Tom Bevan: This Is The Election That Democrats Feared

So Trump ally Kellyanne Conway made an interesting point on social media recently. Alongside a screenshot of RealClearPolitics battleground polling data from 2024, 2020 and 2016, Conway, who's a pollster herself, wrote that Trump is, quote, in his best polling ever era, meaning, or even as media outlets are likely undercounting his voters again. The data from RCP show Trump up or nearly tied in some states he trailed in around the same time in October of 2020 and 2016.



As of Conway's posts, those states included Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, and even Pennsylvania. Obviously, those numbers bode well for Trump's chances in the Electoral College, which he won despite losing the popular vote in 2016. So over at CNN, senior data reporter Harry Enten has been making these comparisons for weeks.



Here's how he explained it recently. But let's say we have a polling miss like we had in 2020. What happens then? Well, then Donald Trump wins the election in a blowout with 312 electoral votes.



The 2016 election, rather famously, sent pollsters spinning. 2020 felt like a repeat of 2016. 2022, though, was described by the New York Times as, quote, a highly successful polling cycle.



So what gives? Did pollsters correct for all of the problems that plagued them before, like changing technology and shy Trump voters? Could that mean Enten's analysis is simply not germane this cycle? We are very lucky to be joined today by Tom Bevan. Tom is the president and co-founder over at the great RealClearPolitics, and he is a leading expert on polling trends. He's been studying this closely for many election cycles, and Tom joins us now. Tom Bevan, thank you for being here.



TOM BEVAN, REALCLEARPOLITICS: Absolutely. Great to be with you.



JASHINSKY: So let's start with what indications we might have that pollsters in 2024 are prepared to perform better than they did in 2016 and 2020, because they felt pretty good about what happened in 2022. So are there indications that that was a durable improvement?



BEVAN: You're just starting off with an easy question, Emily.



JASHINSKY: The easiest.



BEVAN: We don't know. I mean, the difference between, obviously, 2018 and 2022 is Trump was not on the ballot. And so you have the situation where the pollsters who performed best in 2016 and 2020 were Republican pollsters like Trafalgar, Insider Advantage.



Now, they didn't perform as well when Trump wasn't on the ballot. And the other polls, CNN, for example, New York Times, Siena, performed better in the off years. But here we are again.



Trump is on the ballot. And so the question is, have they fixed the issues regarding Donald Trump? I mean, again, we only have a sample size of two. And in some instances, for example, Pennsylvania, which Trump was a surprise winner there in 2016, in 2020, our average had Biden winning Pennsylvania by 1.2 percent.



He won by 1.2 percent. Nevada was another state where the polls actually in 2020 were spot on. But in a place like Wisconsin, for example, polls were bad and terrible in 2016 and pretty darn bad in 2020 as well.



So it's not at all clear that the pollsters have fixed their issues. And it's, I think, fully understandable for people to look at these polls and wonder and be skeptical. Are they undercounting Trump's support? And if they are, well, if you look at where the race is right now, if they're undercounting Trump even by a half a percent or a percent, you know, he's in a much, much stronger position than he was either in 2016 or 2020.



JASHINSKY: It's so interesting because I'm curious, in the polling industry, they have some clear structural challenges that have nothing to do with political bias, given how technology has shifted. And I wonder if in a state like Wisconsin, what sort of factors might influence why the polling was worse? Is it, you know, you have this high proportion of really rural voters? Is it a place where there might be more shy Trump voters? What kinds of things, not just in Wisconsin, but nationwide, could have maybe innocently or ideologically affected what was going on with the polling and what could be going on now?



BEVAN: Yeah, that's another great question. I mean, certainly in 2016, one of the things that, you know, happened rather quickly and dramatically that pollsters did not pick up on was this really dynamic shift that happened where you had sort of rural, ex-urban, rural voters that, without college degrees, that who had voted for Obama in 2008 or 2012 or both, suddenly went to Trump.



