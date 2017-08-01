GOP Divided Over Next Steps After Repeal Failure

After their stunning Obamacare failure last week in the Senate, Republicans are working their way through something akin to the stages of grief.

Some are in denial, vowing to continue negotiating new iterations of repeal legislation, determined to find one that can pass the Senate. President Trump and House Republicans have expressed anger with the Senate GOP for failing to follow through on repeal. Others are bargaining, looking for bipartisan compromises to shore up the individual marketplace with Democrats. And some have accepted the result, and called for a pivot to tax reform, second in line on the party’s legislative agenda.

The only stage missing is depression, though many Republicans have worried that failure to follow through on their Obamacare promises could depress their base, hurting turnout and leaving them politically vulnerable in the 2018 midterms.

With the House away from Washington for August recess and the Senate soon to follow, Republicans are likely to end summer and enter fall without a coherent message, or plan, for reviving their years-long campaign pledge and the centerpiece of their legislative agenda.

“There’s just too much animosity and we’re too divided on health care,” Sen. Orrin Hatch told Reuters. He added that he planned to tell the White House that Republicans need to move on from the issue for now.

Other Senate GOP leaders echoed that sentiment: Roy Blunt said it was "time to move on to something else" and John Thune added that until there is something that can get 50 votes, "we've had our vote and we're moving on to tax reform."

Some GOP lawmakers haven’t given up on repeal just yet, however. While airing their grievances Friday about the Senate’s failure, a number of House Republicans pledged that the effort is not over. Several Senate Republicans have met with White House officials since the failed vote, workshopping a backup repeal-and-replace plan.

Meanwhile, Trump berated his party’s lawmakers over the weekend, imploring them to continue the health-care fight.

“Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead!” he tweeted Saturday. “Demand another vote before voting on any other bill.”

That is unlikely to bear fruit. Senators rejected three different versions of Obamacare repeal last week -- a repeal-and-replace measure, as well as both a full repeal and a so-called skinny repeal, neither of which included a replacement -- and none received 50 votes.

Still, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy visited with White House officials Friday to pitch their plan, which would undo the individual and employer mandates and block-grant federal health care money to the states. Cassidy returned to the White House Monday to continue the effort. But the plan lacks a score from the Congressional Budget Office, and it’s unclear whether it could flip any of the “no” votes from last week.

McCain, one of those no votes, has returned to Arizona to begin treatment for brain cancer. But last week, after he dramatically sank the GOP repeal effort, he called for committee action and bipartisanship on health care, making it unlikely he would support any measure reviving the one-party repeal debate.

“We must now return to the correct way of legislating and send the bill back to committee, hold hearings, receive input from both sides of the aisle, heed the recommendations of nation’s governors, and produce a bill that delivers affordable health care for the American people,” McCain said.

Other lawmakers are talking about returning to regular order and seeking bipartisan fixes to stabilize the individual marketplace. A group of 43 centrist Democrats and Republicans unveiled a set of health-care principles Monday to shore up the individual market, including congressional action on payments to insurance companies to keep costs low; adjusting the employer mandate; repealing the medical device tax; and providing a stability fund to reduce premiums and offset losses for insurers.

“The last great hope for this country is that Republicans and Democrats prove they can work together,” said Rep. Tom Reed, the Republican co-chair of the Problem Solvers’ Caucus.

In particular, the payments to insurers -- known as cost-sharing reductions -- have been a dividing line. Republicans view the payments as unconstitutional and sued the Obama administration over them. Trump has threatened to cancel them, but some, including Rep. Greg Walden (pictured), the Energy and Commerce Committee chairman, have said they hope the administration continues making the payments to help low-income people afford insurance. Rep. Chris Collins, a member of that committee and key Trump ally, said on CNN Monday that he urged the president to cancel the payments. Trump will have to make a decision on Tuesday.

Despite those efforts, Republicans outside the nation’s capital appear eager and ready to jettison the health-care effort, and are talking up a pivot to the GOP plan to reform the tax code.

Tim Phillips, the head of the Koch brothers-backed group Americans for Prosperity, told RealClearPolitics the Obamacare vote was an “epic fail” for congressional Republicans, and said it would “erode their position with the American people.” Nonetheless, he didn’t endorse trying again. Instead, Phillips called for a shift to the next legislative effort, and joined Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a tax reform event Monday afternoon.

Other groups followed a similar trajectory. American Action Network, a major outside group aligned with House GOP leadership, spent $15 million earlier this year to back the Obamacare effort. On Monday, the group announced a $1 million ad campaign in 34 Republican congressional districts to bolster tax reform, part of $5 million the group plans to spend on a tax push over the August recess.