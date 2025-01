OpenAI Whistleblower's Mother Tells Tucker Carlson Her Son Was Murdered

Suchir Balaji worked as an engineer for Sam Altman building AI, until he decided that Altman was committing crimes. Balaji became a whistleblower, and soon after was found dead in his apartment. California authorities claim it was suicide. Crime scene photos clearly show a… pic.twitter.com/bVbiP8zShy — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 15, 2025

Recently deceased OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's mother told Tucker Carlson in this interview published Wednesday that she believes her son was killed because he was a "custodian witness" of documents giving evidence that OpenAI has broken copyright law on an industrial scale to create their "ChatGPT" language processing program."He was quoted saying OpenAI was committing crimes, and a month later he was dead?" asked Tucker Carlson."My son had documents against OpenAI. They attacked him and killed him," she said. Elon Musk shared the full interview , which he called "extremely concerning"