And you also had this concurrent shift of sort of college-educated or even higher white voters in the suburbs sort of moved to Democrats. And that's only exacerbated over the last couple of cycles. So that's one thing. And obviously, as you mentioned, cell phones, I mean, most pollsters now are using multimodal. They're using text. They're using, some of them are blending online into their sample. Some of them are still, you know, doing traditional phone calls, which is an important piece of it as well. And then, you know, but some of the rural voters are maybe harder to reach. That's a difficulty.



And then you have this sort of this bias that sort of works its way that I think we've seen recently, which is, for example, when Democrats were super enthusiastic about Kamala Harris right after she became the de facto nominee, they were very eager to answer the phone and to talk to pollsters and tell them how excited they were. And that kind of bias also shows up in some of the data and the polling over time. So now that the race is kind of settled out and we're in the homestretch again, we'll know on November 6th, I guess, well, maybe not in some of these states, but we'll certainly have a better indication of whether the pollsters were able to get it right this time or whether, you know, they repeated past mistakes.



Obviously there's still a chance that they could be overcounting Trump's support. I mean, I don't, nothing is off the table at this point. That would probably be the most unlikely scenario that somehow they were overstating Donald Trump's support by, you know, a couple of points. But again, we won't know until all the votes are counted.



JASHINSKY: I'm actually really interested in this question of the suburbs, as you just mentioned, because I think in some ways it's like almost sexier to talk about rural voters. The change was so stark back in 2016 for a lot of people, it just became the Trump phenomenon to pay attention to.



But one of, I think the least appreciated trends in 2020 was dips for Trump in suburbs of places like Milwaukee, kind of where I'm from, the Waukesha area, where you see probably upper middle class, educated voters not supporting the Republican ticket at the same levels that they had in previous years. And I wonder, Tom, if you're seeing anything that indicates that might be the case again outside of Detroit, outside Philadelphia, outside of Milwaukee or Raleigh or Atlanta in ways that could be detrimental to Trump.



BEVAN: So actually, Reuters, Ipsos just released a poll earlier this week on suburban voters showing Kamala Harris had a six point advantage, 47-41.



That is better than Joe Biden did in 2020. He won suburban voters by two points, 50-48. So that was one of the rare pieces of good news for Kamala Harris that we've seen just over the last, let's say, three days or so.



So it does seem like that's a trend that's going to continue. The problem is, is that Kamala Harris is running behind where Joe Biden was in other very crucial demographic groups, right? She's running behind with young voters. She's running behind with Black voters.



She's running behind with Hispanic voters. There was also a poll, USA Today, Suffolk came out with polls of Latinos only in Nevada and Arizona. And it showed that while Kamala Harris was leading overall among men, particularly younger men, 18-34 and 35-49, Donald Trump was winning by double digits in both states.



And so this was causing her overall lead was about 10-12 points worse than where Joe Biden ended up in 2020 in both of those states. So while she still may be strong in the suburbs, she's got enough other issues that are causing her to be weaker than Joe Biden was in 2020. She's certainly running well behind where he was nationally and in a lot of these swing states as well.



JASHINSKY: The more I'm seeing, the more that gender gap is looking almost outrageous. There was a recent edition of Political Playbook wherein Sarah Longwell of The Bulwark was talking about her focus groups and looking at where men and women are just starting to diverge dramatically over the question of Trump and Harris and also age factors into the gender dynamic. Can you tell us a little bit more about what you've seen on this, Tom?



BEVAN: I think we've seen just by recent events, Barack Obama, the other night in Philadelphia, these ads that Kamala Harris's campaign is releasing. They are very concerned that the gender gap has widened and not in her favor, particularly among males. The gender gap is something that we've seen. It's been part of our landscape for the last few election cycles, but it has really exacerbated.



There was a recent poll, the Des Moines Register poll in Iowa. The gender gap was 44 points, 44 points. Kamala Harris is winning women by 27, Trump was winning men by 17.



