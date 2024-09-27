Rogan: First Amendment In Danger If Harris And Walz Win

JOE ROGAN: The more we have platforms where that stuff is just free -- where you can just say whatever you want, say whatever you think about anything -- which really X and Rumble are the only places that I know of that you could really do that right now.



...



All they would have to do is just put images of you and images of me and then have our audio and upload that as a video and then maybe they would start coming after audio.







...



I don't think it turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office, I think they clamp down more.



I think the same stuff that they were trying to do with Twitter, they'll try to do with something else and with other things -- they've already openly discussed it. You know, she's openly discussed that the same rules have to apply to Facebook, they have to apply to Twitter, and that Elon Musk could lose his privileges.



There are so many wild things that they're saying. Tim Walz said that the First Amendment doesn't apply to misinformation or hate speech.



OK, well, it certainly does. It does, you know, sometimes people say things wrong. The goal of the First Amendment is you say something wrong and then this guy who was an expert says the right thing, you know, and then you correct them.



Misinformation, it's all opinion, right? So much of it turns out to be true.



How about masks don't work? You would get screamed at for saying masks don't work well, guess what? They don't work. They don't work.



Fauci said masks don't work. Remember that interview before the pandemic, before they knew how big it was gonna be? He was like, you don't have to wear a mask. Then it was wear two, then it was put two face diapers on. It's bananas how easily people fell in line. That scared me the most.

Joe Rogan says he's worried about whether Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to the First Amendment: