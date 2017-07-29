Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's New Megaphone

On Thursday morning, as most of America was drinking its first cup of coffee, an unexpected caller dialled into CNN’s New Day. Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s new communications director, had a bee in his bonnet. There were leaks from the White House and he was intent on finding the sources.

“As you know from the Italian expression, the fish stinks from the head down,” Mr Scaramucci, 53, told Chris Cuomo, the CNN host and a fellow Italian-American New Yorker. “But I can tell you two fish who don’t stink. Me and the president.” It turns out that was the censored version of what Mr Scaramucci was thinking.

Hours earlier, “The Mooch” had unloaded on to the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza in a phone interview published on the New Yorker website late on Thursday. Using language later described by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as “passionate”, Mr Scaramucci laid into Mr Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus, whom he described as a “f***ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac”, and chief strategist Steve Bannon, whom he also disparaged in lurid terms.

In his efforts to stop the leaks to the press, which he now presumed were coming from Mr Priebus, Mr Scaramucci said he had enrolled the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation “and the f***ing Department of Justice”. “What I want to do is I want to f***ing kill all the leakers and I want to get the president’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people,” Mr Scaramucci declared.

Within 48 hours, Mr Priebus was out of his job.

Mr Scaramucci’s outburst was a Trumpian take, perhaps, on Shakespeare’s Henry VI: “The first thing we do — let’s kill all the lawyers.” Yet for Dana Perino, White House press secretary for George W Bush, it was another English monarch that came to mind. “Imagine if you had cameras in Henry VIII’s fort,” Ms Perino told Fox News. “This is what we’re seeing.”

One week into Mr Scaramucci’s White House tenure, it is still unclear whether the former hedge fund star is Donald Trump’s next Anne Boleyn or will become a longer serving — yet ultimately doomed — court figure à la Thomas Cromwell.

Like Cromwell, Mr Scaramucci has had a meteoric rise. The son of an Italian-American Long Island construction worker, he attended Harvard Law School — a biographical detail he likes to reference from the White House podium — and went on to work for Goldman Sachs. In 1996 he left Goldman to co-found the hedge fund Oscar Capital Management.

He founded his latest investment firm, SkyBridge Capital, in 2005, and is now on the verge of selling it for an estimated $180m, giving Mr Scaramucci up to $90m for his about 45 per cent stake.

Mr Scaramucci likes to invoke his Long Island upbringing nearly as frequently as he mentions his Harvard education. In the CNN interview, he repeatedly insisted that he was intent on honouring his family name and where he came from. “I would never dishonour my dad by hurting my last name by doing something stupid for money or for power. I’m not doing it. It’s not my personality,” he said.

For those who know him, that rings true. “He is who he presents himself to be,” says Jeffrey Gundlach, founder of DoubleLine Capital. “He’s very genuine — and that is refreshing in Washington DC . . . he has a way of engaging people even when it’s somehow combative.”

Mr Scaramucci, friends say, has long harboured a desire to play a role in a presidential administration — most recently the current one. After serving on the Trump finance committee during the campaign, Mr Scaramucci was expected to take a senior role in the administration, perhaps running the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Instead, he was, in his words, “c**k-blocked” by Mr Priebus. He was nevertheless floated for various posts and in June joined the US Export-Import bank as chief strategy officer.

Last week his lobbying paid off. On July 21, Mr Trump announced to his staff Mr Scaramucci would become the White House communications director. His first reward: the departure of press secretary Sean Spicer, a Priebus ally. His bigger prize came a week later, with the replacement of Mr Priebus with retired general John Kelly.

On the surface, Mr Scaramucci and Mr Trump are a great fit. For one, they both have a high opinion of Mr Trump. Or as Mr Scaramucci put it: “I love the president . . . He’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met.”

The communications director has adopted Mr Trump’s hand gestures (see the send up on The Daily Show), as well his love of superlatives, and the habit of referring to himself in the third person (“The swamp will not defeat him,” Mr Scaramucci told The New Yorker — the “him” being himself.)

More significantly, perhaps, Mr Scaramucci, like Mr Trump, has unlocked the true purpose of Twitter: lashing out at one’s enemies. As Mr Scaramucci ended his phone call to Mr Lizza, he announced: “Let me go . . . I’ve gotta start tweeting some s**t to make this guy crazy” — “this guy” being the White House chief of staff.

And it was to Twitter that Mr Scaramucci took to explain his remarks. His language, he admitted, had been “colourful” but his only real mistake had been “in trusting a reporter”. Mr Trump, meanwhile, may forgive Mr Scaramucci: for all his mudslinging, the communications director did not criticise the president once.