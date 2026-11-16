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Dear President Trump: Fire the Embarrassing Howard Lutnick
Donald Trump used to love firing people when he starred in the reality TV show The Apprentice.6d agoRead it on New York Post
Maher: "The Slow-Moving Coup Didn't Happen. The Election Happened"
Bill Maher, host of HBO's Real Time , reflects on the midterm election results and argues that America has shown it can correct itself. BILL MAHER: Finally, New Rule, let's all allow ourselves a good laugh at the people who uprooted their whole lives in blue states to move to red states that are now blue states.1d agoWatch it on Real Time
Is the Future Floridian?
A strong midterm showing in the Sunshine State vindicates the state GOP's distinctive brand of conservatism.2d agoRead it on City Journal
Is Rubio the Frontrunner Now?
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube....2d agoRead it on RealClearPolitics on SiriusXM
Ben Shapiro: Vance "Spends An Inordinate Amount Of Time Worrying About" What Tucker Carlson And "Podcast Bros" Think
Ben Shapiro, host of The Ben Shapiro Show and co-founder of The Daily Wire, sharply criticized Vice President JD Vance in an interview with NPR host Steve Inskeep on Newsmakers . Shapiro argued that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be a more electable Republican presidential candidate in 2028 than Vance.3d agoWatch it on NPR
Enten: Elon Musk Doesn't Want To Be Associated With MAGA, "It Is A Brand That Is Flailing"
CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten explains why Elon Musk appears to be distancing himself from MAGA. JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: With us now, CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten.3d agoWatch it on CNN
Looking Back at the Ramaswamy Scam
Sadly for our movement, and for the country, his severe weakness came as no surprise and did not suddenly surface once he became the nominee....3d agoRead it on American Greatness
Victor Davis Hanson: "Bitterness" That Trump "Has To Be Perfect To Be Good" Hurt Republicans In Midterms
Victor Davis Hanson on 'Hannity,' said that the Republicans need to work over the lame duck session. Hanson said that Republicans shouldn't stop the agenda over differences that are 20%: VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: I hope they go back and look at the Reagan period and they look at George W.3d agoWatch it on Hannity
Flooding GOP Primaries With Democrats
Some center-left groups are trying to change state laws to make it more difficult for conservatives to win Republican primary elections. Or, as they euphemistically phrase it, to ensure that general election candidates are “more moderate” and “less polarizing.”
Yet the Supreme Court has long held that it is unconstitutional for states to rig election laws to favor certain political views – a principle the court reinforced in a June 30 decision.
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RCP Podcast: Can GOP Ever Win Again if Texas Stays Blue? Has Trump Gone Soft on China?
Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics podcast, Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan, and Andrew Walworth track how Democrats are positioning their new congressional majorities. Can Chuck Schumer survive a challenge from Chris Van Hollen to be the next majority leader?4d agoListen to it on RealClearPodcasts
American Compass: A Midterm Post-Mortem with Rachel Bovard and Hans von Spakovsky
The GOP's electoral wipeout in the 2026 midterms has kicked off a civil war over what the Republican Party should look like moving forward. Rachel Bovard, vice president of programs at the Conservative Partnership Institute, and Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom, join Oren to discuss whether the party should go back to its pre-Trump identity.5d agoWatch it on World News
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