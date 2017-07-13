Trump Jr.'s Russia Meeting Dogs President in Paris

Five days after President Trump helped his eldest son draft an explanation for a controversial meeting with a Russian attorney more than a year ago, he offered another take on what occurred.

He defended his son’s keen interest in receiving potentially damaging campaign information routed through Moscow by dismissing it Thursday as “standard” practice during the rough and tumble of modern politics.

“I think from a practical standpoint most people would've taken that meeting. It's called opposition research,” Trump said, speaking to reporters during an official visit to Paris. “Politics is not the nicest business in the world.”

The president and his defenders insist that nothing his son did was illegal or evidence of collusion, and Trump said his fans around the country remain firmly behind him.

“My people and the people that support me, who are incredible people, those people are angry because they feel it's being unfair and a witch hunt,” Trump said during an Air Force One flight to Paris Wednesday evening.

Polls show Republicans continue to support Trump and the job he’s doing as president, while independent voters are less enthused than they were on Election Day.

Lawmakers and Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his growing team of experts are investigating Trump’s assertion that neither he nor his inner circle of associates colluded with Russians in or out of the Kremlin to gain an edge to defeat Hillary Clinton.

Some Democratic lawmakers sharply disputed the idea that “most” people working in a presidential campaign would have leaped to meet with a Russian flown in from Moscow to deliver opposition research against a U.S. political opponent. Many political operatives said campaigns carefully vet any such private meetings with foreign nationals, and would refuse or contact appropriate authorities. Some Trump detractors have said evidence could eventually support conspiracy or even treason, suggestions the White House strongly rejected.

Trump says he learned only recently about the 2016 meeting as well as a series of emails that described how Donald Trump Jr. set up an appointment based on an offer from intermediaries that the Russian government could help his father’s campaign with information purportedly damaging to Clinton.

Initially last weekend, Trump Jr. said the meeting focused on frictions and diplomacy tied to adoption policies. Although later abandoned as an explanation, the president returned to the theme again on Thursday.

“Zero happened from the meeting,” Trump said. “As I see it, they talked about adoption and some things.”

The president defended his 39-year-old offspring as “a good boy” who did nothing wrong when he sat down last year with a Russian woman and her translator, plus Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and now a West Wing adviser.

Trump said his son “listened out of politeness,” although Trump Jr.’s email exchanges with an intermediary prior to the meeting indicated excitement about the damaging information being pitched to him. “I love it,” Trump Jr. told his acquaintance.

Trump, his son and the emails made public this week did not explain what kind of damaging information they had been promised by friends in Moscow.

The president did not mention Kushner or Manafort by name during his press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. He said his oldest son, son-in-law and campaign chief swiftly lost interest in the Russian attorney, whom they had believed, erroneously, represented the Russian government. Their attention flagged, Trump said, because Natalya Veselnitskaya didn’t have the dirt on Clinton they hoped she’d deliver.

The June 2016 meeting, first reported by the New York Times, burst into public view after Kushner recently revised for the third time his application for a government security clearance. The White House has declined to confirm whether Kushner was granted or currently possesses the clearance required in his capacity as his father-in-law’s adviser on domestic and international policies.

Kushner was not with the president in Paris.

Trump said Veselnitskaya entered the United States on a visa approved by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, an Obama appointee who backed Hillary Clinton for president. He said the enigmatic Russian attorney also appeared on Capitol Hill and lobbied lawmakers last year, according to reporting conveyed to him.

The Trump family’s evolving explanations and defenses will be tested by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which wants to hear testimony from Trump Jr. next week. The special counsel’s investigators, including FBI experts who helped lead a lengthy investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server, are examining the circumstances and evidence surrounding the Trump campaign’s sit-down with Veselnitskaya.

Trump Jr. has said he will cooperate with congressional investigators, and his father said he supported his son’s desire to testify.

The Russia probe includes a colorful cast of characters inside Trump Tower and around the globe, as well as U.S. intelligence intercepts, a tangle of business ties to Russia, evidence of cyber crimes beginning in 2015, and persistent questions about Trump’s unflagging affinity for Russia and for Vladimir Putin.

The president again defended his efforts to forge a constructive relationship between the Putin government and the United States in the wake of his recent meeting with the Russian president during the G20 summit in Germany.

Trump told reporters during his flight to Paris that his reluctance to accept the intelligence community’s verdict that Russia was the culprit behind 2016 election interference hinges on his belief that China or North Korea could have been to blame, and that no experts can know who was behind the thefts of private emails and meddling.

“Whether it's Russia or anybody else, we can't let there be even a scintilla of doubt when it comes to an election,” the president said, ignoring the fact that nearly a year ago as a candidate he publicly invited Russia to find and steal Clinton’s missing emails deleted from her personal server.

“I mean, I'm very strong on that. And I'm not saying it wasn't Russia. What I'm saying is that we have to protect ourselves no matter who it is,” Trump continued.

The president’s public unease in demanding consequences that could punish Russia or curb its election interference going forward has aggravated senators from both parties, who overwhelmingly approved a bill to give the legislative branch more control over sanctions levied on or lifted from Russia and Iran. The White House says the president is opposed to ceding executive authority over foreign policy to Congress. The measure is under consideration in the House.

The flap goes beyond the constitutional muscle of two branches and deals with lawmakers’ distrust of the president when it comes to easing U.S. sanctions on Russia. White House aide Sebastian Gorka on Thursday said the president could decide to reverse a punishment President Obama imposed on Russia in December when he shuttered two Russian-owned compounds in the United States and expelled the inhabitants as Russian spies.

“We want to give collaboration, cooperation, a chance,” Gorka told CNN during an interview.

Trump sidestepped a question about applying new sanctions on Russia and offered his endorsement of existing sanctions on Putin, Russian banks, and the oligarchs.

“We have very heavy sanctions on Russia right now,” he said Wednesday night. “I would not and have never even thought about taking them off.”

Chafing at criticism that he wants to appease the Kremlin, Trump argued that Putin sees his administration as tougher than if Clinton had been inaugurated. He pointed to his proposed U.S. military buildup, energy policies to increase U.S. oil and natural gas competitiveness globally, and the administration’s focus on negotiating reciprocal trade deals.

But Russia’s interest in Trump and his campaign clearly fascinated the 45th president.

“It’s really the one question I wish I would have asked Putin: Were you actually supporting me?" he said Wednesday during an Oval Office interview with Reuters.

Having practiced the line, the president repeated it hours later to reporters on Air Force One, after saying he’d enjoy inviting Putin to visit the White House, although now was not “the right time.”

“The next time I’m with Putin, I’m going to ask him: who were you really for? Because I can’t believe that he would have been for me. Me.”