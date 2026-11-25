The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History frames Christianity as a force for conquest and oppression – not freedom, according to an alarming report released by the White House Domestic Policy Council following a review ordered by President Trump.

The Museum’s “Many Voices, One Nation” exhibit opens with a panel titled “Unsettling the Continent, 1492–1776,” which asserts that the European settlement of the New World was a “profound unsettling ” and that “Service to those monarchs, Christian religious fervor, and the quest for personal wealth lay behind early European efforts at conquest in the Americas.”