Trump Eager to Rebut Comey Testimony Under Oath

Beneath an almost cloudless sky in the Rose Garden Friday, President Trump accused James Comey of lying under oath before Congress the day before and said he was “100 percent” prepared to make that case himself to the special counsel heading the Russia probe.

The president repeatedly declined to say whether “tapes” exist of his one-on-one conversations with Comey, as he hinted in a May 12 tweet.

“I’ll tell you about that in the very near future,” he told reporters. “You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don’t worry,” he continued during a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Trump fired the former FBI director on May 9, later explaining that he decided to replace Comey because he was frustrated with the FBI’s ongoing investigation involving possible ties between Russia and his presidential campaign. Trump has denied links to Russia and repeatedly asked Comey to disclose publicly that he was not a target of the investigation. Both men concur that Comey told Trump three times that he was not under investigation, and they agree that Comey declined to make that information public.

“No collusion, no obstruction,” the president said under a broiling sun, gazing at senior members of his Cabinet and White House staff perched on folding chairs in the grass.

Although Trump professed to want to focus on his policy agenda, which GOP lawmakers and many White House aides have advised, the president relished offering his own defense after tweeting similar reactions early in the day.

Trump’s firing of Comey and the former director’s sworn testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence inspired new questions about potential obstruction of justice. The turn of events and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal last month from the Russia investigation prompted the Justice Department to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel on May 17, to assume control of the government’s probe.

The president for the first time Friday said he is willing to speak to Mueller and his team “under oath” in order to challenge what he called assertions made by Comey that “weren’t true.” When asked if Comey “lied,” Trump declined to use the word.

Trump said he never asked Comey for his “loyalty” and did not suggest that he halt the FBI’s investigation of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, whom Trump fired on Feb. 13. “I didn’t say that,” the president argued, adding that there would be “nothing wrong” if he had.

As for Mueller, “I would be glad to tell him what I just told you,” the president continued.

Trump, his arms waving, objected to Comey’s testimony that the president repeatedly pressed him for his “loyalty” during a private White House dinner. The president rebutted that exchange, saying it made “no sense” because “I hardly know the man.”

Trump said, “We are very, very happy” that Comey confirmed publicly that he had not been the subject of an FBI investigation. It is unclear if Mueller launched such an investigation after Comey turned over to the special counsel personal notes describing conversations with the president since January.

Mueller has given no public indication he anticipates seeking testimony from Trump.

The president repeated his objections that the Russia investigations on Capitol Hill and under the aegis of the special counsel amount to a politically motivated “excuse” stoked by Democrats unhappy that Hillary Clinton lost last year’s contest.

Separately, Trump’s private counsel, Marc Kasowitz, indicated Friday his client may file formal complaints next week with the Justice Department protesting Comey’s handling of memos he wrote immediately after his conversations with the president.

Comey testified he arranged after his firing to surreptitiously share with the New York Times details drawn from one unclassified memo he wrote summarizing Trump’s description to him of a “cloud” over his presidency and his hope that the FBI would let the Flynn investigation “go.”

Trump and his personal attorney have corroborated some of Comey recollections, but disputed that account.