DACA Duplicity; Pelosi Delivers; Bipartisanship Surge; Songs of Remembrance

Good morning, it’s Monday, September 11, 2017. Today is a familiar anniversary to all readers of this note. This year it’s also a date that saw the weakening, finally, of a hurricane of unbelievably destructive power.

It formed in the Atlantic, pillaged its way through the Caribbean, and ravaged Florida, leaving death and devastation in its wake, along with millions of people without a livable dwelling, electricity, potable water, or any sense of normality or security.

Shock, without the awe, is the prevailing emotion for those who were hardest hit by the storm. It reminded me of song, “Nothing Man,” which Bruce Springsteen wrote after 9/11. This haunting ballad explores, among other themes, survivor’s guilt.

Around here everybody acts the same

Around here everybody acts like nothing’s changed

Friday night club meets at Al's Barbecue

The sky is still the same unbelievable blue

I'll have more on the music of 9/11, a subject I've explored before, in a moment.

* * *

* * *

After this country was attacked 16 years ago, American reacted in many ways. We prayed and cried and mourned and raised money and held hands and went to church. We also cursed, and vowed vengeance, rushed into burning buildings to save strangers, and rolled up our sleeves to clear away rubble and gave blood and volunteered and went to war.

Amidst it all, musicians recorded and performed a varied canon of martial tunes. Some were old, some were new, and some were old ballads with new meaning.

It started right on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where Democrats and Republicans literally joined hands and sang “God Bless America.” The song then became a staple in the famous cathedrals of Major League Baseball -- and still is.

The nation’s most famous singers and songwriters repurposed other old anthems: Bruce Springsteen’s “My City of Ruins” was given a new context, as were Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today,” Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” reprised by Wyclef Jean.

These songs helped us. One day, while pulling out of his driveway, Springsteen was exhorted by a fellow New Jersey motorist who rolled down his window and called out, “We need you now.” Springsteen accepted this mantle, and did more than write songs from the heart: He actually spoke with widows and other 9/11 survivors -- he did reporting, in other words -- to better capture their feelings and voices. Out of this effort came a brilliant album, “The Rising.”

Other stars rose to the occasion as well, sometimes in surprising ways. Three decades after Neil Young galvanized the Vietnam-era peace movement after the Kent State shootings with “Ohio,” the Canadian-born rocker paid homage to Todd Beamer and the heroes of United Airlines Flight 93 with a new song: “Let’s Roll.”

Similar themes were heard in country music. Earlier in 2001, Toby Keith’s father, a U.S. Army veteran, died in a car accident, and after 9/11 Keith dashed off a tribute to his father and other veterans in an aggressively patriotic tune called “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American).”

It certainly lives up to its subtitle: “We'll put a boot in your ass,” goes the chorus, “it's the American way.” At first, Toby Keith declined to record this song, preferring to sing it only on U.S. military bases -- where it was cheered wildly.

It wasn’t all that long, however, before normal impulses took over. By 2003, he was playing it at campaign-style rallies for President George W. Bush, and Springsteen was stumping for John Kerry. (As for Neil Young, he eventually composed another tune he titled “Let’s Impeach the President.”)

One notable exception was country singer Alan Jackson. A Georgian with a strong but soothing voice who still wears a cowboy hat and writes unabashedly about family and faith, he was an unlikely cross-over artist -- until he wrote “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”

The idea of this poignant ballad is that the world didn’t really stop turning -- it was up to us how we responded to the horror of the attack.

“Did you weep for the children who lost their dear loved ones and pray for the ones who don't know?” Jackson asked. “Did you rejoice for the people who walked from the rubble and sob for the ones left below?”

Each verse presents a series of choices, not judgmentally but with a gentle nudge toward love over hate:

“Did you lay down at night and think of tomorrow -- or go out and buy you a gun? Did you turn off that violent old movie you’re watching, and turn on ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns?”

Jackson was taking a walk when the first plane hit. He saw the second plane strike the World Trade Center on a television in his kitchen. At 4 a.m. Sunday a few weeks later he awoke with a tune going through his head. The words came to him as he sang them into a tape recorder, and he completed the song after his wife took their children to Sunday school.

Unsure he wanted to release a song that capitalized on a national tragedy, Jackson played it for his wife and manager, both of whom found it moving. He recorded it a few days later and played it for a group of executives at his record label.

“We just kind of looked at one another,” RCA Label Group Chairman Joe Galante later recalled. “Nobody spoke for a full minute.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com