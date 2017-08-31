Partisan Politics Laps Up at Floodwaters' Edge

It was an unlikely alliance.

Republican. Sen. Ted Cruz is among the most conservative members of Congress. Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is among the most liberal. Both are known for being outspoken about their respective causes, which are ordinarily and fundamentally at odds. But during a joint press conference in Houston on Wednesday, Cruz and Lee smiled and nodded affectionately at one another as each spoke. Their causes, for a change, were in sync.

Cruz pledged to rebuild after the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Harvey. “We will be stronger,” he said, the words seeming to mark an inflection point in a Senate career often defined by opposition to government interference and spending. Lee praised House Speaker Paul Ryan for offering support after much of her district lay under water. “There will not be one light of difference in getting the funding we need,” Lee said of the GOP leader’s assurances. “This is a bipartisan effort.”

Times of crisis and natural disaster often scramble party lines, as politicians and those in authority focus on the immediate tasks of safety, repair and restoring hope. The lockstep appearance by Cruz and Lee seemed to reflect the sentiments of the rescuers and the rescued. Politics probably wasn’t on the mind of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Johnson, who is black, as he carried two white toddlers through knee deep waters, telling them jokes to calm their fears. It probably wasn’t on the minds of the soaked residents who loaded into a dump truck en route to safety. And it certainly wasn’t on the mind of Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as he opened his famous furniture warehouse to evacuees, no questions asked.

In Houston, politics stopped at the floodwaters’ edge.

But outside the disaster zone, it went on as usual, suggesting that not even a “once in 500 years” flood can stop the all-consuming ferocity of politics, especially in the Trump era.

The president traveled to Missouri on Wednesday to begin his push for tax reform, a key item on the stalled Republican agenda. There, during an official White House event, he told Show Me State voters to kick out Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill next year if she votes against a tax bill. Democrats had their responses to the event at the ready, accusing Trump of “pushing a billionaires-first, trickle-down tax scheme.”

The day before, Trump came under fire from critics who argued the president did not show empathy for the hurricane’s victims and instead marveled at a crowd of supporters gathered outside a fire station he visited in Corpus Christi. “What a crowd. What a turnout," he said. “It's epic what happened, but you know what, it happened in Texas, and Texas can handle anything.” Someone then passed him a Texas flag and he waved it proudly in the air.

The president’s trip to the Lone Star State was designed to skip the disaster zones so as to not divert critical resources from those in need. Thus the visit to Corpus Christi and then Austin to review recovery efforts and meet with local officials put him many miles from victims. The White House has said the president plans to return to Texas this weekend. “My heart goes out even more to the great people of Texas,” he tweeted upon his return to Washington.

Natural disasters present a unique set of challenges for presidents, and their response can be legacy-defining, for better or for worse. The decision about whether – and when -- to visit an affected area is difficult, and carries both benefits and liabilities. Trump’s handling is under even closer scrutiny, given his response to racial violence in Charlottesville that drew criticism even from those within the White House, and other controversies he has fueled over the past few month.

Some critics have argued that the president brought politics to the storm by pardoning controversial former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and issuing a ban on transgender military service members as Harvey made landfall. The president’s defense of the pardon during a press conference Monday further enraged opponents. Asked about the timing, Trump said he “assumed the ratings would be far higher than they were normally” because of storm coverage.

The loyal opposition is under pressure from its own base to not cede any ground to the president, even in the middle of natural disaster. Sen. Dianne Feinstein was jeered at a town-hall event on Tuesday for expressing hope that Trump would have the ability to learn and change. “If he does, he can be a good president,” she said. But amid negative reactions to her comments, the senior senator from California felt compelled to issue a statement clarifying her remarks and calling on the president to “stop fueling division.”

Responses to natural disasters are hardly immune from politics. Even as they demand more tempered rhetoric and bipartisanship, such events often require political action. Congress is tasked with doling out billions of dollars in federal funding for disaster relief, a difficult and emotional undertaking.

Hurricane Harvey landed as members of Congress were preparing to return to Washington next week with an already colossal task of funding the government before the Sept. 30 budget deadline. Prior to the storm, Trump challenged lawmakers to fund his plans for a wall on the southern border with Mexico or else risk a government shutdown. On Monday, he urged Congress to pass disaster relief quickly.

Current budget proposals in Congress include a nearly $1 billion cut to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other accounts tasked with responding to disasters, according to the Associated Press. Lawmakers have been looking for ways to cut funds to additional programs to accommodate the president’s request for border wall funding. But the hurricane will likely impact the overall thinking.

The relief discussion is already running into politics. Earlier this week, New York Rep. Peter King lambasted Cruz for opposing funding in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie piled on.

“I see Sen. Cruz and it's disgusting to me that he stands in a recovery center with victims standing behind him as a backdrop," the governor told CNN's Chris Cuomo. “He's still repeating the same reprehensible lies about what happened in Sandy and called on Congress Wednesday morning to work fast on a bill to aid Texas after Hurricane Harvey.”

Cruz, one of the 20 members of the Texas delegation who voted against the $51 billion Hurricane Sandy relief package, has argued that the legislation was filled with funding for unrelated items. Fact checkers have been dubious of the claim.

Cruz dismissed the criticisms from King, Christie and others.

“I’m sorry that there are politicians who seem really desperate to get their names in the news and are saying whatever they need to do that,” he told Fox News. “We have a crisis on the ground with people who are hurting right now, people who are in harm’s way whose lives and families are in jeopardy as we speak. I’ll tell you my focus, and I wish the focus of others would be on saving the lives that are being threatened.”