Tucker Carlson: Ruling Class Dismisses National Symbols as Evil, Illegitimate

FNC host Tucker Carlson responds to CNN's Don Lemon, who said Tuesday that "no American gets to tell another American how to express their love for this country. Now let's talk about patriotism."





TUCKER CARLSON: did you hear that? 'No American gets to tell another American how to express their love for this country.' If only that were true. But it is not true, not even close. It is disingenuous nonsense.



The same people lecturing you about free speech would be the very first to call for your job if you dare to stray from the approved script of the acceptable public discourse they so assiduously maintain. They're the word police. they demand control over what you think or say. They could care less about free expression, or individual conscience, much less the First Amendment.



Stop insulting us with this lying. And if you don't believe it, consider what would have happened if the flag had been different. Imagine what would have happened if athletes had been protesting the Mexican flag, which, if anything, is a more potent symbol of inequity and institutional racism than our own.



Imagine player taking a knee in protest as the Mexican anthem played. Would they be lauded as heroes on CNN? Are you kidding?



They'd be denounced as bigots and fired if they persisted.



American elites are more comfortable attacking their own country than others for the simple reason that they love it less. That's the story here. Of course, the president's tweets have been incendiary and ham-handed -- they almost always are.



But how remarkable is it that our ruling class --the most privileged group in human history, whose job it is to run this country-- is willing to dismiss our national symbols as evil and illegitimate. And that is supposed to be so entirely acceptable, good, and unremarkable, that the mere act of criticizing it is a sign of bigotry.



No country can continue with elites this corrupt and stupid. And normal people recognize that.