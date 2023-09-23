Mike Benz: How Governments Are Manipulating the Industry of News

"Foundation For Freedom Online" director Mike Benz comments on how governments are working to manipulate the industry of news.
MIKE BENZ: A lot of people have been surprised to see the British government file this letter to TikTok and to Rumble asking them to demonetize Russell Brand over these allegations against him, and YouTube demonetizing him.
There is a lot of pointing and sputtering that I see, a lot of surprise and shock, and "What does one thing have to do with another?" And, "Isn't that terrible and silly that they would try to connect his revenues on the platform to off-platform activity?"
You have to understand the op here, and how far back it goes, and how it is structured. I wish you guys could have been there in 2017 when all the consensus-building architecture was happening. There is a reason that I use the phrase "censorship industry." It is not based on something I came up with, it is something they came up with. After the geopolitical turbulence of the events of 2016, when alternative news online, when non-mainstream, alternative, populist news online, became more powerful than mainstream news in terms of tilting elections and democratic outcomes, and forming whole-of-society consensuses, as with Brexit and with the Trump election, the foreign policy establishment's enforcement and basically conspiracy arm --these are secret clandestine services so if you don't want conspiracy theories about them maybe we shouldn't allow them to be conspiracy agencies -- They got together and did a consensus-building process after the 2016 election.
And I've got all the clips and sources documents, more than I could possibly publish They formulated a plan where they looked at alternative news as an industry and an ecosystem, rather than as individually emergent phenomena, which is to say that they said there are a relatively small number of these alternative news institutions. "There's a huge number of alternative news stories that they spit out, so if we kill them at the institutional level, that is much easier than killing each and every story." Which is to say that the message was everywhere and it was hard to stop each individual message, but there are relatively few emergent messengers, both chronically and then periodically on an emergent basis.
They said, "How do we kill the messengers," because that is the easiest way to kill the message.
Well, the easiest way to do so is to look at alternative news online as being an industry with revenue and to cripple its capacities. This is an important term here that I talk about a lot, it is called "capacity building." This is a concept in the nonprofit world that refers to the pumping up of financial sources, personnel, and technological abilities, but number one is financial resources. So for example, when the State Department wants to run an operation in a foreign country, the first thing they do is capacity build all of their civil society, private sector, and news media outlets there. They pump them up so they are more useful as assets, so they have a higher capacity to carry out the things they will be instrumentalized for.
They said, "We need to cripple the capacities of the alternative news ecosystem, in order to basically kill the institutions." They didn't have the idea of killing it completely, it is like a counterinsurgency strategy. With counterinsurgency work, you never quite kill the insurgent group that is challenging your government. The winning end stage is when you simply reduce it to small, scattered, ineffective burning embers. You reduce a burning flame of an insurgency to these manageable burning embers. This was the plan they set about.
They created a censorship industry to kill the alternative news industry. I use the industry deliberately here, I'm not being glib. What that means is they wanted to capacity-build the institutions with capabilities to advance online censorship and capacity-cripple the entities with the capacities to produce online news. So they created an industry to kill an industry. That's what all of this is about.
That is why there is this government-private sector-civil society-news media fact-checking whole-of-society network. That whole thing was set up after 2016 to do exactly what is happening right now with Russell Brand.
There are two ways that they set about crippling the capacity of alternative news. One is by getting them censored on social media so that their volume is turned way down and fewer people can access their messages. The other is by killing their revenues on their own websites or platforms. This was the invention of NewsGuard, for example.
The whole reason that they target the ad revenue of websites, and they are targeting Russell Brand's ad revenue, they're targeting Elon Musks's ad revenue is because that is the easiest, most effective way to cripple their capacities. That is, Russell Brand will still be around, but he won't be rich, he won't be able to hire people, he won't be able to have a production studio, he won't be an industrial-sized media participant. The industry of news will be dominated by those with capacities. So they want to upscale the capacity of the mainstream and the censorship-assisting mainstream news institutions and kill the capacities of others.
It is all about capacity targeting. That is the reason you see this British state thing. This is not an accident, it is not random, and it is not disconnected. It has been the plan all along.