Trump Backs Dems on Fiscal Deals, Riling Republicans

President Donald Trump sided with Democrats Wednesday morning on a string of fiscal issues facing pressing deadlines this month, blindsiding congressional Republicans and setting up an even more contentious fight over the same issues in mid-December.

In a White House meeting with his treasury secretary and congressional leadership from both parties, Trump backed a plan from Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling for three months, linking both issues to a relief package for Hurricane Harvey moving through Congress this week.

Though Republican leaders had been prepared to tie the three together, the decision to push a just a three-month debt ceiling increase came over the objections of every Republican in the meeting, all of whom preferred a much longer timeframe, according to sources familiar with the matter. One source said Trump interrupted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was arguing against the plan, to announce that he supported it. The decision came just hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan publicly criticized the Democratic proposal for a three-month debt ceiling lift as “ridiculous and disgraceful.”

After the meeting, Trump -- aboard Air Force One for a tax reform rally in North Dakota -- called it a “very good meeting” with Schumer and Pelosi and touted the deal he’d struck, neglecting to mention any of the Republicans involved.

“We essentially came to a deal, and I think the deal will be very good,” Trump said. “We had a very, very cordial and professional meeting.”

The president also hinted he might be willing to deal again with Democrats on immigration a day after handing lawmakers a six-month deadline for action on the contentious issue. Trump on Tuesday said he was rescinding President Obama's protections for children of immigrants, known as Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, but with a six-month window for Congress to act. He expressed confidence that Congress would find a permanent solution for the so-called Dreamers protected under DACA, adding that he hoped it would include border security.

"I really believe Congress wants to take care of it," Trump said. "We discussed that also today, and Chuck and Nancy would like to see something happen, and so do I."

In the short term, Trump’s fiscal deal with Democrats likely clears the path for Congress this week to pass funding for Hurricane Harvey, a continuing resolution funding the government and a raise of the debt ceiling, avoiding last-minute drama over a government shutdown or default on the national debt.

But in the long term, Trump’s support for the Democrats’ plan deepens a rift between the president and congressional Republicans, and gives Democrats leverage when they return to re-negotiate the issues in mid-December. Republicans had been hoping to kick the debt ceiling past the 2018 midterms to avoid a second politically difficult vote on the debt.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, gave a blunt assessment of the meeting and deal.

“The president agreed with Senator Schumer and Congresswoman Pelosi to do a three-month C.R. and a debt ceiling into December, and that’s what I will be offering, based on the president’s decision, to the bill,” McConnell said.

Schumer, for his part, called the meeting a “really good moment of some bipartisanship and getting things done.”

Earlier in the day, the House passed $7.85 billion in relief funds for Harvey recovery 419-3, sending it to the Senate. Thursday or Friday, the Senate will vote on those funds with the continuing resolution and debt ceiling attached, before the measure goes back to the House. Far fewer Republicans are expected to support it a second time around, frustrated by the new additions, though aides and lawmakers predicted it would likely still have the votes to pass. But once those September deadlines are cleared, the ramifications of Trump’s deal with Democrats could linger for the remainder of this year.

Conservative Republicans were already up in arms about raising the debt ceiling along with Harvey relief and without spending cuts or reforms, and were frustrated by the deal negotiated Wednesday. One GOP aide, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, said members would likely remember this negotiation down the road when dealing with the White House on issues like tax reform or similar fiscal negotiations. A second aide said the concern was that leadership lost its leverage for conservative policies, and said it would leave a “lingering taste of mistrust with leadership.”

One Senate GOP aide was more blunt: “[The president] couldn’t get a year, let alone 18 months,” referring to the length of the debt ceiling increase. “All he got was 90 days. What a loser.”

The frustration had been evident well before Trump dealt with the Democrats. Rep. Mark Walker, the leader of the conservative Republican Study Committee, said before the White House meeting that relying on Democratic votes in the House for these kind of issues was “very frustrating.”

“For the last eight years we have fussed and complained about the overspending of the past administration, yet we’re continuing to blow the caps off anything we’re looking at,” Walker said. “It’s going to be an issue.”

Asked how it would be an issue, Walker said he wasn’t taking a shot at leadership, but that members would be making their frustration clear to Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy without attaching threats to it.

But some were more accepting of the result. As the meeting at the White House was occurring, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the Republican whip, said he’d prefer a long-term debt ceiling increase, but that Republicans might have to agree to back the Democratic position.

“The fact of the matter is unless we raise the debt ceiling, there’s not going to be the money that can be appropriated for this emergency relief for Harvey, so we’re going to have to do it,” Cornyn told reporters.

The White House defended the president’s decision to back the deal. Marc Short, the president’s director of legislative affairs, said helping “clear the decks” early in September allowed Republicans to focus on tax reform in the fall.

Still, most Republicans on Capitol Hill were taken aback by the president’s decision to side with Pelosi and Schumer, and many believed it weakened their position on negotiations with the White House in the fall. Texas Rep. Pete Sessions, a close ally of leadership, said he would not have “tied the knot so tight” and would have preferred a longer increase on the debt ceiling, though he made clear he was not being critical of Trump.

“The president does need to hear from our friends, the Democrats. And he did,” Sessions said. “I think that was a magnanimous offer by the president. I think it was an overly generous answer that he gave our friends, the Democrats.”

White House correspondent Alexis Simendinger contributed to this report.