Transgender Military Ban: What Truman Could Teach Trump

Donald Trump is not the first U.S. chief executive with curious timing concerning edicts on the sexuality of American soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines. In November 1992, before he’d even been inaugurated, Bill Clinton chose Veterans Day to announce his plans to rescind the ban on gays in the military.

Although Clinton had hinted at this a couple of times during the presidential campaign, he’d done so mainly at gay Democratic fundraisers on the West Coast, meaning that his announcement surprised many uniformed personnel. It didn’t go over well. Two months after being inaugurated, when the commander-in-chief visited the USS Theodore Roosevelt, sailors aboard the aircraft carrier teased each other by speaking with lisps and asking, “Are you in Mr. Clinton’s Navy?” Fewer than half the crew bothered to go below deck to hear him speak.

In that sense, President Trump’s tweeted announcement Wednesday that he plans to reinstate a ban -- lifted by President Obama -- on transgender individuals serving in uniform will not be unpopular inside the armed forces.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military,” Trump tweeted. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Consultation is always a good idea, but the historical lesson here is that this is not the military’s call, Since Abraham Lincoln blessed the formation of the all-black 54th Regiment Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, decisions regarding who is allowed to serve their country -- and in what capacity -- have been for elected officials to make. If these judgments were made by men in uniform, there might be no black officers in the U.S. armed forces (the 54th Massachusetts regiment was led by whites), no women, and no gays.

Trump unintentionally bolstered this point with the timing of his announcement. It came 69 years to the day after President Truman signed a simple, 405-word executive order ending segregation in the U.S. armed forces. With a presidential nod to the brave actions of black servicemen in World War II, Truman’s edict began this way:

“WHEREAS it is essential that there be maintained in the armed services of the United States the highest standards of democracy, with equality of treatment and opportunity for all those who serve in our country's defense … it is hereby declared to be the policy of the President that there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin. This policy shall be put into effect as rapidly as possible, having due regard to the time required to effectuate any necessary changes without impairing efficiency or morale.”

Truman’s decisiveness in this area was a stark contrast not only to his predecessor, but also to later U.S. commanders-in-chief who bobbed and weaved on the issue of gays in the military until long after public opinion had passed them by. On this date, Harry Truman not only did his mama proud -- she’d died exactly one year earlier, and, he said, told him in a dream to be a “good boy” -- he also lived up to the famous sign on his desk.

Bill Clinton learned this lesson, although as the first post-World War II president not to have worn the uniform, it took him a while. Shortly after Clinton took office, Gen. Colin Powell, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, privately told the new president that he wasn’t with him on this gays in the military issue. Clinton defused the situation by telling Powell that he’d gotten a little out over his skis during the campaign and would go slow on this issue. The upshot was the “don’t ask, don’t tell” compromise that was eventually lifted by President Obama.

In hindsight, and Clinton and Powell would probably both agree, what Clinton should have done was simply acknowledge Powell’s misgivings while not backing down on the policy.

A couple of years later, when Clinton ordered American troops into action in Bosnia, some critics said that his awkward beginnings as commander-in-chief might undermine the mission.

One U.S. senator with widespread credibility on military culture -- a man Donald Trump would be wise to listen to -- challenged this assumption. “There may be some resentment,” John McCain told me at the time, “but I think our military is imbued with a sense of loyalty to the office of the presidency.”