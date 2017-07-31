White House Laying Groundwork for 2018, 2020

In a sign that the administration is preparing for the 2018 midterms while also laying down roots for the 2020 presidential campaign, the White House held a second round of meetings earlier this month with a small group of state Republican Party chairmen, this time from states that have competitive Senate or governor races next year.

The meetings, which took place on July 11, featured chairmen from Arizona, Texas, Maine, Missouri, Virginia, North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and New Mexico, according to participants.

“It was great. They’re obviously calling chairmen from states that are going to be having bigger races in ’18. And so we talked about the races generally. President Trump wants to know what is going on in our states,” said North Dakota GOP Chairman Kelly Armstrong, where the Senate seat in his state is strong pickup possibility for the GOP.

“It wasn’t a photo op. It was real meeting.”

In an Oval Office meeting with the chairmen, Trump asked about specific races, according to those present, and expressed support for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who clashed with Trump during the primary and at the convention before ultimately endorsing him.

The relationship between the two men now appears to be strong heading into Cruz’s re-election contest next year.

“He said, ‘Please tell Ted for me that I am behind him 100 percent,’” Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey told RealClearPolitics of his talk with the president.

“The thing that impressed me the most was how interested he was, particularly in this conversation, in the senatorial races in each of our states and which candidates were running and whether they had contested primaries and their chances of winning – both in the primary and the general --- their likelihood of being victorious. It showed a level of interest and foresight in potential political issues that I thought was impressive.”

Cruz faces a challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who has raised $2 million for his campaign. And while Texas may be a red state, the underdog Democrat has made waves that have gotten him noticed nationally and within his party.

The Oval Office meeting was the same one where Trump questioned the Arizona GOP chairman about Sen. Jeff Flake, according to Politico, which reported the White House is meeting with GOP primary challengers to the freshman senator. Flake upset Trump during the campaign by challenging him in a meeting with GOP senators and by not endorsing him in the election.

The president’s support for Cruz and lack of enthusiasm for Flake is a notable, given the party’s need to hold the Senate. And while the math favors Republicans – only eight GOP senators are up for re-election next year as opposed to 23 Democrats – any political observer will caution that one should not take anything for granted.

Those two Senate contests weren’t the only ones that came up.

Missouri GOP Chairman Todd Graves was at the White House that day. Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is seen as a good pickup opportunity for Republicans. Her name “certainly came up,” Graves said, though he declined to go into specifics.

North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s race also was a topic of conversation. The Democratic senator is running in a state where Trump won with 63 percent of the vote. “He asked if we’re ready to go and ready to get serious about it. And what issues will play in the race. And if he could help,” Armstrong said of his meeting with Trump.

Maine GOP Chairwoman Demi Kouzounas said her state’s gubernatorial race was of interest. GOP incumbent Paul LePage is term-limited and Republicans want to keep the seat.

She also noted how the Pine Tree State saw its electoral votes split in 2016 – one went to Trump while three went to Hillary Clinton. (Maine and Nebraska differ from the winner-take-all formula elsewhere, allocating electoral votes on both the state outcome and results in congressional districts.)

Kouzounas said the message she received from the administration is “We want to keep the Republican movement going in the state” and to turn the entire state red.

It was a full day of meetings at the White House for the party chairs, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. They met with the political and communications staff, including White House political director Bill Stepien and outgoing press secretary Sean Spicer; they had lunch with then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; met with Vice President Mike Pence, including a tour of his ceremonial office in the Old Executive Office Building; and had time in the Oval Office with Trump.

The White House has placed a full-court press on the party chairmen. GOP chairs from the 2020 battleground states had a similar day in the White House on May 11.

Even the mid-July meeting with 2018 states had a 2020 feel, with political seeds being planted in hopes they will sprout in time for the next presidential election.

“Absolutely, that’s exactly right. And that’s what we’re wanting to do,” said New Mexico GOP Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi. Before then, however, the Land of Enchantment has a competitive gubernatorial race and a less competitive Senate campaign to get through next year.

But he said of his time at the White House: “They really are engaged and for that I’m grateful.”