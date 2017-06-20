What Changes Will Trump Make to WH Communications?

President Trump thinks he should get better press coverage and be able to control his message, and he may soon retool his White House team with those goals in mind.

That’s been the news since January. But on Monday, those headlines re-circulated after media outlets learned that press secretary Sean Spicer may soon shift out of his current duties, if he can help locate a replacement before nailing down a new White House role for himself.

At the moment, the White House lacks a communications director (Mike Dubke resigned in May); has no dedicated rapid response team to deal with questions about multiple ongoing investigations; and has a small and overworked staff of press aides who are buffeted by a president who prefers to dictate his own communications, often with little advance notice.

Spicer, a foil for late-night comedians and scrutinized by millions who tune in to watch his briefings, reportedly covets a White House position with more strategic impact and less public exposure.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- asked if Spicer was interviewing candidates to succeed him -- issued a statement:

“We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation,” she said. “As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office.”

Among the challenges inside the Trump White House is recruitment. Plenty of skilled and experienced GOP communicators do not want to work inside a West Wing where the factional infighting is intense, the hours long, the pay modest in comparison to the private sector, and the president’s message discipline a challenge.

Adding to the risks: ongoing investigations tied to the White House may force aides to hire expensive private attorneys and increase their political and policy anxieties in what is customarily considered a star-burnishing workplace.

The president, who fired the acting attorney general, his national security adviser, and the FBI director since January, displays a short fuse among his senior staff and is not given to trusting advisers who did not embrace his 2016 campaign and try to offer communications and messaging wisdom.

Lately, Spicer has experimented with less heated and more vaguely worded answers during his briefings. He’s tried to eliminate briefing-room cameras on some days, to temper the confrontational dynamics of live theater. And he’s leaned on brevity -- sessions as short as 11 minutes when he’s fielding questions -- as a pathway to damage control.

Spicer, the former spokesman for the Republican National Committee who is close to embattled White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, defended Trump Monday during a briefing at which cameras and audio were not allowed.

“Everyone who serves the president serves at the pleasure of the president,” he said.