We've seen polls, national polls that have that number in the mid 30s, high 20s, mid 30s. So it is a serious, it's grown, not necessarily to Kamala Harris's benefit. I mean, she's obviously winning women very, very well and has a solid lead there.



But the bottom has kind of fallen out with men in these swing states over the last few, I would say, days and weeks. The latest data that we're getting seems to suggest that she has a real issue. And obviously, you know, bringing Barack Obama out and others, they're trying to address it. The question is whether they'll be able to or not.



JASHINSKY: I was thinking recently back to some of those panicked pieces from before Joe Biden stepped out of the race, where Democrats were saying Kamala Harris's numbers are somehow similar to his. You know, he is unpopular.



He just had a disastrous debate performance. And yet somehow she's polling similarly to him. She becomes a nominee, gets what looks like a convention bump now that we have some time in the rearview mirror.



And now it seems to me, Tom, I don't know if you agree with this. I'm curious. It seems to me like her numbers are starting to go more similar to where Biden's were, actually, if we look back to the spring. Is there any truth to that? Is it starting to look like this race was, the contours of it were kind of always going to be similar, whether it was Biden or Harris?



BEVAN: Not quite. I mean, Biden was really the bottom had fallen out when when after that debate performance and the sort of mask came off, he was trailing by three points nationally in our average. He was trailing by more than that, like almost four or four and a half points on average in these battleground states.



So she's currently leading by by one point eight. So it's about a five point swing. She's still maintaining a lead nationally in the swing states.



It's it's effectively even. I mean, I think earlier this morning I looked at RealClearPolitics average for the first time since she became the nominee. Every single one of the seven battleground states is less than a single percentage point in our average.



That's as close as it's been. However, to your point, Emily, she was ahead in a lot of these states. Now Trump's ahead in most of them.



He's ahead in six out of the seven again by less than less than a percentage point. So it's obviously very, very close. But he has edged ahead in Michigan in particular, where she was winning by over two points just a couple of weeks ago.



Trump now has a lead in that state by, again, less than a percent. But nevertheless, the race has sort of moved in Trump's direction in these battleground states over the last week or 10 days. So but it's still obviously very, very close. And she's in a much better position than Joe Biden was when he dropped out.



JASHINSKY: Yeah, that's really interesting because it looks like to me, Biden, those battleground states like a Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania is where Biden was strongest somehow. And those are where perhaps she's just a weaker candidate. I don't know if there's any truth to that either, Tom.



BEVAN: I think that's right. I mean, I think it's starting to show. But again, there's the the Joe Biden pre-debate where, you know, he had this appeal to the upper Midwest and sort of, you know, Scranton Joe and all of that. And then there's the post-debate Biden where he had I mean, he was trailing, I think, by four and a half or five points in Pennsylvania when he got out. So the bottom really fell out.



And that's, you know, when Kamala Harris and when people ask her these questions in these media interviews, like what's the difference? You know, what difference will there be between you and Joe Biden? And she says, well, obviously, I'm not Joe Biden. I mean, that has been the difference. The fact that she doesn't have the the baggage that he was carrying around about, you know, fitness for the job and mental acuity and all that, that's gone away.



And that's helped boost her numbers. But it hasn't really changed much beyond that because she hasn't articulated a ton of policy differences with Biden. And again, the the ground for this election is the economy and inflation and the Wall Street Journal numbers that just came out.



Trump has a 10 point lead on the economy, a 12 point lead on inflation and a 16 point lead on immigration. And those are the top three issues in this election.



JASHINSKY: Big picture, you follow this really closely through many election cycles. Are there any trends that happen that tend to happen in October, early November, the last kind of month of the election that we should be on the lookout for anything that you see kind of history repeat itself? Or is it usually just kind of anyone's guess as to what happens in the last month?



