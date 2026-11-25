Tyler Stone • MSNBC

On MS NOW, House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries talks with MS NOW's Jen Psaki about his historic nomination by House Democrats to be speaker of the House, and his plans for the agenda of the new Congress including doing away with Citizens United, conducting investigations into Trump administration corruption, and Americans' expanding access to healthcare: JEN PSAKI: There hasn't been a lot that's come out of that meeting. But Don Leonard, who's a new incoming member, did tweet: "Sitting in a small theater with President Obama and the new members-elect, someone asked him about Elon Musk.