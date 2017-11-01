Tax Reform May Not Stop the GOP Crack-Up

Should Republicans in Congress fail to pass their tax reform bill and lose their House majority, many of them fear it will herald the end of their party. Which begs the question: What party?

Talk to any GOP lawmaker in Washington and they’re giddy, certain that tax reform is happening. But that’s not optimism you hear in their voices -- it's fear of the apocalypse. They still can’t agree on how to pay for the cuts they’re so delighted about, but have promised to meet a Christmas deadline even though another bill they’ve had years to work on is being unveiled this week as a work in progress.

Meanwhile, Republicans don’t agree on anything anymore except the idea of the wonders of tax reform. They are no longer united around an Obamacare repeal and replace, they can’t agree on how to handle the end of executive branch protections for Dreamers, and they surely aren’t eager to tackle the Iran nuclear deal certification that President Trump dumped in their laps. Renegotiating NAFTA? Paying for a border wall? Defending Trump’s frequent threats to the Constitution or bullying tweets? Please don’t ask for any consensus.

There are numerous reasons why tax reform could fail before the New Year’s Day deadline. There’s the two-seat GOP majority in the Senate, a president whose focus, according to tweets, lies wedged between the Robert Mueller investigation and multiple Hillary Clinton outrages. There are policy differences on tax preferences and deductions that bedevil the bill writers, and there are divisions between Republicans bending to the populist will of the new Party of Trump versus old-school conservatives still vowing to shrink the government, cut spending, and reduce the debt.

Yet the reason a bill of some kind will likely become law is that failure would present an existential threat to the GOP. “If we don’t pass tax reform, the image voters will have next November is of a Republican Party in disarray and a federal government that’s a mess,” said Al Cardenas, former chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Some Republicans are trying to warn Trump that failure on tax reform will lead not only to the loss of their governing majority but to his own impeachment. “We'll lose the House, probably lose ground in the Senate, and President Trump has got a profile different from the party -- there's kinda two or three different Republican Parties now, I guess. But we're all in it together,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told host Brian Kilmeade on Fox News radio. And a Democratic House would impeach Trump, he said, “so it's important that we pass tax reform in a meaningful way. If we don't, that's probably the end of the Republican Party as we know it."

It’s true, the GOP is Balkanized and breaking down, but most lawmakers are choosing to be chipper rather than gloomy. “The party is in good shape,” Sen. Rob Portman said dutifully Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

The world saw what “good shape” looks like last week while one Republican senator said the president’s legacy would be the debasement of the nation, and another announced his retirement while shaming his colleagues for failing to call out the president’s “reckless, outrageous and undignified” words and conduct, all of which happened on the same day.

One of the steepest challenges ahead for tax writers is that Trump‘s concept of legislative deal-making can often include turning on the team in an instant, or even the deal he helped reach. The House-passed Obamacare repeal bill was celebrated in a command-performance Rose Garden ceremony in May, only to be dubbed “mean” by the president weeks later. He was for a bipartisan bill to repair the Obamacare exchanges drafted by Sen. Lamar Alexander, and told him so, until -- 24 hours later -- he was against it.

Rep. Tom Cole said Trump is “working the inside” on tax reform and “knows a lot rides on this.” Cole also noted the Senate has held up the agenda for both House Republicans and the president. “We’re going to end up paying the price for the Senate’s inefficiency,” he said, because it's the House majority that’s in peril.

Cole conceded the president isn’t a team player but said, “We’re on the ballot. He’s not. This will be a referendum on us.” The only way to prevent Trump from running against the Congress is to pass tax reform. “We do need him to talk in a more positive way about what it means to have Republicans in Congress, but he’s not going to do that unless he has something to sign.”

Polling shows the tax reform push is not as popular with voters as it is at the White House and the Capitol. A new NBC survey shows only 25 percent of respondents think the GOP plan is a good idea while 35 percent think it's a bad idea and 40 percent have no opinion. Hardly a groundswell.

Rep. Charlie Dent warned that while tax reform may be all the party has left, it may not be the panacea that rescues Republicans after all. Democrats, he noted, succeeded in passing the Affordable Care Act, only to be wiped out in two consecutive midterms in 2010 and 2014 because of it. “Legislative success doesn’t necessarily translate into electoral success,” he said.

While Dent supports the passage of tax reform he said it's “a terrible mistake” to force “arbitrary timelines” when the party hasn’t coalesced around something they truly believe is politically popular enough to withstand the eventual criticism expected from Democrats. “No matter what we do, the Democrats will say we’re cutting taxes for the rich and screwing the middle class. We just have to accept that.”

Republicans should also accept that passage of tax reform will do nothing to stop Steve Bannon and Breitbart from their mission to purge the party of incumbents.

Relief may be coming for taxpayers, but not for a ruptured GOP.