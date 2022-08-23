Tucker Carlson: What Else Has Dr. Fauci Lied About?

TUCKER CARLSON: Imagine the pandemonium at SoulCycle studios across the Northeast this morning when Tony Fauci announced his retirement. Ugly doesn't begin to describe it. Picture the chaos, if you can, in the organic chaga aisle at Whole Foods in Brooklyn. Try to envision the panic and hysteria that must have broken out at espresso bars in Edgartown and Aspen and Santa Monica and Bethesda as thousands of masked ladies in Lululemon discovered, all at once, that the one religious leader they still revered, their own even tinier version of the Dalai Lama, had decided to retreat forever from public life.



It was, ladies and gentlemen, the equivalent of a targeted nuclear device detonated over the most emotionally vulnerable elements of our most privileged population. You can picture the carnage, the wailing, the swooning, manicured hands clutched to breasts, then fumbling for Xanax and expensive handbags. Not since the orange man seized the White House in a Russian coup have more 46-year-old Cornell-educated lawyers with weak husbands wept shamelessly in public.



There's not enough rosé in Napa to quell that pain and it wasn't supposed to be this way. It never is supposed to be this way. Just a month ago, Saint Tony suggested to his followers he'd be around another two years, at least, living at public expense as the highest paid federal employee until the end of Joe Biden's first, but hopefully not last, term and you know what that meant.



It meant many more spreads in Teen Vogue, many more interviews on NPR, many more tips on masking (Is three enough?) and of course, more vital guidance on how to celebrate the holidays. Which relatives should be banned from Thanksgiving this year? Dr. Fauci will know. Oh, but not anymore. That's all gone. He's sitting masked at Brian Stelter's house watching Chris Hayes tonight because this morning, Tony Fauci announced his abdication.



"I will be leaving these positions," It was always more than one, "I'll be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue my next chapter of my career," he said. The next chapter of his career? He's only 81. Some of us had hoped he'd be around another 40 years, but he's leaving so soon, too soon. Why? What's going on here? You hate to think politics could affect Tony Fauci's judgment as a scientist. They never have before



But is it possible this thoroughly nonpartisan man of medicine has thought about what might happen in November when the Republican Congress takes over? Does he believe that could be bad news for him? Well, yes, it is possible he believes that because on some level, even Tony Fauci knows that Tony Fauci is, in fact, a dangerous fraud, a man who has done things that in most countries, at most times in history, would be understood perfectly clearly to be very serious crimes. So, it's possible that Tony Fauci might want to resign before he has to explain all of that to a new Congress.



He might want to get out of town now and move to, say, Cambridge, find a safe place to hide before the reckoning. Just a thought because honestly, there's a lot to answer for. In just the last two years, Fauci's recommended treatments and preventative measures for COVID that not only didn't work, but that he knew didn't work. He admitted to the New York Times that he lied about herd immunity in order to sell more vaccines, which also didn't work, which weren't even actually vaccines, but they did hurt a lot of people, tens of thousands.



Then he lied about masks publicly. "You should wear one as you're riding a bike, you're getting too much life enhancing oxygen. What you really need is more carbon dioxide. Be more like a tree." That's what he was saying in public, but in private, he wrote that "The typical mask you buy at a drug store is not really effective at keeping out a virus." Oh, so he knew. As your kids were suffocating during gym wearing a mask, Tony Fauci knew they didn't work and then there's this, maybe his most notable crime. He didn't simply downplay and obfuscate the origins of the pandemic, apparently in conjunction with the Chinese government. No. Tony Fauci covered up evidence that he, Tony Fauci, helped create that virus in the first place. Here's Tony Fauci last July, testifying under oath before the Congress.



RAND PAUL: Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11, where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan?



FAUCI: Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress and I do not retract that statement. This paper that you were referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain-of-function. What was...let me finish.



RAND PAUL: You take an animal virus and you increase it's transmissibility to humans. You're saying that's not gain-of-function?



FAUCI: Yeah, that is correct and Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly.



Oh. Dr. Fauci meets an actual doctor who's not a BS artist who asks simple questions and demands straightforward answers. Tony Fauci was lying in that clip. He knew he was lying. As the Intercept, of all places, recently reported, "Scientists working under a 2014 NIH grant to the EcoHealth Alliance to study bat coronaviruses combined the genetic material from a parent coronavirus known as WIV1 with other viruses." Oh, they were manufacturing more powerful viruses. Tony Fauci oversaw that.



