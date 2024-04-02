U.S. Natural Gas Is Essential for Global Security

The Biden-Harris administration’s recent decision to stall the approval of additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities is a step backward from a multi-decade era of bipartisan cooperation in American energy policymaking.

Every administration since President Jimmy Carter has put a premium on American energy independence and sought ways to exert American energy leadership. One of the most consequential examples occurred during the Obama-Biden Administration, when a bipartisan effort ended the ban on exporting U.S. crude oil which led to increased domestic production and a more stable global energy market.

Under that administration’s leadership, the United States ushered in a new emphasis on exporting our energy as well as overseeing what President Obama called our “natural gas boom.”

We benefit from that work today, as the United States is the world leader in liquified natural gas production (LNG) and exports. This has provided economic stability and has created a new geopolitical tool.

It was quite the opposite in 1973. Leaders then had locked in policies that made the U.S. reliant on foreign energy sources – leaving America exposed to our adversaries.

OPEC nations attempted to economically blackmail the United States to change the trajectory of our foreign policy decisions by instituting an oil embargo. As a consequence, the U.S. suffered through an economic Lost Decade.

The United States should never again be left in a position to allow foreign nations to use energy as an economic weapon.

Another clear benefit to the American LNG abundance is its impact on global energy security. The clearest example of this came in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cut-off of natural gas supplies to Europe. American producers filled the void, as Europe became the main destination for U.S. LNG exports. The U.S. has now overtaken Russia as the largest natural gas supplier to Europe.

Didier Holleaux, president of the trade group EuroGas, recently said that LNG from America “has been a relief for Europe and contributed to the stabilization of gas and electricity prices in Europe” following the post-invasion energy market chaos.” Any move to restrict U.S. LNG capacity “would risk increasing and prolonging the global supply imbalance.”

However, land conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine are not the only international hotspots that could dramatically alter energy markets. The Red Sea is one of the most critical shipping lanes in the world, and Houthi rebel missile attacks on vessels are impeding international trade and precipitating price hikes on shipping. Unfortunately, markets in Asia and Europe are already experiencing supply disruptions.

With economic and geopolitical tensions at fever pitch, the last thing world leaders should seek in these perilous times is to unnecessarily limit American exports of energy.

We are living in a uniquely challenging time where unwise domestic policies in Washington can have profound foreign geopolitical implications. DOE’s decision to stall LNG exports is certainly one of them.

Just as in 1973, Americans are facing a world demanding more and more energy. Events in the Red Sea, in the broader Middle East, and in Ukraine are volatile and could easily escalate. One thing is certain: If America restricts exports, another nation – hopefully not one of our immediate adversaries – will fill the void with natural gas produced with higher emissions and costs. The best course of action for the Biden-Harris Administration is to continue approving new LNG exports to bolster a clear and growing need for global energy security. Furthermore, the Biden-Harris administration should recognize LNG as an economic asset that can undergird our economy while providing security for our allies for decades to come.

Vicente Gonzalez Jr. is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas’ 34th Congressional District.