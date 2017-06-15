Can Baseball Heal Congress?

Inside the Capitol on Wednesday, in the hours after a shooter opened fire on a Republican baseball practice, some of the members who had witnessed the attack still wore dirt-stained jerseys emblazoned with their party ID.

Set against the Capitol’s marble halls, the uniforms were eerie symbols of what had unfolded that morning. But they were also misleading: For once, congressional lawmakers seemed to be playing for a single team.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Speaker Paul Ryan said from the House chamber. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi echoed, “We will use this occasion as one that brings us together.”

The shooting critically wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, the third-ranking House Republican, who remained hospitalized as of Thursday morning. Three others were also shot: Crystal Griner, a Capitol Hill police officer on Scalise’s security detail who remains hospitalized in good condition; a lobbyist, Matt Mika, who is in critical condition; and a congressional staffer, Zach Barth, who was released from the hospital Wednesday. Another member of Scalise’s security detail, David Bailey, sustained a non-gunshot injury and was released from the hospital.

If the attack stunned Capitol Hill, the political animosity that apparently motivated it seemed familiar. Before a single shot was fired Wednesday, an increasingly tense political climate was already testing the nerve of lawmakers. It was no longer enough to disagree with Republicans on health-care policy; now the GOP does not “give a shit about people,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said earlier this year. Democrats, meanwhile, are “not even people,” the president’s son Eric Trump said recently.

Many lawmakers would agree that they share blame for the current landscape. Following the shooting Wednesday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said he believes “everybody” is responsible for hotter political rhetoric and deepening divisions.

As the public has grown to distrust institutions, Congress has drawn particular scorn: In a Gallup survey last summer, just 9 percent of Americans said they had a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in Congress. And intense disapproval of Congress has manifested in fiery town halls and even threats toward lawmakers.

“Members are not looked at as people anymore,” said Rep. Joe Barton, a Texas Republican who manages his party’s baseball team and witnessed the shooting. “We’re kind of looked at as — I don’t want to say ‘targets.’ But people think they can come to our town-hall meetings and say just the most obnoxious things, and we don’t feel it personally.

“I can assure you, every member of Congress is a person,” Barton continued. “He has a family. And while we try not to show it, sometimes we do take it personally.”

Technology and media trends have only accelerated the erosion of civility in politics, many lawmakers believe, cementing partisan silos and discouraging work across the aisle. Barton, who was first elected to Congress in 1984, noted that fewer lawmakers today are incentivized to build meaningful relationships with their colleagues from the other party.

The congressional baseball game has endured as an exception to that rule. In a 1948 speech, Rep. James Richards, a South Carolina Democrat, praised the game as a venue to “drop the care and worries of Capitol Hill, forget about the heat and temporary animosities of debate, and go out at night to a baseball field where the great American game is played.”

“It is a wonderful thing to get together and show the people of the United States that regardless of the fact that we sometimes differ on party matters, that after all we love our country and our flag, and like every boy in America, we love our great national game,” Richards added.

Well over half a century later, affection for the annual game hasn’t dimmed.

“It’s something that brings members of Congress together,” said Rep. Jeff Duncan, a South Carolina Republican who left practice shortly before the shooting Wednesday. “It gives us an opportunity to get to know each other on our side of the aisle as teammates.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was still shaken late Wednesday morning as he recounted the shooting to reporters, saying he felt “numb all over.” He had not yet changed out of his practice uniform, a stark emblem of the tragedy. But Fleischmann’s face lit up as he described the ritual of baseball practice culminating in the charity event.

“We get out there and we play baseball, and we have done this for years. And it’s so special,” the Tennessee lawmaker said. “I can’t put into words just how special those practices are, the fraternity that develops.

“And this is something that is bipartisan,” he continued. “My Democratic colleagues feel the same way about baseball. ... It’s something great about baseball that really transcends a lot of the different difficulties that go on up here.”

At that hour, it was unclear whether the game would be played. But Fleischmann hoped it would “because of America.”

The game will be played Thursday evening at Nationals Park, as previously scheduled.

At a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon (pictured) to announce the decision, Barton and Rep. Mike Doyle, the Democratic team’s manager, said they had chewed on the question together.

“And we decided that we’re not going to let incidents like this change our way of life or our daily routines,” Doyle said. “We’re going to go ahead and play the ball game.”

The shooting will no doubt change the complexion of the contest: When the lawmakers take the field, they will not merely be playing for bragging rights but also as a show of unity, strength and resilience.

Will it transform the modern political culture? Maybe not. On Wednesday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared to exploit the shooting for partisan gain, saying on Fox News it reflected “a pattern” of “increasing intensity of hostility on the left."

But the mood was different on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers of both parties — fatigued and emotional — expressed hope that Wednesday’s tragedy could be a catalyst for positive change in politics and government.

“It shouldn’t take an incident like this to bring us together,” said Doyle. “I know in times of tragedy, Americans do that. But Joe and I have been reflecting a lot lately, just on how we can still maintain our principles and our legislative agendas, but we could do it in a more civil way.

“And when the leadership of this country is civil towards one another, maybe the public will start being civil towards one another too, and the news media will be civil towards members of Congress and the public,” the Pennsylvania congressman continued. “And we can change the mood in this country, so people don’t get filled up with this type of hatred.”

The two rival managers decided that that effort would begin before game day, with Doyle inviting the Republican team to join the Democrats for dinner Wednesday at their political club, a building many Republicans have never entered.

Barton joked that he would bring a food taster and order the most expensive steak. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the Democrats’ star pitcher who has forged a friendly baseball rivalry with his fellow Louisianian Scalise, brought crawfish in honor of the House whip.

“We’re going to have both teams together and just have time to be with each other and reflect upon this day,” Doyle said, “and to share some food and drink, and get to know each other a little bit better.”