The College-Educated Are Not Ruining America

The New York Times’ David Brooks received a heap of scorn after he bolstered a column -- about how the “college-educated class” is “ruining America” by making it hard for “the children of other classes … to join their ranks” -- with an odd lunch anecdote. Brooks sheepishly recounted the time he “insensitively” brought a friend “with only a high school degree” to a fancy Italian sandwich shop, where the friend quickly became uncomfortable with the menu of unfamiliar cured meats.

But the debate over the social meaning of soppressata is a sideshow to the bigger question about whether trend-setting college grads are deliberately thwarting the advancement of the less educated. Brooks says, yes: “We in the educated class have created barriers to mobility that are more devastating for being invisible.” He derides upscale “cultural codes” that make outsiders feel unwelcome and create disincentives for social mobility: “To feel at home in opportunity-rich areas, you’ve got to understand the right barre techniques, sport the right baby carrier, have the right podcast, food truck, tea, wine and Pilates tastes…”

To make his case, Brooks leans on the new book by University of Southern California public policy professor Elizabeth Currid-Halkett, “The Sum of Small Things.” She argues that, unlike in the past century, “[m]obility into the top echelon of the new world order is reliant on acquisition of knowledge, not birthright, not property held for generations [or] loyalty to one’s work institution.” She calls this “new, dominant cultural elite” the “aspirational class,” a mostly college-educated but not necessarily wealthy cohort that “reveal[s] [its] class position through cultural signifiers” such as name-checking sophisticated publications and shopping at farmers markets.

And she concludes that the aspirational class’ obsessions with self-improvement, social awareness and perfect parenting is “pernicious,” far more so than “previous leisure-class consumerism.” Why? Because the “decisions and investments” of the elite “reproduce wealth and upward mobility in a way that leaves out the middle-class.” She ends with a pointed question to these self-satisfied strivers: “Does … being better than others at acquiring possessions or the perfect heirloom tomatoes, or making the decision and investment to breast-feed or feed your family organic produce really advance society at all?”

This attempt at shaming people for pursuing their interests, taking care of their children as they see fit and, yes, trying to advance society is nothing more than highbrow scapegoating. Just because those with the “luxury of time,” according to Currid-Halkett, have infused certain activities with a class status, doesn’t mean families shouldn’t follow the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation on breastfeeding, limit their children’s exposure to pesticides, or buy an electric car to do a small part in averting a global climate crisis.

(They can probably give up on finding the perfect heirloom tomato, since, according to Scientific American, “their seeming diversity is only skin-deep: heirlooms are actually feeble and inbred—the defective product of breeding experiments that began during the Enlightenment.” But there I go again, ruining America by sharing knowledge from some fancy magazine…)

Even if those in the college-educated class are individually justified in their aspirational behaviors, might it still be true that their collective cliquishness thwarts the advancement of the non-college educated? Such a conclusion presumes everyone without a college degree wants to join the ranks of the college-educated cultural elite.

However, there is evidence that the non-college educated are content to keep it that way. Hastings College of the Law Prof. Joan Williams, author of “White Working Class: Overcoming Class Cluelessness in America,” explained to the Northwest Labor Press why many working-class families actively shun college: “Kids from professional families go away to college and they have an instant national network consisting of other elite kids. … Blue-collar kids … have very dense, very local, very rooted networks of people who are family, friends that they’ve known forever [who] provide things that more privileged people buy, such as good child care or help with home repair. … [T]he family [expects] the kids will stay close to the home, not only so grandma can help with child care but so that the kids can help when grandma gets older. The social support that professional and managerial kids get when they move far from home often does not exist for blue collar kids.”

Williams also notes that college is a bigger financial risk for working-class families, not because college doesn’t help graduates land lucrative work, but “because you may feel so culturally ill-at-ease and you may be so poorly prepared academically that you’re much more likely to drop out, in which case you’re going to be paying huge college debt on a high school graduate salary.” Her assessment of blue-collar attitudes is backed up by recent PRRI poll that found 54 percent of the white working class see college as a “risky gamble.”

Another recent poll from Pew found outright hostility toward institutions of higher learning among Republicans, with 58 percent declaring that colleges and universities are having a “negative effect on the way things are going in the country, a sharp increase from two years ago. (Only 19 percent of Democrats say the same.) The data is not all that surprising, considering that 57 percent of Republicans are whites without college degrees. (Though it should be noted that college-educated Republicans disparage college at about an equal rate.)The Washington Post’s Philip Bump surmised that rise in anti-collegiate sentiment is due to the “focus on the perceived cultural elitism of colleges and universities [has] dramatically shifted Republicans’ perceptions of the institution.” But Williams argues derision among the white working-class of college-educated “professionals” is nothing new. In her book she quotes author and pastor Tex Sample, who 11 years ago wrote of “college boys—and increasingly college girls— … who don’t know s*** about how to do anything but are full of ideas about how I have to do my job.”

The Brooks column concludes that the cultural liberal elite actively prevent those without college degrees from social advancement. But practically every liberal believes in some form of government-provided “free college” precisely so those class barriers can be knocked down, and enrollment no longer has to be a risky gamble. Hillary Clinton campaigned on such a policy, while Donald Trump won the white non-college vote by a massive 37-point spread after proclaiming, “I love the poorly educated.”

Clinton offered help to they could help better themselves, while Trump embraced them as they are. That should make any progressive think twice before believing that an even more expansive offer of “free college” will win back Trump voters. You can’t sell a product that the customer doesn’t want.

Are there examples of smug, condescending behavior from the liberal culture elite, justifying the white working class’s resistance to join it? Of course! But such off-putting behavior is hardly the sole province of the left.

When Sen. Marco Rubio said during last year’s presidential primary, “We need more welders and less philosophers,” it reeked of condescension toward knowledge workers who are often unfairly derided as producing nothing of value. Conservatives mock liberals for their understanding of guns much like liberals mock conservatives for their understanding of climate science. Donald Trump literally became president on the argument that he knew better than every politician and policy expert in Washington how to fix everything.

America’s current degree of polarization, if not unprecedented, is profoundly unhealthy for our democracy. That polarization is fueled by people who affix blame for the nation’s problems onto discrete groups, be they immigrants, corporations, Muslims or globalists. Casting the “aspirational class” and its quest for knowledge as the new enemy is just perpetuating the problem. We’re not going to heal our divides by making ourselves dumber.