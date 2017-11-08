Bergdahl Was on Trial, But So Were His Commanders

The Navy’s conclusions after investigating collisions involving the destroyers USS Fitzgerald and the USS McCain showed line officers and sailors were at fault. But the Navy also found it necessary to relieve the admiral in charge of the Seventh Fleet as well for failures in his command. And the admiral heading the U.S. Pacific Command was passed over for promotion to an important post and forced into early retirement.

The failures of commanders have historically been judged in relation to the failures of their troops. But the Bowe Bergdahl case is unique in exhibiting the most obvious exercises of “command influence” by two presidents of the United States, each of them Bergdahl’s statutory commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Bergdahl’s defense counsel, Eugene T. Fidell, noted the prejudicial remarks of President Trump, the commander-in-chief at the time of the Army sergeant’s trial for deserting his post in Afghanistan in 2009. But President Obama’s Rose Garden ceremony with Bergdahl and his parents after the soldier’s 2014 release by the Taliban -- which followed a prefatory statement by National Security Adviser Susan Rice lauding Bergdahl for serving his country “with honor and distinction” -- can be seen as just as prejudicial in exoneration as Trump’s was in condemnation.

The America military has enlisted its share of dicey individuals since its beginnings. And as the recent case of West Point graduating a Che Guevara-admiring pro-communist cadet and assigning him to a combat unit shows, it still does. It depends upon its commanders to make up for these inevitable mistakes in processing millions of individuals when they have notice. The superintendent of West Point’s command structure had notice of the potentially unstable cadet. Bergdahl’s troop commanders had notice of his malingering as well. And they did nothing.

As the commander of a tank company, I relied upon my wily first sergeant to use a classic military ploy to weed out the flakes with the minimum difficulty for all, and without resorting to the military justice system. He simply scoured Pentagon levies for troops for reposting and training in some area where the military needed personnel, like explosive ordnance training or aircraft maintenance. And we volunteered every four-flusher and eight-ball we had to the hungry personnel machine.

There is only so much we can expect of obviously flawed individuals under stress in a combat unit. And if they begin to come apart, a good commander takes notice and gets them reassigned to someplace more appropriate before they get themselves or others in trouble. Commanders have been dealing with this problem for many wars. It doesn’t matter if you are a confused low-level soldier like Bergdahl in Afghanistan or a loudmouthed general bragging about top-secret D-Day invasion plans in London during World War II. “For the good of the service” they have to go. And the sooner the better for everyone.

So whatever Bergdahl’s confessed offenses, his commanders failed him, all the way up to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the United States. No one should minimize Bergdahl’s failures. But neither should we blame him for the maneuvering of his commanders after the fact of his desertion, including the casualties suffered in attempting to locate him, or whatever we might think of the prisoner trade that resulted in his release.

We need to understand the most insidious danger to the good order and discipline of the United States military is not the judgment rendered in Bergdahl’s trial. It is the casual exercise of the most pernicious cancer to a functioning, credible military justice system our troops depend upon: command influence -- in this case by two presidents of opposing political parties with divergent views of the role of the military, both for the most naked political advantage. And while much is being said about Bergdahl, scarcely a word has been said about this much greater danger.