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Time To Settle With Russia, Make Peace in Ukraine
In October, U.S. President Donald Trump sold his eleventh-hour deal to secure diesel from Russian President Vladimir Putin—pausing sanctions that his...3h agoRead it on Foreign Affairs
The Danger Before the Attack
The United States need not wait for a nuclear attack before acting against a grave danger. But it cannot ask Americans to support an open-ended war on the strength of a danger alone. After more than eight months of conflict with Iran, the Trump administration owes the country a public account of what its campaign has achieved, what remains beyond its ability to verify, and what further fighting would accomplish. The case for preventing an Iranian bomb is strong. The case for continuing this war depends on whether continued force can achieve that end.
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What Washington Owes the Public in the Iran War
Blue Wave Started in the Strait of Hormuz
Affordability was the biggest issue driving the blue wave of the 2026 midterm elections. Tariffs and the attack on Iran were two culprits. Iran was...1d agoRead it on Washington Examiner
Can Europe Save Itself?
Zelensky: Putin Needs To Understand Crimean Bridge "Will Not Stay," "It's Our Land"
Ukrainian President Zelensky told NBC's Richard Engel that the bridge from Russia to Crimea, a flagship project for President Putin, "will not stay. " "It is our land," he said.1d agoWatch it on World News
Ties to Nvidia May Spell Lutnick's Downfall
Billionaire commerce secretary faces scrutiny after sex scandal reveals his role in sales of chips to China...1d agoRead it on The Guardian
The Only Way to End the Netanyahu Era
Arab citizens of Israel can bring change, but they can’t do it alone....1d agoRead it on Foreign Affairs
Jon Finer's Old and Dangerous 'New Approach' to Israel
Capehart: Trump Should Have Been At The Table "Pounding His Fists" At Meeting With Xi And Putin
David Brooks of The Atlantic and Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including President Trump's trilateral summit with Xi and Putin. AMNA NAWAZ, PBS NEWSHOUR:So, Jonathan, whether it's to mitigate a world war by meeting, or, as the president said, look, you have to engage even with your adversaries, what do you make of that?2d agoWatch it on PBS NewsHour
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