BEVAN: Well, obviously, as we get closer to the election, all of this data takes on more meaning and has more value because you have right now we've we've had early voting going on. So when pollsters are asking the question, they'll ask, have you already voted and who did you vote for? And so that's blended into the sample. But I always tell people, look, take a look at the generic congressional vote, right? That's the the question that pollsters always ask.



If the election were held today, would you vote for the Republican or the Democrat? No names attached. It's a question they ask all the time. And you can really track that over time.



And it gives you a sense as we get closer to the election of how the how the public is feeling about these two parties and and the trend line, which one's moving up, which one's moving down, will give you a sense of maybe where undecided voters are breaking. One of the stories of 2016 that was underreported in that election because it didn't really fit the narrative that Hillary Clinton had it in the bag in the last couple of weeks that election, Republicans gained, I think, two or three points in the generic congressional ballot. And you could really see Republicans, the late breakers were moving towards Republicans.



And that would have been an indicator had people paid more attention to it, that something was afoot. And Donald Trump, actually, that race was a lot closer than a lot of the so-called experts were letting on at that point. So keeping on the generic congressional ballot for an early indicator of where maybe some of these late late breakers or undecideds are leaning.



JASHINSKY: Oh, that's so interesting, especially because it presumably wouldn't reflect, as Hillary Clinton still insists, any sentiments from the so-called Comey letter that came out in October. And Hillary Clinton says, you know, kind of ended her campaign in some of those battleground areas. If we were seeing movement in the generic congressional polling, that seems to me like it was just sort of vibes, big picture vibes.



BEVAN: The House is up for grabs this year. The Senate's up for grabs, although it's going to be it's going to be tough for Democrats. But in a lot of these House races that are going to be decided by, I mean, we've got, I think, two dozen House races that will be decided by, you know, a few thousand votes.



Some of them will be a few hundred votes. You know, that'll give you an indicator of, you know, who's going to have the better night, because one of the traditionally how this works is those 24 seats are not going to split 12 and 12. Republicans will have a good night or Democrats will have a good night.



They'll get their voters out and they'll end up winning, you know, two thirds of those seats. Right. Same thing in the Senate.



If a lot of these Senate seats that are really, really close, if Democrats have a good night, they're going to hold on to a lot of those and a lot of their incumbents are going to survive. If not, a few of them could go down.



JASHINSKY: And what do we know about early voting trends so far? I mean, in a couple of places, people have been able to vote for, like, several weeks at this point or a couple of weeks, at least at this point.



That's critical. But Republicans are also, you know, I was in Butler recently. They were really, really pushing early voting.



They say swamp the vote, too big a rig. They use fun rhymes like those, Tom, but it's a new effort on behalf of Republicans. So we used to be able to read early voting numbers and say, you know, this is probably good for Democrats or maybe it indicates this demographic will turn out higher or whatever.



What do we know so far about early voting as it's happened in a couple of different places around the country?



BEVAN: So we've talked about this a lot internally. What, you know, should we be tracking these numbers for people? What do they mean? All that. And Sean Trende, who knows more about this stuff than anybody, is very skeptical about early voting because whether people vote on Election Day or whether they vote early, it's still one vote for the party.



Right. It doesn't tell you. These are not new voters that people are getting, which is often how they're interpreted.



Oh, we've got, you know, we've got great turnout in early voting. OK, well, that doesn't necessarily tell you much at all if they're just the same voters that would turn out on Election Day. The question is, are you getting out lower propensity voters? Are you winning over undecideds? Are you winning over late breakers? That's the most important number.



And so I think digging into the early voting stuff, a lot of people do it and they try and read the tea leaves and it means this and it means that we try to stay away from it because I think it really is fraught. It's not telling you as much as people think it's telling you.