Then, the Intercept spoke to several virologists and found that, "seven said that the work appears to meet NIH's criteria for gain-of-function research." Ok, gain-of-function research, that was going on. Not allowed in this country, so they were offshoring it in their various labs, including one owned by the Chinese government, a lot of biolabs in Ukraine. What was going on there? Oh, shut up. Don't ask. You're working for Putin. Really? Well, at some point, somebody is going to ignore the threats and just go ahead and ask the question, why do we have all these biolabs in Ukraine of all places? It's not like Ukraine is a hotbed of pharmaceutical research. What is that? We don't know, but at some point, people are going to find out.



Now, the Intercept spoke to a virologist called Vincent Racaniello, professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia. "There is no question," he said, "from the weight loss of the mice in the study, it’s gain-of-function. Tony Fauci is wrong saying it's not."



And of course, Fauci would have known that he was "wrong," that was he was lying when he said it wasn't gain-of-function. It was. This is all becoming much clearer. The Intercept, in case you haven't heard of it, is not a right-wing publication. It's a left-wing publication. So, at some point, all of this is going to become public and it seems to be accelerating. No wonder Fauci's leaving. Then late last year, NIH just admitted it. In a letter to the House Oversight Committee, an NIH official called Lawrence Tabak wrote that a "limited experiment" had been conducted in Wuhan in order to test if "spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China, were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model." Frankenstein stuff.



Why the hell were they doing this? Oh, and they destroyed the United States in the process. No one's apologized. No one's been charged. No one's ever really admitted it, but we know that Tony Fauci knew perfectly well this was going on because he's the one who authorized the grants and as the pandemic spread around the world. Virologists frantically told Tony Fauci in real time that gain-of-function research, funded in part by the U.S. government, was probably involved.



In early 2020, Kristian Andersen, a virologist at the Scripps Institute in La Jolla, California, wrote this to Fauci, "Some of the features (potentially) look engineered."



David Baltimore, meanwhile, announced he had found the "smoking gun for the origin of the virus" what he called a powerful challenge to the idea of a natural origin for SARS2.



Tony actually saw that assessment also, right the very beginning. So, in response, Fauci called an urgent meeting and told his deputies to read up on gain-of-function research, a paper authored by a scientist conducting bat experiments in Wuhan at the Chinese military lab there.



So, he knew at the very beginning and a lot of people knew and they all lied to us and they're still lying to us and not one person has been held accountable. But in public, Fauci refused to talk about gain-of-function research. Instead, he called for the arrest of his most prominent critic because he's not a Stalinist midget or anything. Watch this.



MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Cruz told the attorney general you should be prosecuted.



FAUCI: Yeah, I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on January 6, senator?



"Oh, I should be.... no a sitting U.S. senator should be prosecuted for asking questions I don't care to answer because they would reveal criminal behavior and by the way, January 6 because Ted Cruz was inside the Capitol setting things on fire." Oh, no, he wasn't. So, that was one of many very obvious displays of hard-edged partisanship from a guy who's supposed to be a public health official, just flat-out partisan. When Tony Fauci is willing to attack his critics, his political opponents, like that and then lie about the origins of Corona, it raises a lot of questions and one of them is, what else is Tony Fauci lying about? We should know.



You might remember that back in 2020, Tony Fauci declared that remdesivir, a drug made by the pharma giant Gilead, would be the solution to COVID. Do you remember this? He said, and we're quoting, "this will be the standard of care." Now, when Tony Fauci says that, the guy in charge of our COVID response, is not a small thing, but when Tony Fauci said that, he said that knowing that the Food and Drug Administration did not hold a single advisory meeting on that drug remdesivir, but for the low price of just $48,000 a dose, Fauci promised that Remdesivir could shorten your hospital stay if you were ever to get COVID like if your mask slipped for a second.



So, after months, the truth became impossible to hide as it has with the vaccine. Remdesivir doesn't work as advertised. Even the W.H.O. is now recommending against it. "There is a conditional recommendation against the use of Remdesivir," says the World Health Organization, "This means that there is not enough evidence to support its use." Oh, really? But what happened in the meantime? Well, Tony Fauci's friends at Gilead, which have been a struggling company, according to some, made a ton of money. They all did, so did Tony Fauci's friends at Pfizer and Moderna, as Fauci made the rounds talking up the only solution to the crisis that he helped create, which was, of course, the vaccine, which isn't actually vaccine. Watch.



FAUCI: We need for yet again another boost, in this case, a fourth dose boost for an individual receiving the mRNA and then the issue of vaccines, actually, at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2, can do better than nature.



FAUCI: When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected.



FAUCI: I want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off in my mind is really not something we should even be considering.



FAUCI: It is, as we've said, a pandemic and an outbreak of the unvaccinated.



