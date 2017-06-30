Ryan 'Confident' House Will Pass Budget, Defends Agenda

House Speaker Paul Ryan expressed confidence that Republicans will pass a budget this year despite internal divisions over spending priorities delaying the process -- already well behind schedule -- until after the Fourth of July recess.

In a wide-ranging interview with RealClearPolitics in his Capitol Hill office Thursday afternoon, Ryan said the need to pass a budget to lay the procedural groundwork for tax reform would provide incentive for Republicans to overcome their current divisions on a spending plan.

“I think all of our members know we have to do tax reform if we want to get growth, and we have to have a budget if we want to do tax reform,” Ryan explained. “That fact is just going to win the day.”

The former chairman of the House Budget Committee said he wants the budget to be comprehensive and to lay out the GOP “vision” for the next decade. But Republicans can’t use the reconciliation process to pass tax reform -- which would avoid a Senate filibuster -- without a budget resolution, and they currently lack the votes to pass one. Ryan didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of a “shell” budget, which would allow them to pass tax reform but would punt on setting up a fiscal roadmap.

“I still think we can do it. And at the very least, there’s no way we’re going to sit by and let reconciliation slip through our fingers, which means no tax reform. I just don’t think we’ll let that happen,” Ryan said. When asked if he is leaving open the possibility of a shell budget, he added, “I never say ‘never’ to what’s going on in the future. I just think we must have a budget resolution for tax reform, and members get that and they agree with that and at this stage in the game, I would like to think we could have a complete budget resolution.”

The speaker’s optimism in the face of internal party division mirrors his confidence regarding the entire Republican agenda, which he defended during the interview as mostly proceeding according to plan. Though Republicans have not yet put an Obamacare repeal bill on President Trump’s desk or released a plan to overhaul the tax code, Ryan expressed confidence that they’ll still complete both by the end of the year.

The job hasn’t been made easier by the near-daily inflammatory tweets from the president, often undermining or overshadowing the policy message from congressional Republicans. Ryan did rebuke Trump for his tweet Thursday directed at MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, saying in his weekly press conference that he didn’t “see that as an appropriate comment.” In the interview with RCP, Ryan said Trump “knows my thoughts on these things” and that despite the distractions, the president is -- and would continue -- doing enough to defend congressional Republicans on their legislative agenda.

“All those other issues, they’re outside of my control,” he said.

Instead, Ryan defended the GOP agenda in Congress, and touted accomplishments of the Republican majorities six months in, including repealing many Obama regulations, passing a bipartisan fix for the Department of Veterans Affairs and advancing partisan legislation such as repealing Dodd-Frank financial rules and cracking down on sanctuary cities (though those measures are unlikely to pass the Senate).

But on the bigger issues, GOP lawmakers have stumbled. The 200-day agenda Ryan promised in January -- to repeal the Affordable Care Act by mid-spring and pass tax reform by August -- has not yet yielded results. The House passed its health care bill in May, but the Senate is departing for the Fourth of July recess lacking the votes for its measure and facing a difficult path to a majority.

Meanwhile, tax reform continues to move slowly as the administration, House and Senate work to get on the same page. Ryan said he expects them to complete a plan this summer and begin working on specific legislation when lawmakers return from their August recess.

The details of that plan remain undecided. The speaker and his conference have proposed a major overhaul of the system, imposing a 20 tax on imports while exempting exports -- called a Border Adjustment Tax -- but that plan has been mostly dismissed by the Senate and key administration officials. Ryan said tax-writing committees are weighing alternatives, but wouldn’t commit to border adjustment being in or out of the legislation, saying, “We’ll find out at the end of the day.”

To get to tax reform, however, Republicans will have to finish their work on Obamacare. Ryan declined to weigh in on the Senate health care bill -- “They didn’t do that to me, I’m not going to do that to them” -- but said the House would be ready to move when the Senate passes a measure. He wouldn’t dictate whether the House will pass the Senate version as is, or whether they’ll have to iron out the differences in a conference committee first. But like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Ryan said he hadn’t prepared for the possibility that they won’t complete an Obamacare repeal.

“I think the alternative is horrible, not passing a bill,” he said. “It’s continued collapse of the system.”

He also defended Republicans’ legislation in light of unpopular poll numbers -- three separate polls this week showed the Senate bill with less than 20 percent support, and the House bill polled similarly low. Much of the unpopularity likely stems from the Congressional Budget Office analyses suggesting more than 20 million fewer Americans could have health insurance under GOP plans, though Ryan has dismissed those numbers.

Ryan said their legislation has been “raked over the coals with misinformation” and that he didn’t worry about public opinion tracking with the reforms Republicans are pushing.

“That is the poll that matters in my opinion, which is the results that we accomplish,” he said. “And yes, it is confusing, and it’s frustrating and it’s an emotional issue, health care. And it’s impossible, I think, to be legislating such an important reform like this with perfect information and high polling numbers.”

Looming for Republicans as they continue pushing their agenda, however, is dealing with the need to raise the debt limit. Ryan wouldn’t commit to a vote before the August recess -- something Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has called for -- and said Republicans had a number of options for dealing with the issue. But he did say they would be unlikely to grant Mnuchin’s wishes for a “clean” debt limit raise without additional measures.

“I doubt that would be the case,” Ryan said. “We just typically don’t do that.”

When asked if that meant Republicans in the House would be able to raise the debt ceiling without Democratic support (though they would still need Democratic votes for any debt ceiling measure in the Senate), Ryan said he wouldn’t deal in hypotheticals, adding, “I’m not going to foreclose options.”