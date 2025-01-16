Back to Videos

OpenAI Whistleblower's Mother Tells Tucker Carlson Her Son Was Murdered

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date January 16, 2025
Recently deceased OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's mother told Tucker Carlson in this interview published Wednesday that she believes her son was killed because he was a "custodian witness" of documents giving evidence that OpenAI has broken copyright law on an industrial scale to create their "ChatGPT" language processing program.

"He was quoted saying OpenAI was committing crimes, and a month later he was dead?" asked Tucker Carlson.

"My son had documents against OpenAI. They attacked him and killed him," she said.


Elon Musk shared the full interview, which he called "extremely concerning"

