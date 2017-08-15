Trump's Charlottesville Response Tries GOP Lawmakers

President Trump offered his bipartisan critics something of an alternate universe on Monday when he condemned bigotry and hatred and singled out the white-supremacist organizers of a weekend rally in Charlottesville, Va., that turned deadly.

"Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said in a prepared statement at the White House.

Delivered 24 or 48 hours earlier, the statement might have produced a unifying moment for the GOP and the country in a time of high anxiety. Instead, it left some Republicans wondering what might have been—even after they have spent the past two years reckoning with Trump.

"Today, the president’s remarks were clear and specific. However, they would have been more impactful on Saturday," said South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the upper chamber. Scott has been a supporter of the president, but joined a vocal chorus of GOP lawmakers urging a more pointed response to the events in Virginia.

Republican leaders acknowledge they and voters knew what they were getting with the now president. As a candidate, Trump came under fire for being slow to renounce the support of David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader and longtime menace to the GOP, while being quick to criticize a Mexican judge, a gold star family, John McCain, and a host of others. For years, he led a movement questioning the birthplace of the first African-American president, without apology.

But while Trump has stayed true to form as president, the environment surrounding Republicans is slightly shifting. The agenda they share with the president is stalled and Trump has proven to be an unreliable and ineffective partner when it comes to legislation. Trump's approval rating has long been low, but he has started to lose his steady support among the party base. A Gallup poll found the president's approval rating dropped three percentage points among Republicans over the past week, for example. And now that Trump is president, Republicans are left without a political foil in the White House or on the campaign trail.

Whether Trump's handling of Charlottesville marks a true inflection point within the party remains to be seen. Republicans have denounced Trump before, only to come back around. Several lawmakers welcomed and applauded the president's statement Monday, and many share Trump's frustration that he and the party can do no good in the eye of some critics.

Republicans running in a special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama on Tuesday are competing for the Trump mantle. Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for re-election next year, lauded Trump’s new statement. And if Congress is able to pass legislation that checks off an item on their agenda, GOP lawmakers likely won't be shy about celebrating with the White House.

But the controversy did inflict a new wave of discomfort among the Republican faithful, demonstrated by their unusually swift criticism of or pointed contrasts with the president, as they contemplate the future of their party.

"Clearly, he risks staining the entire Republican Party with the tinge of racism," said Republican strategist Rick Tyler, a former spokesman for Ted Cruz and Newt Gingrich. "That's not recoverable; that's stage four cancer, and the party won't survive."

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel seemed to agree. "White supremacists and neo-Nazis and KKK have no home or place in the Republican Party," she said during a stop in Detroit on Monday, before the president's second statement. "Not only do we denounce their activity, we will speak out against it, and conversations like we are going to have today is a way that we can start healing and moving forward. And that is what we are committed to."

Before Trump gave his additional statement on Monday, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who chairs the committee tasked with getting Republicans elected to the chamber, criticized the president for not condemning white supremacists more forcefully. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who chairs a committee crucial to tax reform efforts, urged the president to "call evil by its name."

"My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home," wrote Hatch, who is the president pro tempore of the Senate.

Trump garnered bipartisan criticism for originally saying there were "many sides" involved in the violence in Charlottesville, where white supremacist groups stormed the city in protest of the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. One participant plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing a woman.

On Monday, the administration aimed for a do-over. "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America," Trump said.

The president met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and new FBI Director Christopher Wray, and opened an investigation into the matter. Justice would be served, he said.

But the remarks did little to quell the criticism, especially since the president spent the morning sniping at Ken Frazier, the African-American CEO of the pharmaceutical company Merck. Frazier announced earlier that he would step down from Trump's manufacturing council in light of the president's handling of Charlottesville. In a statement, Frazier said he felt "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

Frazier had been an ally of the president, and Trump had previously spoken highly of him. But after his resignation, Trump lashed out on Twitter.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

The chief executives of Intel and Under Armour also announced their resignations later on Monday.

On Monday evening, Trump expressed frustration at how his new remarks were received.

Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied...truly bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Earlier in the day, Trump's re-election campaign released its first ad, criticizing Democrats and the media for obstruction. "Let the president do his job," the ad's narrator said. The release of the ad suggested a concern about progress on the agenda and slip in support among Republicans.

Some Republicans shared the president’s exasperation with his critics.

Others took the new comments as a positive step. "We elected a very unconventional president, so it would be foolish to expect him to act in a conventional way," said Ron Nehring, a California Republican strategist who worked for Cruz's presidential campaign. "The narrative of the last 48 hours was not helpful, but at the same time it would have been far worse if the president had not made the statement he made today."

Nehring said Republicans shouldn't try to simply move on from the controversy but to continue to call out white nationalist groups that have attached themselves to the GOP. "Conservatives should not be in a reactive mode; they should be proactive, leading in fighting these types of people. Very often conservatives talk about those issues when other people bring them up," he said.

Other conservatives, though, want the president to take further action.

"If the president wants to take decisive action to distance himself from America’s most hateful elements, there is one thing he can do today: He can fire Steve Bannon, the man who gave them a platform," David French, who considered a third-party run against Trump last year, wrote in the National Review.

Bill Kristol, another member of the “Never Trump” caucus within the GOP, said the party should focus on "containing" Trump.

It's like the Cold War. Until liberation from Trump in 2021 (or, depending on Mueller, perhaps earlier), our only option is containment. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 14, 2017

Containment means isolating Trump from the GOP & supporting good people in government, leaving Trump as isolated & ineffectual as possible. https://t.co/pQ1fs6prOq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 14, 2017

Republicans in Congress, meanwhile, have shown they are more comfortable calling out Trump when needed and are prepared to go it alone when it comes to legislation. Strategists say that balance will be effective for GOP lawmakers.

"Republican office holders have been dealing with embarrassing statements from candidate and then President Trump for over two years now. It's tough to tell what the breaking point would be and what that would look like," said Michael Steel, a GOP strategist and onetime aide to former House Speaker John Boehner.

"Republicans in Congress are committed to a policy to try and help the American people, including a range of issues like tax reform," Steel said. "So, I fully expect House and Senate Republicans to continue working on those important policy proposals--hopefully with the support of the president and administration."