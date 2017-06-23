45 Years Later, Oval Office Tape Still Echoes

Forty-five years ago today, Richard M. Nixon made a momentous mistake in judgment, with fateful ramifications for his legacy. It occurred in a late morning Oval Office meeting with White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman.

In their conversation, Haldeman tells the president that Attorney General John Mitchell has concocted a plan for containing the fledging FBI investigation into the break-in six days earlier at the Democratic National Committee’s offices in the Watergate complex.

Mitchell’s damage control strategy, approved by White House counsel John Dean, is to have Deputy CIA director Vernon Walters instruct acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray to back off the bureau’s investigation into the Watergate burglary -- citing national security concerns.

“The way to handle this now is for us to have Walters call Pat Gray and just say, ‘Stay the hell out of this,’” Haldeman tells the president.

The two men were alone at the time, and could have plausibly denied that any such conversation took place, except that Richard Nixon had installed a secret taping device in his office under the theory that it would provide historians with invaluable insight into his presidency. This proved to be true, although not in the way Nixon intended.

The June 23, 1972 conversation between the president and his chief of staff was the subject of a protracted legal fight that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. On July 24, 1974, the high court ruled unanimously that the tapes must be released to special prosecutor Leon Jaworski.

On August 5 of that year, the Nixon administration complied with the court’s order. Jaworski promptly concluded that Nixon’s acquiescence to the Mitchell plan constituted obstruction of justice, and Nixon resigned from office four days later.

Even four and a half decades after the fact, the “smoking gun tape” makes for riveting listening. A contemporary audience is aware of things now that were unknowable at the time. Not only that the conversation would seal the fate of Nixon’s presidency, but that one of the two participants would go to federal prison, along with several others mentioned in the discussion.

Even administration figures whose names arose that morning but who avoided criminal prosecution were forever tainted. Another name Haldeman brought up was Mark Felt, then the FBI deputy director. “Mark Felt wants to cooperate,” Haldeman said, “he’s ambitious.” Nixon and Haldeman went to their graves never knowing that Felt was the Bob Woodward source who came to be known as “Deep Throat.”

All this seems familiar again as the FBI investigates another incumbent president’s campaign operation, the president drops hints about (and then denies) the existence of surreptitious tapes of compromising conversations, and the opposition party on Capitol Hill hints darkly at “obstruction of justice” in the executive branch.

“The coverup is worse than the crime” was one of the enduring phrases that came out of Watergate. As Woodward and Bernstein explained five years ago (and I explored in my Sunday column five days ago), this isn’t really true, but it was Richard Nixon himself who planted that idea in our collective consciousness.

The break-in at the DNC offices occurred on June 17, 1972. A little over two months later, in an August 29 news conference at his residence in San Clemente, California, Nixon assured reporters that under his direction, John Dean had “conducted a complete investigation of all leads” that might connect the Watergate burglary to anyone on the White House staff or in government.

“I can say categorically that his investigation indicates that no one in the White House staff, no one in this administration, presently employed, was involved in this very bizarre incident,” the president said.

“I think under these circumstances we are doing everything we can to take this incident and to investigate it and not to cover it up,” Nixon added. “What really hurts in matters of this sort is not the fact that they occur, because overzealous people in campaigns do things that are wrong. What really hurts is if you try to cover it up.”