A Profile in Courage: Sen. Richard Burr

As President Trump corralled 51 GOP senators at a White House meeting last week to chew over the imperiled health care reform effort and some lunch, a 52nd Republican lawmaker hung back and grabbed some grub at the Senate carryout instead. He was the only one to decline the command performance invitation.

“I just don't think it’s appropriate to be chair of the committee and to put myself in a situation where a picture or something might be construed the wrong way,” explained Richard Burr, who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian meddling in the election and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates.

What Burr tosses off as a concern about a potentially misunderstood photograph on social media is actually something larger, and brave -- his decision to place his role as intelligence chairman over loyalty to party or to Trump, and to make sure everybody knows that he has.

Burr was an enthusiastic supporter of candidate Trump as they both campaigned last year, in a cycle when a Trump victory seemed unlikely and what should have been an easy Burr victory was at some points in doubt. During his re-election fight Burr had assured Trump voters in North Carolina there was “no separation” between himself and the man who would go on to win his race as well. He stuck by Trump following the “Access Hollywood” debacle, while other Republicans rushed to revoke their endorsements of the nominee. Burr’s fealty, including serving as national security adviser to his campaign, prompted President Obama to chide Burr at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in the Tar Heel State: “You don’t want a senator who spends all his time saying, ‘Yes sir, Mr. Trump. What do you want me to do, Mr. Trump?’”

Six months into Trump’s presidency, Burr is no yes man, and has unequivocally failed the Trump loyalty test by not only leading his committee’s investigation but doing so in a bipartisan way. Given how Trump trashed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to the New York Times last week, it’s likely Burr will never be at the White House again as long as Trump is in office.

And it’s clear -- as the president tweets about his pardon powers, attempts to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller and maybe even considers firing him -- that Burr carries an even bigger burden now than he could have imagined. Should Trump terminate Mueller’s probe, will the three-term senator join Democrats in attempting to reinstate the independent counsel? Or will he go so far as to support impeachment for abuse of power or obstruction of justice, as some Republicans have privately suggested would be the proper response to the firing of Mueller?

Burr carries the weight of history as well, serving in the very same Senate seat held by Watergate committee chairman Sam Ervin. The former sales manager for a lawn equipment company seems ready for the moment despite stumbling at the start. Like his House counterpart, Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, Burr was caught trying to help out the White House in batting down Russia stories back in February. Around the time President Trump was asking top intelligence officials to publicly disavow the validity of accusations about campaign collusion with Russia -- and they were turning Trump down -- the White House asked supportive Republicans to contact news organizations to dispute assertions of contacts between Trump officials and Russian intelligence agents. Burr admitted to the Washington Post that he did in fact engage with some media outlets about reports from CNN and the New York Times that alleged “constant” or “repeated” contacts.

Burr’s partisan PR work alarmed his Democratic counterpart on the Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner, known in Congress as a fair broker who doesn’t pick partisan fights. Warner warned he would “not accept any process that is undermined by political interference,” and other Democrats accused Burr of slow-walking the investigation.

Burr immediately shifted gears and has sought to illustrate his independence ever since. When Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, Burr was adamant in his defense of Comey, tweeting that he “has been more forthcoming w/ information than any FBI director I can recall during my tenure on the congressional intel committees.” He added that “the timing of this and the reasoning for it doesn’t make sense to me.”

Not even one week later, Burr was asking the White House whether the president revealed classified information to Russian officials in an Oval Office visit, which included a discussion of Comey. Burr was publicly shaming the White House just for talking about the matter. “My major concern right now is that I don’t know what the president said,” Burr said, adding a possible explanation for the delay: “maybe they’re busy.”

In contrast to Burr, Nunes sought to verify Trump’s erroneous claims that he had been “wiretapped” by President Obama, by insisting that some of the Trump’s associates had been illegally unmasked by Obama administration officials. Nunes hatched a goofy caper that would have been beneath the Hardy Boys, and his secret visit to the White House to review classified documents ultimately led to his recusal from the House Intelligence Committee investigation.

After the Senate Intelligence Committee interviewed former National Security Adviser Susan Rice last Friday, Burr appeared to dismiss the unmasking issue, saying it “was all created by Devin Nunes. I’ll wait to go through our whole evaluation to see if there was anything improper that happened.” No hurry there.

While Nunes proved his loyalty to the president, Burr knows Trump has him, perhaps permanently, in the cross hairs. The chairman could even be one of those Republicans who Trump feels is unwilling to “protect their president,” as Trump bemoaned in a Sunday tweet. But Burr has shown a courage that is rare on Capitol Hill these days. In the weeks and months ahead, particularly if Trump attempts to fire Mueller, Republicans will need much more of it.