Trump Ends DACA, Tosses 'Dreamers' Fate to Congress

President Trump, relying on Attorney General Jeff Sessions as his spokesman Tuesday, rescinded a program created by President Obama that allowed children of undocumented immigrants in the United States to attend school and obtain work permits without citizenship.

The president’s decision, reached after months of back-and-forth deliberations and public assurances that he would use “heart” in weighing the fate of an estimated 800,000 people, handed the future of so-called “Dreamers” to Congress. Since Trump’s inauguration, his administration has issued hundreds of thousands of work permits to Dreamers.

Sessions said that the enforcement waiver program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is akin to amnesty for lawbreakers who entered the country before 2007 and are living and working in the United States -- even if they entered the U.S. through no fault of their own as children and know no other country as home.

The Department of Justice “cannot defend this overreach” against the legislative branch, he added, pointing to court challenges threatened by at least nine states, led by Texas.

To allow for “an orderly, lawful wind-down process,” Sessions said the Department of Homeland Security has created a transition period during which the Trump administration said members of Congress could legislate DACA changes “should they so choose.”

In casting Obama’s DACA policy as “amnesty” for illegal immigrants, including those who came to the United States as children, Sessions, an immigration hard-liner, strongly suggested that if Congress legislates to favor Dreamers, he might recommend that Trump not sign such legislation.

Dreamers, the attorney general said, bypassed the legal immigration system and effectively denied jobs to “hundreds of thousands” of American citizens and contributed to a “surge of minors” at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Congress for years has failed to pass proposed bipartisan solutions to politically volatile immigration issues, leading Obama in 2012 to rely on the executive branch’s authority to prioritize categories of immigration enforcement within existing appropriations. DACA was an invention created to pressure Congress to act. But immigration became a more deeply divisive issue in the 2012 and 2016 presidential contests, leading some GOP advocates for reform to reverse their positions.

Nonetheless, a large majority of Americans in poll after poll say Dreamers are a special and emotionally resonant population of undocumented immigrants who should be allowed to remain in the United States. A majority of the public favors creating a path to citizenship for them.

That reality weighed on Trump after January, but his loyalty to his anti-immigrant base of conservatives, and discomfort about whether to defend Obama’s program in court, tipped the scales.

A White House statement said Obama’s decision to create the “unlawful” program led to Trump’s action: “DACA made it impossible for President Trump to pursue the reforms needed to restore fairness to our immigration system and protect American workers.”

Heading toward 2018 midterm elections, many Republicans in Congress fear attracting primary opponents if they collaborate with Democrats to legislate a safety net for Dreamers. And with their legislative to-do list for the fall already piled high with divisive budget issues, a need to raise the nation’s borrowing authority and partisan battles ahead over taxes, the climate for immigration legislation in 2017 or early 2018 does not appear auspicious.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had discouraged the president last week from ending DACA, said he supported the notion of a legislative fix, but said nothing about steering his conference toward specific legislation within a set time period.

“It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the president’s leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country,” Ryan said in a brief statement.

The business community stands behind the years-long push for legislative fixes to end immigration problems that impact corporate and agricultural decision-making. Many large employers have banded together to lobby the administration and Congress to enact new laws that would favor high-skills immigrants, Dreamers, and entry for seasonal migrants.

“With approximately 700,000 DACA recipients working for all sorts of businesses across the country, terminating employment eligibility runs contrary to the president’s goal of growing the U.S. economy,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley. “We ask that the administration and the Congress work together to quickly find a legislative solution before the program expires.”

Although Sessions did not specify a time period after which DACA recipients become undocumented and subject to federal immigration enforcement or deportation, the impact on immigrant families and livelihoods was immediate.

Those who hold DACA work permits issued for two years can continue in their jobs until their permits expire, DHS said. Those whose permits are set to expire by March 5, 2018 – six months from the announced end of the program – can apply for two-year renewals before Oct. 5 (in four weeks). Any new and renewal applications already submitted to DHS and submitted by next month will receive case-by-case attention by the Trump administration.