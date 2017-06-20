The Architecture of Regime Change

The problem with the election of President Donald J. Trump was not just that he presented a roadblock to an ongoing progressive revolution. Instead, unlike recent Republican presidential nominees, he was indifferent to the cultural and political restraints on conservative pushback — ironic given how checkered Trump's own prior conservative credentials are. Trump brawled in a way McCain or Romney did not. He certainly did not prefer losing nobly to winning ugly. Even more ominously, Trump found a seam in the supposedly invincible new progressive electoral paradigm of Barack Obama ...