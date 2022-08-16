What Washington State's Primaries Predict for the Midterms

As political analysts were agog over the abortion referendum results rolling in from Kansas, Washington state was quietly conducting its primary elections. They’ve largely been overlooked, in part because Washington has been so slow to complete its count, but they offer some of the best insight into what type of year 2022 will ultimately be. Right now, they are most consistent with a good, but not great, Republican year, although a very good Republican year (or a disappointing Republican year) are still in play.

This is something I’ve written about since 2010. In short, in Washington state, all candidates run on the same primary ballot. Because of this, and because of the fact that the primary occurs relatively late in the election season, there tends to be a strong correlation between a party’s combined vote share on the primary ballot and its eventual vote share in November, typically with a slight swing toward Democrats. It’s been helpful in providing a sense of where things really stand in Washington state’s races, and for understanding what the national environment is like.

What do we see this cycle? First, we can look at total Republican and Democratic vote shares in the 10 congressional races and the Senate race (with third parties excluded):

Overall, these weren’t quite the results Republicans were hoping for. The 3rd, 4th, and 5th districts look like solid holds for them, but the Democratic vote share in the 8th district, which they were hoping to flip, is above 50%. Likewise, Republicans had a challenger with a reasonably compelling story in the Senate race, but the Democratic vote share there approaches 60%; it would be surprising if that race becomes competitive in November. What does this mean for the fall? I’ve built a model to predict the November results based on the August vote shares from 1992-2020 (for details, see above). It also includes an “error margin”; we expect the result to land between the “Lower 95%” number and the “Upper 95%” number about 95% of the time.

Overall, this indicates a slight movement toward the Democrats from the primary numbers to the November numbers. Basically, if any seat other than 8 flipped, it would reflect a fairly extreme event. Based on this model, we’d expect the Democrat to win about 65% of the time in District 8 (overall, the model classifies 88% of all federal and statewide election outcomes correctly back to 1992 and misclassifies two congressional races back to 2000).

But while the potential outcomes from Washington congressional and Senate races are interesting, they’re probably not of that much interest to most readers. The bigger question is: What does this tell us about the battle for Congress? We might look at the total Democratic vote share for federal offices in the state primary and compare those outcomes to earlier years (2004 and 2006 are excluded because Washington employed a different primary system for those two years):

Again, we see something of a mixed bag. The Democratic vote share is lower than in 2020 and 2016, and substantially lower than in 2018. At the same time, it isn’t approaching 2014, when Republicans won their largest House majority since 1928, nor is it close to the GOP wave election years of 1994 or 2010. This might be consistent with an “okay” Republican year.

But even this is complicated by the fact that Washington state’s overall partisanship isn’t constant. In 2000 and 2004, the state was a “reach” state for Republicans; John Kerry won it by just seven points. In 2020, however, Joe Biden won the state by 20 points. A 56% Democratic performance here today isn’t the same as a 56% Democratic performance would have been in 2008. Likewise if Republicans were to win the overall vote in the primary today (as they did in 1994) it would likely signal an unprecedented catastrophe for Democrats.

What might be useful, though, is to take the Democratic presidential candidate’s vote share in each district as a baseline, and examine how far or behind that benchmark the model expects Democratic congressional candidates to run, on average. If we run the model back to 1992 (note for data nerds: When predicting a given year, I removed the data from that year from the model’s dataset, so it wouldn’t be predicting itself), here is what we see:

Overall, this approach has performed well. In most years, it predicts the average underperformance of Democrats in Washington state vis-a-vis the previous Democratic presidential candidate’s performance quite well; 1992, 1998, and 2016 are outliers, but the overall error is almost exactly zero.

What would this tell us today about Washington? The model suggests that Democrats should run, on average, about 3.8% behind Joe Biden’s vote share from 2020. That would reflect one of the larger expected midterm drop-offs in our dataset, akin to 2014 and 1994, but not what we saw in 2010. (Notably, though, Barack Obama won in 2008 by a larger margin that Biden won in 2020 or Clinton won in 1992.) We should also remember that error margins are real, and that although the model performs well, it is still imperfect.

Finally, can we extrapolate from this to the national vote? If Washington Democrats are expected to run more or less 3.8 points behind Biden in their districts, does that mean that all Democrats are expected to run more or less 3.8 points behind Biden in their districts? If so, this would actually translate to modest Republican gains; they’d win the popular vote by about three points. The final table shows how far Democrats nationally ran behind the previous Democratic performance, what the model predicted for Washington state, and the differences.

What can we tease from this? The model is decent overall, missing by about 3.5 points. If we focus on midterm elections, which are closer to the previous presidential election and don’t involve new presidential candidates who might scramble the political coalitions (it isn’t entirely surprising that the two largest errors occur in 2008 and 2016), it does better, with an error of 2.4%.

We should note, in passing, that there may have been strategic voting in this primary in the 3rd and 4th districts of Washington, where Democrats may have crossed over to support pro-impeachment Republicans Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse. This would suggest that, at least in those two districts, the Democratic vote share might be artificially depressed, biasing the model. This is certainly possible. But the data in the penultimate table shows that the model has underpredicted Republican performances in three straight elections, and there are doubtless candidate quality effects (and probably strategic primary voting) everywhere. And with Democrats running increasingly well among college educated voters, we might expect the Democratic decline in the general election to be less pronounced than in the fact. We could also note that Sen. Patty Murray, who is presumably not affected by this, is expected to run two points behind Biden’s 2020 performance, so it seems the overall direction of the model is consistent with Democrats losing ground from 2020 to 2022. In other words, this type of special pleading is a dead end that is particularly susceptible to bias confirmation; we should probably just take the data as they are and remember that error margins are real.

Overall, nothing has changed from two years ago: This is a useful “rough heuristic” which is a “rule of thumb that doesn’t purport to get an exact answer on where an election stands, but that instead gives a sense of the overall state of play.” It seems to suggest that the environment for Republicans is better than it was in 2020 and is certainly consistent with them winning control of the House and being positioned to take the Senate. At the same time, it seems as though, at least for now, the scenario many were pondering last summer, where Republicans won the popular vote for the House by 2010-like margins (if not more) is increasingly unlikely.