Trump, Surrogates Err in Attacking Mueller's Motives

I hear President Trump and his White House strategists referring to the “Clinton model” when attacking the political motives of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and some members of his team. They seem to be referring to Clinton defenders in 1999 such as myself, who often criticized on TV then Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr for his political association with right-wing, anti-Clinton zealots, which was true.

But the Trump team is making a mistake. It won't work. And it could rebound against them. I learned that lesson the hard way from a very wise man – Sen. John McCain –whose courage Donald Trump once mocked on the grounds that McCain was shot down over North Vietnam and subsequently captured by the enemy.

As I have written before, in 1999, I was in the greenroom at CNN, where guests gather before going on the set. I was scheduled to appear in defense of President Clinton regarding the Starr investigation. McCain, who was also scheduled to appear on-air, was there too. I had never met him before and was a great admirer. I introduced myself, holding out my hand to shake his. He wouldn’t shake my hand. He just said to me, “I don’t approve of the way you are attacking Mr. Starr’s motives. You can challenge his judgment, but do not attack his character.”

I was initially startled. But then I realized that he was right. Although attacking Starr’s motives might appeal to our pro-Clinton political base, it wouldn’t change the minds of those who were still open-minded. During my interview, I said, with McCain’s comment in mind: “I don’t question Mr. Starr’s motives, but I do question his judgment.”

The reaction after the program (in the pre-Twitter age, from telephone calls – imagine that!) was positive from many who were still undecided about the validity of Starr’s investigation.

Trump’s style -- to attack critics personally and demonize them -- seems to be driving the strategy to attack Bob Mueller personally. The president sent several vitriolic tweets over the weekend. One person he conspicuously avoided attacking was Arizona Republican Kelli Ward, who unsuccessfully challenged McCain in the 2016 Republican primary. Ward has called on McCain to resign due to his medical condition. Trump’s silence about Ward's shameful comment is deafening.

As for tracking the “Clinton model,” the Trump White House and surrogates must first understand the substantial difference between the credentials of Bob Mueller and Ken Starr. Mueller is widely respected across the political divide – as a professional, experienced prosecutor, a former U.S. attorney, a former FBI director. Starr had no prosecutorial experience at all. He seemed to have allowed overzealous, experienced prosecutors who worked for him to cause him to make poor decisions.

It is definitely fair game for Trump’s legal team to question Mueller’s judgment regarding an expansion of the scope of his investigation into areas that are arguably irrelevant to possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government. It is also fair comment to point out that financial transactions by Trump, his companies, or his family -- concerning, among other things, possible outstanding loans from Russian banks -- would show an obvious motive the Trumps might have for coordinating campaign strategy with Moscow.

Ascribing partisan motives to Mueller and the prosecutors on his team may please Trump’s political base, which constitutes 35 percent to 40 percent of the American electorate. It won’t, however, mollify those in the political middle who are troubled that Donald Trump Jr. met on June 9, 2016, with someone identified in an email to him as a Russian government attorney with “incriminating” information on Hillary Clinton.

If the president is innocent, he could clear the air by publishing his tax returns, which would reveal all these transactions, if they occurred. Then again, if his conscience was clear, why would he have tweeted this past Saturday that the president has “complete power” to pardon?

That sends the opposite message, doesn’t it?