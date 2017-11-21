How to Save the City of Big Shoulders

More than a century ago, Upton Sinclair galvanized America with his novel “The Jungle,” in which he detailed the harsh treatment of laborers and unsanitary conditions in Chicago’s meat slaughterhouses. Sinclair made infamous a section of the Chicago River known as “Bubbly Creek” -- where the water literally bubbled from the massive amounts of animal blood and waste dumped into the river. Today the stockyards are long gone, and Chicago is no longer “Hog Butcher to the World,” as poet Carl Sandberg wrote.

Our rivers no longer run red with blood. But our streets do -- with human blood, most of it from the bodies of young black men.

Chicago reached a grim milestone last week, surpassing 600 murders for 2017. Thankfully, we seem unlikely to surpass last year’s horrific total of 760, but criminologists note how difficult it is to reverse such huge spikes in the murder rate. By the way, the death toll would be far higher were it not for incredible advances in emergency room technology and expertise, as 4,300 people were shot in the city last year. What a sad reality that the places to really learn about gunshot trauma for medical professionals are Iraq, Afghanistan … and Chicago.

Perhaps to deflect attention from this tragic record, Mayor Rahm Emanuel regularly assails President Trump while declaring Chicago a “Sanctuary City,” apparently oblivious to the inanity of using a term denoting religious safety to describe an urban area in the American heartland where the annual death toll is comparable to U.S. battlefield losses in Iraq at the height of the war there. Emanuel’s pandering only seeks to divert attention from the harsh reality of a city confronting financial shambles, failing schools, and dangerous gangs.

We need new leadership and new approaches to address this crisis. First, our police must re-engage pre-emptively at the street level and must receive the backing and resources they need and deserve from our political leadership. Police stops from 2015 to 2016 declined an astounding 80 percent. Beat cops fear blowback anytime they engage with suspects, so they’ve understandably retreated. In addition, thanks to ACLU lawsuits, they face onerous paperwork to document each interaction. The results aren’t surprising when the bad guys know that the cops only show up after the victim has been felled. “Officers are under attack,” former police Superintendent Garry McCarthy declared on an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes.” “That’s how they feel and they’re not going to put themselves and their families in jeopardy.” McCarthy, who was fired by Emanuel, is considering a run for mayor. Replacing the man who sacked him would be a satisfying turn of events for McCarthy, I’m sure. For the rest of Chicagoans, the stakes are even higher. Many of us are thinking: Maybe a tough cop is precisely the leadership we need to address this crime crisis.

Root causes among Chicago’s youth must also be addressed. Our broke, politicized public school system continually fails to prepare children for productive lives as adults. Today, according to University of Illinois study, 47 percent of Chicago black men aged 20-24 are neither in school nor employed. Of Chicago public school graduates who attend community colleges in the city – and those are considered the successful ones – an amazing 91 percent require remedial courses before they can start regular college courses. In spite of these dismal results, and in the face of a $20 billion unfunded city pension crisis, Chicago’s teachers are paid more than their counterparts in any big city in America. We need real, comprehensive school choice and leadership willing to break the stranglehold the Chicago Teachers Union holds over education in the city.

Chicago’s faced intense crises before, from the 1871 fire to the Capone Mafia domination. We may need federal help, which came in the mob era. With new leadership and the right policy reforms, this great city can be reclaimed by its hard-working citizens. It was Sandberg who first described Chicago as the city of “broad shoulders.” Less remembered, but more relevant today, he also noted that Chicagoans are “fierce as a dog with tongue lapping for action.”