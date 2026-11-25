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Pope Francis' Diaries Reveal What It Means To Battle Devil
The internet suffers from an oversupply of demons and demonic activity. Too many febrile minds ascribe their humdrum failures and personal crises to...1h agoRead it on UnHerd
The Pope's Diary Should Have Stayed Private
We should not treat the pontiff like a celebrity, writes Matthew Walther....1d agoRead it on The Free Press
Angels Walk Among Us. My Daughter Proved It
A daughter hears a stranger’s cry for help, echoing Marc Siegel’s stories of angels arriving when people need them....1d agoRead it on Washington Examiner
Heaven on Assassin's Mind in 'Wild Horse Nine'
The prolific CIA assassin played by John Malkovich in Martin McDonagh's irreverent and very Catholic new movie, "Wild Horse Nine," would have had a...1w agoRead it on RealClearPolitics
Trump Asked If He Could Forgive His Enemies Before God: "I Do Hate Some Of My Enemies And I Always Will"
President Donald Trump talks about heaven and forgiving his political enemies in his interview with "60 Minutes" correspondent Ross Douthat. Ross Douthat: You have survived multiple assassination attempts.2w agoWatch it on 60 Minutes
How Trump Opened the Door for the Christian Left
Two years ago, in the leadup to Kamala Harris' failed run for president, I spent some time riding around Alabama and Georgia in a big blue tour bus...2w agoRead it on Rolling Stone
Persecuted Christian Meets Advocate 12 Yrs Later
For 12 years, Mariam Ibrahim and Rev. Dr. A. Roy Medley knew each other only by name. On the evening of October 27, they finally stood...2w agoRead it on Baptist Standard
The Two Promised Lands
At first glance, you wouldn't think that the biblical tale of Jews entering the Promised Land after 40 years in the desert has much to do with our...3w agoRead it on RealClearEducation
Smithsonian Institution Failing To Tell Truth About Christianity
The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History frames Christianity as a force for conquest and oppression – not freedom, according to an alarming report released by the White House Domestic Policy Council following a review ordered by President Trump.
The Museum’s “Many Voices, One Nation” exhibit opens with a panel titled “Unsettling the Continent, 1492–1776,” which asserts that the European settlement of the New World was a “profound unsettling” and that “Service to those monarchs, Christian religious fervor, and the quest for personal wealth lay behind early European efforts at conquest in the Americas.”
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Smithsonian Institution Failing To Tell Truth About Christianity
The Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History frames Christianity as a force for conquest and oppression – not freedom,...10/28/26Read it on RealClearPolitics
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