Craig Shirley on 'Reagan Rising'

Craig Shirley is the author of several books about the 40th president, including the bestsellers “Rendezvous With Destiny” and “Reagan’s Revolution.” We chatted recently about his latest, “Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980.”



Q: “Reagan Rising” is your fourth book about Ronald Reagan. Are people starting to see you as the Lou Cannon of the 21st century?

A: It is an honor to be compared to Lou. I regard him the way I regard Dumas Malone or Robert Caro -- Malone as the definitive biographer of Thomas Jefferson and Caro as the complete biographer of LBJ. Still, as Doug Brinkley, the editor of Reagan’s diaries, told me: The realm of Reagan scholarship is just beginning to open up. One area which has always perplexed some is how Reagan was about to appeal to so many Democrats. He’d shed his New Deal roots years earlier, even comparing it to Mussolini’s brand of fascism, but what were the origins of the voters we called “Reagan Democrats”?

I find Reagan a very compelling figure of history and find new areas each week in which I’d like to explore more fully and write books about. As it is, I have several more Reagan books on the drawing boards. This is a man who had many and varied careers, in which he was successful in all of them. So what drove the man and what was his thinking along the way? Unlike some other authors, I interview a lot of Reaganites in search of more perfect books, taking into account their own personal stories to bring to life the character of Ronald Reagan.

Q: I remember my father asking me before he wrote “Role of a Lifetime,” what I still wanted to know about Reagan. That was in the 1980s, and I realized something at the time: He was asking me on two levels. First, he was trying to ascertain what someone in the generation younger than him might want to know. Second, he was thinking aloud. I think he was wondering what more did he want to know about Reagan? So let me ask you, Craig—as you set out to research “Reagan Rising,” what did you still want to discover about the Gipper?

A: Reagan’s thought processes, which is still a mystery to many. Clearly, he thought deeply about things, but how did he arrive at his libertarian-conservative philosophy? Who and what were the things along the way that held sway over this maturation? Some say it was his experiences in Hollywood fighting Communist provocateurs, other say it was his years as spokesman for General Electric. The influence of the Austrian economists, Friedrich Hayek and Ludwig von Mises, was very important -- as was National Review and Bill Buckley. By the ’50s and ’60s, Reagan saw the folly of the New Deal and knew it was about politics and not policy, as it did nothing to improve the economy. Unemployment in the early 1940 was still in deep double digits and this surely turned Reagan away from liberalism. How does he become a fully formed American conservative by 1980? Part traditional, part libertarian.

Q: “Reagan Rising” opens with Reagan’s “elegant departure” from the 1976 presidential race, which didn’t happen until the Republican National Convention in Kansas City. But then you mention something that often gets short shrift: Reagan’s competitiveness. “It was a big disappointment to me,” Reagan said later, “because I hate to lose.” It’s funny, but even though Reagan wrote those words in his own autobiography, it’s not how we think of him. Reagan is this affable, easy-going, handsome guy, for whom success came easy. Is this perception mistaken?

A. I once asked Mike Deaver, Reagan’s longtime aide and friend about this, and he told me, “Reagan was the most competitive son of a bitch who ever lived.” Reagan simply hated to lose. Some things came easily to Reagan, other things less so, but he still fought tenaciously for everything in his life. The 1980 nomination was the most grueling duel of all his political battles, coming close to losing the nomination to George Bush. But after losing Iowa, Reagan fought tenaciously to come back and win the nomination, against the odds. There were many times in his life in which he was confronted by the choices of fight or flight and he almost always chose to fight. He would never do something as tacky as thumping his chest about winning, not even the Cold War, but he did experience a deep pride over his successes. Reagan rarely talk about his successes, although when he did it was memorable: his farewell address as president and his speech to the 1992 GOP convention.

Q: Is there a pivotal moment or decision after Reagan lost to Ford in 1976 that kept him on the path to fulfilling his ultimate destiny—the White House.

A: As he was on the road for Republican candidates in the fall of 1976, all across the country, men and women who saw and heard his remarkable speech in Kansas City came up to him – cops, chambermaids, construction workers, executives -- pleading with him, “Oh, Governor, you’ve just got to run one more time!” Even though he was 65 years of age, had tried for the GOP nomination twice and lost twice, he and Nancy Reagan were raring to go as soon as Gerald Ford lost the election. He was off and running for the 1980 nomination and never really stopped for four years. From his moment of speaking at the Kansas City convention in August to his speech at CPAC the following February, he was always campaigning, he was always recruiting.

