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Domenech: White House Needs To Understand That People Do Not Trust You Anymore When You Say "Trust Us"
Daily Wire opinion editor Ben Domench talks about recent information breaches and the Trump administration's messaging failure in Iowa on the Special Report panel. BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: All right, last thing, Ben, quickly.1d agoWatch it on Special Report
How Secret Prison Romance Saved Lost Solzhenitsyn Novel
The genre: rom-communism...1d agoRead it on New York Post
The 90-Second Shows Addicting America
These viral videos have no world-building, character development, or story. Kat Rosenfield explains why we can’t get enough of them....2d agoRead it on The Free Press
Wikipedia's War on Neutrality
A new history of the online encyclopedia ignores its well-documented progressive bias....3d agoRead it on City Journal
I Woke Up at 3 To Watch New Melania Trump Series
Please pay me more....3d agoRead it on Washington Post
Mark Levin: Tucker Carlson, The "Joe Rogans" Are Defective And Grotesque; "Your Kid Should Not Be Following Them"
On his radio show, Mark Levin lashed out at Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, the "Joe Rogans" of the world, and others who have people in their 20s believing "there's no hope. " MARK LEVIN, HOST: You Buchananite, woke, reich, neo-fascists.5d agoWatch it on Mark Levin
Tuned Out: Your Friends Are Going on 'News Diets'
For a time, educated liberals felt that it was their duty to stay informed on current events. These days, they are among those checking out.5d agoRead it on The New Yorker
Hakeem Jeffries: Musk And Others Behind Trump Administration "Carnage" Will Answer For Their Actions
On MS NOW, House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries talks with MS NOW's Jen Psaki about his historic nomination by House Democrats to be speaker of the House, and his plans for the agenda of the new Congress including doing away with Citizens United, conducting investigations into Trump administration corruption, and Americans' expanding access to healthcare: JEN PSAKI: There hasn't been a lot that's come out of that meeting. But Don Leonard, who's a new incoming member, did tweet: "Sitting in a small theater with President Obama and the new members-elect, someone asked him about Elon Musk.6d agoWatch it on MSNBC
Attorney Ben Barr: James O'Keefe's August Court Victory Shows Undercover Journalism Isn't Dead
Ahead of journalist James O’Keefe's court appearance in Minneapolis for new charges related to his undercover journalism, attorney Ben Barr joined David DesRosiers on “Get Real” to discuss a previous, 10-year-long case O'Keefe won this past August at the D. C.1w agoWatch it on World News
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