's connections to Russia. He was one of the agents who interviewed Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, leading to perjury charges, and was present when Clinton was interviewed by the FBI. Add it up and there is now evidence there was at least one politically compromised FBI agent who was knee-deep in investigating both Trump and Clinton.

Hence, we saw Clinton given a free pass while Trump, his family members and his associates continue to be subjected to one of the worst political inquisitions in modern history.

Talk about a rigged justice system.

Americans must demand that Congress and Attorney General Jeff Sessions root out the bad apples at the DOJ and hold them accountable. They must also suspend the tainted Mueller investigation and begin deposing all actors involved. A failure to do so won't make the corruption disappear. To the contrary, it'll perpetuate and metastasize to untenable proportions we see in Third World regimes.

A chilling and dangerous scenario for all.