JASHINSKY: Well, this is a good place to ask one of the big questions I want to ask, Tom, is just like if you're a regular person, you start paying attention to the election maybe a month before Election Day, maybe a week before Election Day. For some people, maybe a day before Election Day is when they start making up their minds on who to vote for. Yeah. I mean, actually, we talked to another guest on the show this week, Michael Lind, who said, don't underestimate the ignorance of swing voters because not for any reason that they're stupid.



It's just they're not paying attention to the polls until right at the week of Election Day or something like that. So if you if you were a person who finds yourself in that camp, what recommendation do you have, Tom, for those guys who are trying to make sense of the polling? And it's such a, you know, tangled mess that you guys at RCP sift through for the public bravely, intrepidly all of the time. But for people looking to kind of make sense of all of it right now, what recommendations do you have?



BEVAN: For the people who aren't paying attention and because we follow this stuff and it's our it's our vocation, right? We tend to forget that there are an awful lot of people who don't tune into politics until the very last minute.



They're not overly political, and yet they vote in presidential elections. Right. And so usually they're not terribly worried about what the polls say, but they're trying to find information about the candidates.



And what's, you know, interesting about this election, two things. One, we don't we had the one debate. So if they weren't paying attention at that point, how do they find out information about these candidates? How do they compare them? How do they you know, they're whatever news sources they're going to is how they're going to end up getting their their information.



Right. And that's the other thing about this election is, you know, I think pretty much everybody has a well-formed opinion of Donald Trump. Right.



Like love him, hate him, whatever. You know who he is. You know what I mean? He's been the most covered and scrutinized candidate for the last eight years, nine years.



Kamala Harris is different, though, if you're thinking, if you if you are truly undecided and you're trying to figure out what she stands for, that's what this whole discussion has been about for the last two weeks. And she's doing these media interviews and it doesn't seem to be breaking through that she's got a real strong plan and vision for the economy or where to lead the country. And that's one of the I think challenges of her campaign is to say, listen, I'm different than Joe Biden.



But at the same time, there's not really anything I do differently from what we've done over the last four years. So that's going to be make it, I think, a difficult choice for someone who's just kind of tuning in late and trying to figure out, OK, where do these candidates stand and what are their plans? And ultimately, I think, Emily, a lot of these voters, it just comes down to vibes. I mean, it's like, you know, when you when you sit down and fill out your March Madness bracket, you're like, I like the mascots.



You know, I like the colors of the jerseys. It's it's not if you haven't spent a lot of time thinking about it up until the last minute, you know, it's not like you're going to sit down and do a deep dive on this stuff. You'll just kind of go with your gut.



JASHINSKY: And how much do we see undecided voters swing typically in election, presidential election years? Is that I'm wondering just because Kamala Harris was kind of swapped out. She's been the vice president for a while, but not the candidate. She bumps in, what, two months before the election, just about are we seeing something different this cycle or is it actually fairly common either way?



BEVAN: It's pretty common. Look, the undecided is it's a small percentage at this point. And obviously, the closer you get to election and the true undecideds, there are some people out there who are telling pollsters they're undecided when they're really not undecided. And a lot of people for 80 percent of the public, they've made their decision.



They made it a month ago, two months ago, two years ago. It doesn't matter for the pretty small slice of people who are truly undecided. They usually break, you know, against the for the challenger and against the sort of status quo.



What's interesting about this election, obviously, is you have Trump who's already been president. And so he's sort of a pseudo incumbent a little bit. He's trying to run as a challenger, but obviously he's already been in the office.



And then you've got Kamala Harris, who I just mentioned and you just mentioned, right. She's she's a pseudo incumbent as well because she's been part of this administration. She's trying to present herself as an outsider and someone who will take the country in a new and different direction.



But that makes it tough for voters because they both kind of have this incumbent aspect to their candidacies. And so I don't know which way undecideds are going to break. We may see something that we haven't seen this year.



JASHINSKY: Tom Bevan, I could not think of anybody better to talk about all of this with. Thank you so much for your time.



BEVAN: You got it. Thank you, Emily.

