The United States need not wait for a nuclear attack before acting against a grave danger. But it cannot ask Americans to support an open-ended war on the strength of a danger alone. After more than eight months of conflict with Iran, the Trump administration owes the country a public account of what its campaign has achieved, what remains beyond its ability to verify, and what further fighting would accomplish. The case for preventing an Iranian bomb is strong. The case for continuing this war depends on whether continued force can achieve that end.