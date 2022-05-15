Trump Lays Waste to America’s Birthplace

The “one nation under God” to which we pledge allegiance was born in Philadelphia’s Old State House. The expansion of that nation to the continent was secured by American control of the Forks of the Ohio at Fort Pitt.

Now the wrecking ball called Donald Trump is demolishing what was built in Pennsylvania, and the damage is vividly on display in the Keystone State itself.

As the May 17 Pennsylvania party primaries approach, it’s clear that Trumpism has reduced what was once a powerful and moderate state Republican Party to a rotten receptacle filled with candidates fashioning themselves in his image. Many of them lack much if any previous political ties to the state, or to politics at all. Meanwhile, Democrats have moved left, with a Bernie Sanders acolyte likely to win the party Senate nomination. In the state as a whole, in both political parties, it looks like the “center” cannot hold, because it no longer exists. A “keystone” meant to hold an arch together is crumbling.

I am not naïve or starry-eyed about my home state. It began as a colonial fiefdom of one man, albeit an unusually enlightened one: William Penn. The forlorn state capital in Harrisburg has long been synonymous with rank corruption. An insanely complex hierarchy of local offices, judges and jurisdictions – itself a source of graft and indolence – still reigns even though drawn directly from medieval England.

Yes, there is The Turnpike, but otherwise little statewide allegiance or identity. Politicians use the word “Pennsylvanians”; voters rarely do. The species doesn’t really exist. The place is a schizophrenic political and geographic patchwork that James Carville famously described as “Pittsburgh and Philadelphia with Alabama in between.” Philly pays zero attention to Pittsburgh; For Pittsburghers, Philly isn’t a step up. New York is. The annual banquet of the Pennsylvania Society is held at a hotel in Manhattan.

The glue that held the state together in modern times was a form of semi-benevolent centrism, financed by banks and railroads in the eastern part of the commonwealth and heavy industry and banks in western PA. It produced a long parade of “moderates,” leaning toward Lincoln Republicanism, and pro-labor Democrats. On the GOP side, that meant senators such as John Heinz, Arlen Specter, and Dick Thornburgh, and governors like Tom Ridge. On the Dems’ side, that translated into patrician liberals Sens. Joe Clark and Harris Wofford and cultural conservatives such as the Casey family, father and son.

But now the very thing that made the state so important – its role as a bridge among continental regions bordering on the South, Midwest and Atlantic Northeast and forming a religious patchwork of Evangelicals, mainline Protestants, Catholics, and Jews – makes it a free-fire zone for the rest of the country.

The main reason is the Trumpification of politics. Trump showed the power (and small-donor fundraising reach) of being from everywhere and nowhere, emerging not from Queens or from politics but from the mists of the Internet, television, and entertainment. His base is celebrity; his accent is shock and attack; his platform is resentment and fear of The Other.

So, and not surprisingly, most of the Trump-adoring candidates in the current GOP Senate primary have few or no real political roots in the state they claim to want to represent. Dr. Mehmet Oz got his medical degree at Penn, but is really from Turkey, New York, New Jersey – and, like Trump, is really from the State of TV Fame. Hedge-fund wizard David McCormick is a western Pennsylvania native, but made his bones in D.C., his fortune in New York, and was living in Connecticut before realizing how much he cared about his roots. Carla Sands, Trump’s ambassador to Denmark, was an actress who married a wealthy California developer and spent most of her adult life there. And comes now the suddenly famous and fast-rising Kathy Barnette, who arrives in my home state from an Alabama pig farm by way of Virginia. Three days before the primary, Trump endorsed for governor Doug Mastriano, an Army vet, ultra-MAGA zealot and New Jersey native who served most of his career overseas before landing at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA.

These are essentially out-of-state, would-be franchisees bidding for a license to represent not PA but the Trump brand. How much they even know about Pennsylvania is open to question. The Mar-a-Lago market frenzy is a straight lift from England before the Reform Act of 1832, with Pennsylvania in the role of a rotten borough where a distant lord decided who should pretend to know that place in Commons. It’s a challenge to and mockery of “representative” government.

The importation of functional outsiders is made easier by the fact that “local” rarely matters anymore. Trump seized on the growing emotional nationalization of political issues – immigration, race, crime, the power of phantom elites – and now they can be marketed like hamburger from coast to coast.

To win a franchise, you have to sell the lie that Trump won the 2020 election, but was robbed by Democrats and weak-willed RINOs. What others (including Mitch McConnell) see as a lunatic, counter-productive demand, Trump sees as the gateway drug to total devotion to him and his worldview.

The former president awarded the PA Senate franchise to Oz, after a furious round of toadying at Mar-a-Lago. Trump is sticking with Oz, it seems, even though Barnette has rocketed to contention. How? With a Trumpian shock-and-awe grab for attention and anti-abortion votes (very substantial in Pennsylvania) based on her assertion in a recent TV debate that she was alive only because her mother did not abort her when she was impregnated as the result of a rape at the age of 11.

On the Democratic side of the Senate race, centrist Rep. Conor Lamb is likely to be trounced by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a 6’ 9” tattooed, shorts-wearing dude who has a Harvard degree but looks like he would be most at home at a Star Wars convention. While deftly toning down the left-leaning views he espoused as the socialist-adjacent mayor of a small industrial town near Pittsburgh, he is a Bernie Bro to the core, and much of his seed money comes from the lists on the left side of the national party.

Months ago I asked a studiously middle-of-the-road, high-ranking Democrat in the state whom he would support in his party’s Senate primary. I expected him to say Lamb, who literally was patterning his campaign after this very politician. “I’m going with Fetterman,” he said. “We’re living in the age of Trump. So we need a charismatic, vivid character.”