Brandon Tatum: Jacob Blake Police Shooting Was Justified

I don’t understand why every single time that there is a police involved situation that you all got to go and support the dumbest of the dummies, the lowest of the low, the criminal of the criminals.



99.9% of police involved shootings can be completely eliminated if people would just do a simple thing called not resist arrest, follow directions, how hard is that?



Now lets talk about Mr. Jacob Blake, because people are burning down their city in the name of Jacob Blake as if he’s an innocent man just getting in his car he wasn’t even doing nothing to nobody. Yes he was what do you think he was doing when he was going to his car after they yelled at him and told him to stop. Mind you they showed up to the car for domestic violence situation.



Lets talk about his history, because of some of ya'll need a wake up pill need to understand what you really protesting about and rioting and looting and burning your own community about. So lets start with his criminal record, this is not Joe Shmoe your kid walking down the street getting gun down for no reason.



Mr. Jacob Blake had an active warrant at the time of the situation, arrest warrant issue.



2016, what is his criminal record look like? This is what it looks like: battery, strangulation, domestic violence, you got bail jumping, felony crime, disorderly conduct these are criminal behaviors.



2015, what is Mr. Blake doing? Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, intentional pointing at people, carry a concealed weapon in a public building, resisting, obstructing causing substantial bodily harm or soft tissue injury disorderly conduct.



3rd degree sexual assault, domestic abuse, these are felony crimes. All of these are what he was wanted for.



I wonder why people will not show you the first angle I’m about to show you, I can probably predict why.



First video, getting in an altercation behind the car. Then they are on the ground, they are fighting him, I heard they attempted to tased him a few times but the taser did not work, I cannot verify that cause I wasn’t there but that is what was reported. Then he gets up from the ground walks around the car goes to the driver seat.



Second video, so you got the gentleman arguing with the police behind the car, they make their way to the side of the car. As you can see they are stuff on the floor over here, something happened, they didn’t show up for nothing. This is domestic violence ladies and gentlemen. He gets up walking around the car, they got a gun pointed at him, they are telling him stop, stop, stop, he goes for the car, the officer tries to stop him. His baby momma now is out there screaming stop don’t do it, because they know he is going to do something stupid. So he goes, he gets the first shot, shot, shot, shot, he is still reaching. So he got shot, then they rendered aid to him and he is still alive today.



Why are people protesting and rioting over this? It is very simple, he is a criminal he is behaving in a criminal manner before the police get there that is why they were called. Once they are called what does he do? He don’t comply, he don’t do what is right. He fight the police officers and after they fight, they attempted to tased him, he is walking around the car still defiant to the police. Then he goes into his car to do what? The police don’t have to wait for him to get a weapon or anything to do anything to him. They told him to stop they pulled on his shirt, they attempted to stop him and they used deadly force against him to protect the public and to protect themselves.



The use of deadly force was justified based on what I saw [in the two videos]. If subsequently he die as a result of what happened then that is what it is. Ya’ll need to stop this



Every time a brother gets shot right or wrong ya’ll protesting, screaming burning down your own community, going to jail, acting a fool, being stupid.



And let a little kid get shot in the head while dummies are doing drive by in the community ya’ll don’t burn down nothing. Little kids innocent ya’ll won’t even burn down a stop sign won’t even protest for 30 seconds.



80% of the time they never get solved nobody snitching, there is no justice. But ya’ll won’t do nothing but you will put these names of all these thugs on your shirt. Can you name someone who wasn’t resisting arrest?

Brandon Tatum goes through the evidence of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake and the protests that have resulted from the shooting."I don’t understand why every single time that there is a police involved situation that you all got to go and support the dumbest of the dummies, the lowest of the low, the criminal of the criminals," Tatum said, "99.9% of police involved shootings can be completely eliminated if people would just do a simple thing called not resist arrest, follow directions, how hard is that?"Tatum then went through Blake's criminal record which included an active warrant for his arrest and did a breakdown of the two videos of the shooting. Tatum shows Blake resisting arrest and moving away from the police to get into his car."Why are people protesting and rioting over this? It is very simple, he is a criminal he is behaving in a criminal manner before the police get there that is why they were called. Once they are called what does he do? He don’t comply, he don’t do what is right. He fights the police officers and after they fight, they attempted to tased him, he is walking around the car, still defiant to the police. Then he goes into his car to do what? The police don’t have to wait for him to get a weapon or anything to do anything to him. They told him to stop, they pulled on his shirt, they attempted to stop him, and they used deadly force against him to protect the public and to protect themselves," Tatum continued, "the use of deadly force was justified based on what I saw [in the two videos]. "