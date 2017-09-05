Message to Mexico: Stop Fixating on Our President

“Judge not, that you not be judged,” the Gospel of Matthew advises us. Those words are from the Sermon on the Mount. In the next lines, Jesus warns hypocrites about the danger of being too quick to point the finger at others. “Why do you look at the speck of dust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the log in your own eye?” I was reminded of these lines while listening to former Mexican President Vicente Fox obsessing over President Trump this weekend.

Fox tweeted to Trump: “You’re killing the real American dream! DACA is fundamental for a successful America.” Although confrontational, this tweet pales compared to the tirade of recent social media and interview attacks leveled by Fox. Fully 15 of his last 20 tweets have attacked Trump directly and while recently punching a piñata version of our president, Fox declared that Trump “reminds me of Hitler.” The paradox here almost defies explanation. Mr. Fox, why don’t you and other Mexican elites address the rampant systemic problems of Mexico that compel millions of your countrymen to flee your land for the United States? Perhaps before you attack the treatment of illegal immigrants in our country, you and other Mexican national leaders should consider effectuating economic policies that would prevent a large portion of Mexico’s population from wanting to emigrate in the first place.

Let me be clear: Mexican-Americans are a treasure to the United States, from their culture to their work ethic. Today north of the border, Hispanic men maintain the highest workforce participation rate of any demographic. For centuries, the U.S. has attracted hard-working Latin Americans, like my father, seeking refuge from the violence and dearth of opportunity that afflict most of our neighbors to the South. But for Mexican leaders like Vicente Fox or current President Enrique Peña Nieto to publicly assail our efforts to gain control over illegal immigration smacks of utter hypocrisy – and an inability to see the massive “log” in their own eyes.

For example, so far in 2017 Mexico comes in second only to Syria as the deadliest country on Earth. No wonder so many Mexicans seek security and prosperity in the U.S. Also, no wonder that many Americans believe that Trump’s border wall makes sense. Such beliefs are not inherently xenophobic despite the incessant protestations of U.S. elites, almost all of whom live in neighborhoods or hold jobs that insulate them from the downside of illegal immigration.

As an American, a Hispanic, and a fervent supporter of President Trump, I believe the policy goals of DACA are sound and recognize that people brought here as children had no say in breaking our immigration rules. These residents constitute a wholly different category from adults who knowingly violate our laws.

The president’s decision to end DACA gives the Congress a six-month deadline to finally act on comprehensive immigration reform, and I strongly advocate trading DACA protections for funding of a wall and passing RAISE Act reforms to make immigration skills-centered. Both the Congress and the president should ignore the constant hand-wringing of globalist corporate interests and the mainstream media. Those factions possess little understanding of the predicament of the American working class, whether native-born or legal immigrant.

Perhaps even more than the U.S., Mexico should shun the condescending patronization of its elites. Mexican political leaders like Vicente Fox would rather cast aspersions at President Trump and create a scapegoat than address their country’s very real internal problems.

In the end, fairer trade deals, a controlled border, and sensible immigration to America will benefit not just the U.S. but Mexico as well. We have a bright future together, no matter what we’re told by the New York Times or Vicente Fox. By Making America Great Again, Donald Trump may well Make North America Great Again too.