Q: Midway through “Reagan Rising,” you introduce readers to a now-forgotten Californian named Howard Jarvis. He was the ringleader Proposition 13, the 1978 referendum that dramatically slashed state property taxes. Reagan was quick to embrace the taxpayers revolt in his adopted home state. How much significance do you give that movement for his elevation to leader of the Republican Party in 1980?

A: Very much. Prop 13 was tangible evidence of creative conservative revolt in the land in the 1970s, much of which the populist conservative Reagan had inspired. “Baby Prop. 13s” in other states in the late 1970s, pro-family initiatives, government-reform initiatives. Meanwhile, the Panama Canal giveaway had inflamed grassroots conservatives. There was an explosion of conservative groups being formed indicative of a conservative uprising in the land in the 1970s, which Reagan helped along and led.

Q: Speaking of that 1980 presidential primary, where did you unearth the quote from Bob Dole speculating that George H.W. Bush was so prim and proper that he probably had sex “with his socks on”?

A: I got that from an aide to Bob Dole. It shows how little regard Dole had for Bush. There was a cultural wall between the two men, which was just too high to scale. In a way, it was emblematic of the cultural chasm inside the GOP.

Q: In 1980, Ted Kennedy tried to unseat an incumbent president of his own party, just as Reagan had done in 1976. While writing about that campaign, did you find yourself wondering whether Teddy would have proven a stronger candidate for the Democrats against Reagan than President Carter?

A: Yes, I did, and I suspect he would have lost even more badly than Carter. He was dragging the anchor of Chappaquiddick and was a clichéd liberal from Massachusetts. Kennedy had the backing of the ultra-liberal and the often-wrong Washington Post but last I checked, no one at the Post ever ran a political campaign. Kennedy was a liberal insider, the Post was part of the culture of liberal insiders. It would have played similarly if not worse for the Democratic Party with Reagan as the GOP nominee.

Q: To this day, Jimmy Carter believes that Kennedy’s challenge fatally compromised Carter’s own election chances. You think that view has any merit?

A: Yes and no. The primaries strengthened Carter because he thoroughly trounced Kennedy. At the same time, the process also pulled Carter to the left, which meant that during the fall general election campaign, the incumbent had surrendered the high ground as far as millions of conservative Democrats were concerned. Reagan was able to scoop them up, resulting in the creation of the “Reagan Democrat.”

Q: You note in your scene-setting opening that in 1976, in the aftermath of Watergate, as Ford was about to lose the presidency to Jimmy Carter, Republicans were about as popular, in the old ad campaign of the time, as “ring around the collar.” Reagan changed much of that, but thinking about today’s political landscape: Is Donald Trump’s presidency leaving the electorate in a similar mood about the GOP?

A: No. Trump and Reagan are as different as night and day. Reagan appealed to Americans’ best hopes; Trump appeals to their worst fears. Reagan was an intellectual. Trump is anti-intellectual. Reagan read everything he could get his hands on. Trump brags he doesn’t have time to read books. Reagan had a governing philosophy. Trump governs by instinct. Reagan won smashing wins over Carter in 1980 and Walter Mondale in 1984. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. Reagan went out of his way to make friends and allies. Trump goes out of his was to make enemies. Reagan was always recruiting. Trump repels. The list goes on. There is little similarity between the two men.

Q: But conservative scholar Henry Olsen has a new book out, “The Working Class Republican: Ronald Reagan and the Return of Blue-Collar Conservatism,” in which he argues that sustainable electoral success on a national level for Republicans will require them to reconnect with working-class Americans. I imagine that Donald Trump would say that was exactly the formula for his election victory in 2016. Is Trump wrong?

A: Trump did connect with blue-collar voters, just as Reagan did and Richard Nixon before him. The Republican Party now controls the White House, the House, the Senate, most of the governorships and most of the legislatures. I suspect the GOP would rather be where they are than where the Democrats are. I get Olsen’s point in wanting to re-erect the GOP’s “big tent,” but he reaches too far. Reagan, a “New Deal Republican”? Reagan, a closet moderate? Reagan as a neocon collectivist? Reagan, a neocon? I think that’s all quite a stretch.

Q: So who can fix what ails the modern GOP -- who’s the Ronald Reagan on the horizon?

A: Reagan was unique. He was sui generis. There is no Reagan on the horizon and Reagan would be the first to say, “Don’t look to me, look to yourself.” This is more evidence that as libertarian conservative, Reagan put his trust in individuals, not institutions.