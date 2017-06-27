Trump Needed a Honeymoon

It was popular as Donald Trump assumed office five months ago to speculate whether he would give up control of his Twitter account. Keeping it was considered a sign of indiscipline and a risk no experienced politician would take. Yet the president continues to make news with the medium, proving his use is a calculated means of settling scores and driving his agenda. In two messages on Thursday, he settled the question sparked by his May 12 tweet that there might be tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey in the Oval Office, saying he had none.

Republicans are split on whether the Comey controversy is of the president’s own making, or if it is merely the latest manifestation of a double standard for Trump. Both positions are defensible, for Trump is uninterested in following precedent while simultaneously having to govern without the benefit of the honeymoon period previously afforded new presidents.

Unmentioned, but probably not uncontemplated by the Founders, the honeymoon period is an important social tradition for personal relationships as well as political interactions. Judgments are supposed to be suspended, or at least held in reserve, as a way to give the new arrangement a chance to work. A businessman with no prior political experience needs this span of saving grace more than most. Our country would have been better served if Trump’s detractors, out of respect for the office of the president, held their bitter feelings in abeyance while the new leader was allowed to get his sea legs.

The Gallup polling organization actually has a working definition of the presidential honeymoon period. It’s the amount of time that a newly inaugurated president’s approval rating is 55 percent or above. Presidents from Harry Truman to Richard Nixon enjoyed a period of goodwill lasting into their 10th month in office. George W. Bush got three months, while Jerry Ford and Bill Clinton dropped below 55 percent in a shorter amount of time. Approval of Barack Obama stayed above 55 percent for seven months.

Donald Trump has never made it above 55 percent approval in the Gallup Poll. His high-water mark was 46 percent on January 24, 2017: four days after he was sworn in. This was exactly the percentage of the national popular vote he got, which doesn’t say much for Americans’ current ability to set aside their own preferences for the good of the country.

Yet arguably no other president in our nation’s history was in more need or more deserving of a chance to find his feet upon taking office. Donald Trump’s election was a stunning accomplishment in historical terms. No other president came into the White House straight from the business world. All our previous chief executives had resumes boasting political or high-level military experience—usually lots of it. Trump had neither. The 45th U.S. president came to the executive residence promising to act as a CEO. His lack of political experience actually helped him win, as voters made clear they are sick of business as usual in the nation’s capital. Firing James Comey, however, shows the limitations of trying to govern as a CEO.

Insiders who support Trump have questioned why he didn’t throw the former director out on his ear on Day One. That’s what a seasoned politician would have done.

In the wake of Comey publically declining to back up Trump’s assertion that he had been wiretapped by the Obama administration and failing to put a stop to leaks coming out the FBI, Trump decided to do what some lieutenants advised from the get-go: can Comey. Having not been in politics, Trump failed to anticipate that firing Comey for doing what the president perceived as a bad job nearly four months later instead of in January as part of cleaning out Obama appointees, were two very different scenarios. Yet if Trump had been operating in the time of tolerance and goodwill that previous presidents have had, this misstep wouldn’t be nearly the scandal that it has become.

In this vein, it was obvious from some Republicans’ questions during Comey’s June 8 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee that they thought the president deserved more help and less suspicion from a man who ostensibly worked for him. On hearing that Trump told Comey privately that former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn was a “good guy” and he hoped the head of the FBI could let him go, Republicans questioned whether that really amounted to improperly trying to steer the investigation. They suggested that, instead, it was the new president who needed guidance.

“Did you say anything to the president about — ‘That is not an appropriate request,’ or did you tell the White House counsel, ‘That is not an appropriate request; someone needs to go tell the president that he can’t do these things?’” asked Sen. Marco Rubio.

Every new president needs help making the transition. Early missteps are usually forgiven and sometimes forgotten. Who remembers now that in March 2009, President Obama gave Prime Minister Gordon Brown a set of American films on DVD that wouldn’t play on U.K. devices? (The gift from Brown was a penholder crafted from the timbers of the warship whose sister, the HMS Resolute, was the source of the wood used to make the desk in the Oval Office.) A month later, Obama’s gift to Queen Elizabeth was an iPod loaded with self-reverential photos of his inauguration and recordings of his inaugural address and speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. These gaffes cooled British-American relations out of the gate, but they did not erupt into scandal.

If Trump were given the same courtesy as past leaders, Comey would have told the president or White House counsel that his comments crossed the lines of propriety. Or Comey would have heeded the president’s request and publicly revealed that Trump was not personally under investigation for ties to Russia given the suspicions the new administration was battling in the media.

Firing him was a political mistake in the sense that it gave Comey a spotlight, a microphone, and no compunction not to kiss and tell. As Lyndon Johnson said of why he wouldn’t fire activist FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, “It's probably better to have him inside the tent pissing out, than outside pissing in.” But Trump was in a tough spot regardless. His tent was apparently going to get wet one way or the other.

Presidents are like everyone else, and we all err. The challenge now is not to blow this error out of proportion. Refusing to give Trump the honeymoon he needed -- as some sort of petulant protest -- ultimately just harms the country while risking Republicans tuning out if cause for serious scandal eventually arises.