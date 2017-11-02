House GOP Bill Cuts Taxes, But Obstacles Remain

House Republicans unveiled their long-anticipated tax overhaul Thursday, starting the clock on the central piece of their legislative agenda, which they hope to pass in a matter of weeks and which many Republicans feel is critical to maintaining their congressional majorities next year.

The legislation -- which clocks in at 429 pages and is dubbed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -- would reduce the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent; lower the number of income tax brackets to four, while maintaining the top rate for highest earners; double the standard tax deduction; phase out the estate tax; and make other significant changes to the Internal Revenue code.

Republican leaders have set an aggressive time frame for passing the bill, hoping to mark it up in the Ways and Means Committee next week and pass it on the House floor the following week, before they break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Senate Republicans, who plan to release separate legislation later this month, expect to have a similarly ambitious timeline to push the bill over the finish line, hoping for President Trump’s signature before the end of the year.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday morning that the political will to get the legislation done is “ironclad” among his conference.

“We’re going to get this done. You know why? Because the American people are counting on us,” Ryan said.

Trump praised the legislation in a statement, but said there is “much work left to do.”

“The special interests will distort the facts, the lobbyists will try to save their special deals, and some in the media will unfairly report on our efforts,” Trump said. “But my Administration will work tirelessly to make good on our promise to the working people who built our Nation and deliver historic tax cuts and reforms -- the rocket fuel our economy needs to soar higher than ever before.”

For families, the tax brackets would be: 0 percent for earnings up to $24,000; 12 percent for earnings up to $90,000; 25 percent for earnings up to $260,000; 35 percent for earnings up to $1 million; and 39.6 percent above that.

The legislation would also create a 25 percent “pass-through” tax rate for small businesses that file as limited partnerships, limited liability corporations and S corporations rather than C corporations. Rep. Kevin Brady, the Ways and Means chairman and chief architect of the measure, said there are safeguards in place to prevent wealthy individuals from taking advantage of the pass-through rate to lower their personal tax burden.

In order to comply with Senate rules and pass the legislation via reconciliation -- a process that allows Republicans to avoid a filibuster -- the plan cannot create more than $1.5 trillion in new deficits. Brady said he expected a score from the Joint Committee on Taxation to show $1.51 trillion, within range of the necessary mark.

Attempting to stave off concerns over the elimination of personal exemptions and popular deductions, including for student loans and medical expenses, Republicans emphasized that the lowering of tax brackets, the doubling of the standard deduction -- to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for families -- and a $600 increase in the child tax credit would lower the overall tax burden.

The legislation also makes no changes to 401(k) retirement contributions, though there had been conversations about limiting the amount of pre-tax money that could be set aside. Trump tweeted last week that he would not support those changes.

“This plan is for the middle-class families in this country who deserve a break,” Ryan said.

While Republicans touted their plan’s rollout, they acknowledged that the legislation is not final, and that significant obstacles to passage remain. Tax writers worked to assuage concerns of GOP lawmakers from areas with high state and local taxes -- they had originally planned to fully eliminate deductions for all state and local taxes, but instead eliminated the deduction for state and local income taxes while maintaining the deduction for property taxes up to $10,000.

Still, it’s not clear whether that will be enough to win over the concerned members. Earlier this week, Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) said that preserving the property deduction was a step in the right direction but not enough. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) said Thursday he opposes the bill “in its current form” because the elimination of state and local tax deductions “would be a geographic redistribution of wealth, picking winners and losers." Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-N.J.) also said Thursday he doesn't support the measure.

In an example of the changes that could lie ahead, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that the proposed increase in the child tax credit is not large enough, calling the plan a “starting point.” The child tax credit would increase from $1,000 to $1,600, along with a new $300 credit for non-child dependents -- though it would phase out after five years.

“House #TaxReform plan is only starting point. But $600 #ChildTaxCredit increase doesn’t achieve our & @POTUS goal of helping working families,” Rubio wrote.

The proposal from Brady received significant praise from conservative outside groups favoring a tax overhaul, but most also emphasized that there could still be significant changes before it becomes a final product.

“A lot of work remains to be done to get the exact policy mix right and move from a legislative draft to an enacted law,” Neil Bradley, senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Adam Michel, a tax expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation, praised the legislation and many of the details in it. But he also called for fully removing the property tax deduction, eliminating the top bracket on highest earners, and making full expensing for business investments permanent -- the current bill allows full expensing only for five years.

“While the Ways and Means proposal is a big step in the right direction, Congress has the chance to improve the tax plan to further enhance the proposed reforms’ benefits for all Americans,” Michel said.

Republicans leaders have also warned for weeks about special interests and lobbyists attempting to preserve certain provisions of the code. Though such efforts have been ongoing for weeks as tax writers worked in private, those fights will now break into the open and expand to all lawmakers as the bill works its way to the floor.

One of the most significant changes in the bill is capping the mortgage interest deduction at $500,000 for new homeowners -- though it would be preserved in current form for current homeowners. That cap could be problematic for taxpayers in expensive housing markets.

William Brown, the president of the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement shortly after the bill’s release that “at first glance it appears to confirm many of our biggest concerns. … Eliminating or nullifying the tax incentives for homeownership puts home values and middle class homeowners at risk, and from a cursory examination this legislation appears to do just that.”

“Let’s not let Washington special interests, the TV pundits or the pessimists fool you,” Brady said at a press conference after the rollout of the bill. “None of them even thought we’d get this far, and they were wrong.”