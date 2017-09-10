In Memoriam: Samuel Chi

Breitbart and RealClearHistory editor Samuel Chi died on Sept. 9 after a two-plus year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 48.

Chi, an award-winning journalist, made his mark covering the Cal Bears for the then Hearst San Francisco Examiner in the middle-late 1990s. He broke numerous stories, including Coach Steve Mariucci’s hasty departure from Cal to the San Francisco 49ers. Chi, who started his journalism career at the Pasadena Star-News, went on to cover the NFL and golf for the Contra-Costa Times in 2001-02 before leaving journalism to run his own business.

In the middle 2000s, Chi, who had a passion for college football, launched the critically acclaimed BCSGuru.com website, which focused on predicting college football rankings during the BCS era. Chi was quoted and referenced in sports publications across the country and was often a sports-talk radio guest. In 2008, Chi joined RealClearPolitics.com as a senior editor where he launched multiple verticals, including the international news and history sites. Chi joined Breitbart news in February 2017 as a senior editor.

Born in Taipei, Chi immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager. Despite speaking almost no English upon his arrival to America, Chi graduated high school with a passion for sports writing and earned a college scholarship. Chi was a 1991 graduate of California State University-Fullerton, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in journalism. He later went on to work toward a Master of Arts in political science at UCLA.

Though Chi was a self-proclaimed workaholic who loved the chase and developing new concepts, his real passion was his family. He was a loving, committed father, husband and son. Chi loved the outdoors, riding his bike multiple times a week more than a year into his cancer battle. He also enjoyed hiking, camping and golf. He was an avid sports fan, particularly of Cal State Fullerton baseball, Michigan football and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chi was a bit of movie buff and news junkie who loved a spirited discussion on most any topic.

Chi leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Jill R. Dorson, and their 12-year-old daughter, Rachel, both of Fallbrook, Calif. He also leaves behind his parents, Larry and Hannah Chi, and sisters Karis Chi and Tephillah Chi, all of Los Angeles, and his mother-in-law, Marilyn Dorson of Jacksonville, Fla. Chi was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Lee Dorson, and brother-in-law, Robert J. Dorson, as well as all of his grandparents.

Donations in Chi’s name may be made to Cal State Fullerton Baseball through the Titan Dugout Club or the William H. Isacoff Research Fund for Gastrointestinal Cancers (10921 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 505, L.A., CA 90024).