You know, it really is an indictment, not simply of Tony Fauci, who's obviously dishonest and implicated in what appear to be crimes, we're not law enforcement agency, they do appear to be crimes, but it's an indictment of our system and the rest of us, certainly us in the media, that a guy in charge of America's COVID response could say so many things serially back to back one after the other, week after week, month after month, year after year, that turned out to be false, and he still has the job. How does that happen?



It's like the withdrawal from Afghanistan. No one responsible for that was ever punished. They were elevated. That's a dysfunctional system that needs to be fixed immediately. It's not a partisan point. It's an obvious point, but on the question of the so-called vaccine, which is not a vaccine, by the way, you got the smallpox vaccine, you got the polio vaccine, you got the mumps vaccine. Did you get those diseases? Do you have mumps today? Did you get smallpox last week? Do you have polio? No, because those are vaccines, but you probably got COVID after you got the shot. Tony Fauci did.



So, he had to sort of change the line a little bit because he had COVID. He was like a pincushion, he had so many shots, but he got COVID. So, maybe the COVID vaccine doesn't actually prevent infections. Maybe Remdesivir, doesn't actually work. Ok, but Tony Fauci has been consistent on one point, one point really only, and that is you need to give more power to the Biden administration, his patrons. Here's Tony Fauci this July explaining that his one regret during the pandemic is not eliminating every single last civil liberty in the country on behalf of Joe Biden. Watch this, if you dare.



FAUCI: We know now, two and a half years later, that anywhere from 50 to 60% of the transmission occur from someone without symptoms, either someone who never will get symptoms or someone who is in the pre-symptomatic stage. Had we known that then, the insidious nature of spread in the community would have been much more of an alarm and there would have been much, much more stringent restrictions.



Much more stringent restrictions. We're not Sigmund Freud, but if you don't know little sexual pleasure, as he said, stringent restrictions, you're blind to the obvious, but all of it is fake, totally fake. It's been studied. Researchers at Johns Hopkins admitting that lockdowns didn't actually work. They did ruin people's lives for no reason whatsoever. In late 2020, a group of epidemiologists tried to warn the public about this because they saw it coming and they wrote something called, "The Great Barrington Declaration."



Here's how Tony Fauci's boss, the thoroughly discredited, in fact, repulsive Francis Collins, the guy who convinced evangelicals to all get the vaccine because it's God's will, that guy, here's how he responded. Collins wrote to Fauci in an email October 2020 "See https://gbdeclaration.org/ This proposal...seems to be getting a lot of attention and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford. There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises."



Wait, why? Why not assess its premises? Scientists disagree with you. Shouldn't you figure out why they disagree? No, just gin up the lie machine, NBC News, CNN, New York Times and crash them, shut them down, throw them off social media, get the tech oligarchs to make sure no one can hear what they're saying. That's literally what they did. That's not how scientists act. That's how dictators act and in fact, Tony Fauci himself made the argument again today. Tony Fauci is science incarnate, said Tony Fauci, and he must never be challenged.



FAUCI: So, if they get up and criticize science, nobody's going to know what they're talking about, but if they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well, people could recognize there's a person there. So, it's easy to criticize, but they're really criticizing science because I represent science.



FAUCI: So, if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you're really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci. You're attacking science.



FAUCI: I'm the bad guy to an entire subset of people because I represent something that is uncomfortable for them. It's called the truth.



Ok, first of all, the only people who refer to themselves in public, not ironically in the third person, are Fidel Castro and mental patients. Ok? So, that should have been a tip off right there. "I am science. I am the state. The state is me." Whoa! Settle down, megalomania man. This is nuts and yet it's not Fauci who's been damaged by this kind of behavior serially over years. It's anyone who criticized him.



The Biden administration arrested one of Tony Fauci's top critics, Peter Navarro. They called him out of Reagan Airport in leg irons. Merrick Garland also ruined the lives of several Trump associates for the alleged crime of lying to federal officials. Recently, Biden's DOJ has been busy raiding the home of the former president for retaining classified documents, including a letter from Barack Obama. Okay, so that's how they're treated, but at the same time, people like Tony Fauci, who apparently engineered the single most devastating event in modern American history and then lied about it, gets to retire as a hero.



Again, just like the bureaucrats at the Pentagon who engineered our humiliating credibility-destroying withdrawal from Afghanistan that got American lives killed, no punishment. Tony Fauci gets to collect his enormous government retirement and he'll be lecturing you from the stage at CNN very, very soon. So, what exactly are Republicans going to do about this, when and if they take power in January? What else has Tony Fauci lied about?







