Voters Need Their Own Day in the Sun

Photos of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie soaking up the sun in a state park he closed to the public illustrate more than the shenanigans of a politician who no longer needs to curry favor with voters. The incident explains nothing less than why Donald Trump was elected. Those still in denial about why this happened should take note.

Voters of both parties no longer trust their elected officials to look out for their interests. They expect politicians to be disingenuous and to blithely play by a different set of rules than the average Joe. Christie’s decision to continue on with his weekend beach plans even after having July 4 holiday campers turned out of state parks is in keeping with this mindset. He made it worse by lying about it. At a Trenton press conference defending his actions during a budget showdown with the state legislature, a suspiciously well-tanned Christie was asked by a reporter if he’d “gotten any sun.”

“I didn’t,” the governor responded. “I didn’t get any sun today.”

After a local newspaper released a photograph of the governor sprawling on an otherwise empty beach with his family, Christie’s spokesman got cute. “Yes, the governor was on the beach briefly today talking to his wife and family before heading into the office,” said press secretary Brian Murray. “He did not get any sun. He had a baseball cap on.”

This is reminiscent of Bill Clinton’s infamous parsing to the Whitewater grand jury when asked about his Oval Office trysts with a White House intern. “There’s nothing going on between us,” he told top aides. Was that true? he was asked under oath. “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is,” he replied with a straight face.

So this has been going on a while. But it’s not just the prevaricating. It’s the attitude that has taken root in career politicians of both parties that there is one rule for them and another rule for us—that elective office is really a path to perks and profits. Bill Clinton and his wife did not own a home when they arrived in Washington; they used friends’ houses to vacation. Now, their net worth, after a lifetime in “public service,” is something close to $200 million.

As befitting his blunt rhetorical style, Christie verbalized this attitude.

“That's the way it goes," Christie said Saturday about his family's use of the waterfront home, before the photos of him sitting on the beach were taken. “Run for governor, and you can have the residence.”

Contrast these high profile moments with how Trump presented himself during the campaign. “I’m so on your side,” he told evangelicals used to the previous administration’s hostility toward religious beliefs about abortion, same-sex marriage, and other cultural issues. “We don’t win anymore” resounded with factory workers resentful of cheap overseas labor and veterans who remember Vietnam or, more recently, Fallujah and Mosul. “I alone can fix it” and “I am your voice”—his plainspoken rhetoric appealed to the sort of people whose vacation very well might be ruined by a state park being shut down.

After Trump laid waste to a deep field of current or previous Republican governors and senators, Christie—one of those vanquished GOP politicians—was the first to embrace the victor. “I guarantee you that the one person Hillary and Bill Clinton do not want to see on that [debate] stage is Donald Trump,” Christie said that day. The governor added that the Clintons “do not know the playbook of Donald Trump because he is rewriting the playbook.”

That was truer than Christie realized. One way the 45th president is rewriting the political playbook is that, contrary to the governor’s expectations, Trump didn’t stock his administration with career pols like Christie.

“Today,” Trump said in his inaugural address, “we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the American people. For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished—but the people did not share in its wealth.”

“ Politicians prospered—but the jobs left, and the factories closed,” Trump continued. “The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.”

Donald J. Trump has been in office more than six months now, but it is still worth considering how he got there. A significant number of Americans, still flabbergasted that Trump is the president, refuse to accept it. “Resist Trump” is a slogan with these people and a handle for communicating their belief that the Trump administration is fundamentally illegitimate. Members of this group variously cite Trump’s politics and personality as reasons for their “resistance,” but at the heart of it is a basic lack of understanding of why anyone, let alone the majority of the Electoral College, would want to Make America Great Again.

This crowd owes it to its neighbors, if not to intellectual honesty, to try to understand the motivations of today’s “Other Half.” As Jacob Riis, author of that book, wrote in 1890: “Every man’s experience ought to be worth something to the community from which he drew it, no matter what that experience may be, so long as it was gleaned along the line of some decent, honest work.”

Trump’s many critics continually underestimated him, just as they undervalued the depth of disgust the voters have for politicians as a class. Detractors saw a buffoonish character with no shot at the Oval Office instead of a man whose lack of political experience was considered a credential and not a flaw.