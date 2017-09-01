Initial Relief Funds Likely, But Hurdles Then Loom

Lawmakers are preparing to pass billions of dollars in recovery aid for Houston and elsewhere in devastated southeast Texas following Hurricane Harvey. But while initial emergency funding could pass with little debate and few detractors, the vast scale of work required in the long run could lead to a drawn out fight over far more money and whether and how to pay for those costs.

For now, the focus is on an initial burst of spending that Congress could vote on as early as next week, and the White House and congressional leaders are signaling quick action to shore up FEMA’s finances and ensure that initial recovery work can continue. But the tougher task will come in the weeks and months to follow, when lawmakers are likely to debate what some have suggested could amount to $150 billion in aid, though the White House declined to address spending levels Thursday afternoon.

While the spotlight tends to fall on the commander-in-chief immediately after major disasters, it soon shifts to Congress. And even in the worst disasters, calls for recovery funding have resulted in bruising fights. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago, Vice President Mike Pence, then a congressman from Indiana, called for spending cuts to fund the aid to victims. President Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, a congressman from South Carolina in 2012, called for the same in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

Though Congress ultimately passed funding for recovery from both of those storms without significant trouble -- eventually spending $120 billion on Katrina and $60 billion on Sandy – the experiences showed that, even in the wake of major disasters, funding relief can be a thorny task.

Moreover, some disaster relief experts question whether lawmakers could do more -- both in the aftermath and before the next disaster hits -- to ease the recovery of affected areas.

Jessica Jensen, an associate professor and head of the emergency management department at North Dakota State University, said there needs to be a wholescale shift in the way lawmakers and the federal government plan for and spend on major disasters.

“The future doesn’t look good for us. We need that wholesale mentality change and we need it to go at every level,” Jensen said.

The problem is an incentive structure for elected officials that prioritizes response after the fact rather than mitigating potential damage beforehand. While politicians need to appear attentive and on top of storm recovery, there’s little incentive to push for the enormous financial cost of preparing ahead of time for events that are impossible to predict.

Jensen’s frustration with the lack of mitigation efforts -- planning by communities to minimize future damage in high-risk areas – stems from the spending and recovery decisions that get made after storms. Some of the money provided to FEMA after disasters goes to mitigation efforts, including elevating homes, creating water barriers or rebuilding damaged structures to be more flood-proof. But the percentage available for those efforts decreases as the overall spending for recovery goes up. In addition, Jensen said, regulations governing the grants providing those mitigation funds are burdensome, often making it difficult to access the money that’s available.

Instead of addressing these issues, what’s typically seen in Congress are partisan food fights over recovery spending, including those for future mitigation efforts. Some New Jersey and New York Republicans criticized Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas this week for voting against Hurricane Sandy funds in 2013. Cruz argued that he did so because of extraneous measures attached to the bill.

While the vast majority of that $60 billion was for Sandy recovery, some of the funds were for long-term projects, which Cruz argued should have been debated outside of the emergency legislation. A similar debate could take place over Harvey funds. Jensen suggested minor fixes could help steer disaster relief in a better direction, including reducing regulations on mitigation funds and increasing the funding for an existing program that pays for mitigation efforts ahead of disasters. But she called any hopes for such changes “dismal.”

“I’d put it at a .001 percent chance that we’re going to see a significant investment in mitigation due to either no one even bothering to propose it because the political environment is so bad, or debate that makes it intractable,” Jensen said.

Even when the emergency funds are relatively well managed following disasters, some question the priorities when it comes to rebuilding communities. Tim Frazier, faculty director of the emergency and disaster management program at Georgetown University, said it is a problem to simply rebuild without significant investment in new infrastructure to limit risk of repeated storm damage, but he noted the difficulty of elected officials making those decisions.

“Could you imagine a politician standing in front of a local community saying, ‘We’d like to rebuild, but we don’t think it’s a smart idea so we’re not going to do it’?” Frazier said. “That politician would be voted out of office because it’s not what people want.”

Even as lawmakers grapple -- or don’t grapple -- with these questions about storm recovery, they will have other pressing decisions to make immediately upon returning to Washington next week. One involves the federal flood insurance program that is set to expire at the end of the month and requires reauthorization. In many ways, the problems with that program encapsulate the larger issues of Congress in adequately preparing for large-scale disasters.

Originally created decades ago when private insurers stopped offering flood insurance, the program required insurance for those who live in high-risk areas, but it heavily subsidized insurance plans in those communities if they made efforts at mitigation. Though the program was sustainable for decades, it ran billions of dollars in debt after Katrina and Sandy. The program has been on the Government Accountability Office’s high-risk report since 2006.

Lawmakers passed reforms in 2012 attempting to correct the program’s course, but slowed or reversed many of those reforms a year later amid public backlash.

In many cases, the same areas that Frazier mentioned -- where rebuilding could be counterproductive -- are the ones that cause flood insurance problems. Laura Lightbody, who directs the PEW Charitable Trusts project on weather catastrophes, said 1 percent of policyholders account for 25-30 percent of claims, calling properties that experience repeated losses a “drain on the system.”

Congressional committees in both chambers had proposed reforms to the program ahead of reauthorization in this month, but those reforms are less likely to be debated in the immediate aftermath of Harvey. Some reform proponents now worry that a clean reauthorization -- without policy changes -- would miss an important opportunity for change.

“They’ll reauthorize it in September, and then it’s out of sight, out of mind until the next disaster,” Michael Brown, the former FEMA director under President George W. Bush, said on C-SPAN Thursday.

For now, Congress will have its work cut out when it returns to Washington. Leaders will begin to map out a specific plan for flood insurance, an initial wave of Harvey funding and long-term recovery money. The Trump administration has begun assessing how much will be needed and is mapping out a plan to present to lawmakers. Trump met with Mulvaney, his budget director, Thursday and meets with congressional leadership at the White House next week.