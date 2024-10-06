Full Interview: Kamala Harris On "Call Her Daddy" Podcast

Q: I saw the governor of Arkansas said ‘my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble.’ How did that make you feel?



KAMALA HARRIS: I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble.



Two, a whole lot of women out here, who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life, and I think it’s very important for women to lift each other up.



One of the things that I have really enjoyed about where the discussion has gone, one of the places it has gone is we each have our family by blood and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing. And I have two beautiful children: Cole and Ella, who call me "Momala."



We have a very modern family, my husband’s ex-wife is a friend of mine, you know, and also, I’ll tell you, look, I’m a child of divorced parents, and when I started dating Doug, my husband, I was very thoughtful and sensitive to making sure that until I knew that our relationship was something that was going to be real, I didn’t want to form a relationship with the kids and then walk away from that relationship.



I just -- my own experience tells me that children form attachments and I wanted to be thoughtful about it. And so I waited to meet the kids, and they are my children, and I love those kids to death.



Family comes in many forms and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950's anymore. Families come in all shapes or forms and they are family nonetheless.

Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, one of the most popular shows for young women. Podcast host Alex Cooper asked some very good questions while avoiding the typical political gotcha slop.One segment that has gotten a lot of play this afternoon is the vice president's response to a comment from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said: "My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble."A few other notable clips, via the Harris campaign: