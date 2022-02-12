The Other Side Isn’t the Problem

In the spring of 2020, when fears about COVID eclipsed concerns about the economy, some claimed “safetyism” had impeded what should have been a nuanced calculation about public health and quality of life. In an op-ed in the New York Times, we argued that in the debates over lockdowns and other regulations, certitude rather than safetyism was the problem. Almost two years later, it seems not much has changed.

Safetyism, a term first used in the book “The Coddling of the American Mind,” by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, denotes a moral culture in which perceived safety is prioritized to the point at which people are unwilling to make tradeoffs demanded by other practical and moral concerns.

The bigger problem, we wrote in June 2020, was that the debate over pandemic restrictions had become polarized and inflexible. The safetyism of many lockdown proponents, who often ignored the costs of measures to control COVID, was matched in its extremism by the anti-safetyism of many lockdown opponents, who often dismissed the threat of the virus.

Since then, with the development of vaccines and treatments, the subsequent outbreak of the delta variant, and now the widespread omicron variant, a lot has changed. But the COVID debates are still marked by positions that fail to acknowledge tradeoffs, and by a tendency for each side to label and demean the other. Partisans on both sides continue to lack even a modicum of curiosity about their political opponents’ views regarding the crisis. Certitude is still pervasive.

The political right still accuses the left of being too concerned about the virus and not concerned enough about the effects of business closures, mask mandates and drawn-out work-from-home timeframes on things like the economy, mental health and quality of life. And rather than embrace vaccines as a way back to normal, some on the right fear that the vaccines are more dangerous than the disease. Meanwhile, many on the right who don’t oppose vaccines see the push for mandating them not as primarily a concern for public health, but as part of a campaign to eliminate individual rights.

Likewise, the political left still accuses the right of being unserious about the risks posed by the virus. And even while supporting vaccines, many on the left have also been reluctant to accept them as a path to normalcy. Particularly as the omicron variant overtakes the country, politicians on the left have instituted new mask mandates and in some cases moved schools and universities online once again, while continuing to downplay the costs of these policies to both business and quality of life. Many on the left see any pushback against vaccination mandates not primarily as a concern about government overreach, but as a kind of malignant selfishness, prioritizing individual freedom over the well-being of others.

Just as before, the finger-pointing goes in only one direction. Each side is certain the other is the problem. To make matters worse, the way ideological opponents are painted by social and news media reinforces the idea that people who disagree with us are dangerous extremists.

When people on the right see a president who once said he wouldn’t mandate vaccines now wanting to mandate them even though they don’t appear very effective in reducing infections from the omicron variant, social media platforms labeling accurate information about COVID treatments and vaccine side effects as misinformation, and news media personalities blaming all Trump voters for the violence on Jan. 6, it confirms their distrust of government, the medical establishment and media.

Similarly, when those on the left see Republican politicians defending the events of Jan. 6 and attempting to prevent businesses from requiring vaccines, it confirms their view that the right is more reactionary, partisan, and even cultish than principled.

But many on the right who are unvaccinated are just as informed about the science of COVID as those on the left, while many who are against mandates are vaccinated and just prefer putting vaccine requirements in the hands of individuals and businesses rather than the government. And many on the left understand that the vaccinated are at little immediate risk from the unvaccinated but are concerned about the increased likelihood of dangerous mutations.

In other words, most of those who remain unvaccinated are probably not crazy, and most of those who want to require vaccines are probably not fascistic. In fact, only a minority of partisans on each side actually subscribe to their side’s most extreme views. A distorted view of ideological opponents, however, is the consequence of what Jonathan Rauch calls “epistemic secession” – a retreat into ideologically polarized echo chambers.

In times of crisis, it is easier to caricature ideological opponents than it is to recognize that we share many values – even as we prioritize them differently. This feeds negative partisanship: voters are increasingly motivated less by affection for their own side than by disdain for the other. In a pandemic, when we are constantly reminded of the danger of infection, physical impurity and the need for social distance, our unconscious tendency is to focus on these things in the moral realm, too. This results in an environment in which it becomes increasingly tempting to see ideological opponents as a threat to democracy.

More of us need what C.S. Lewis called a second friend. Unlike the first friend, who sees the world as you do, the second friend “has read all the right books but has got the wrong thing out of every one. It is as if he spoke your language but mispronounced it.”

As models, we could look to liberal columnist Gail Collins and conservative columnist Bret Stephens, who co-write a weekly conversation in the New York Times. They bring collegiality, curiosity and humor to their many disagreements. If the popularity of their exchanges is any indication, people may be more open to hearing others’ views than it seems.

After a pandemic that has included the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans and mitigation measures that have destroyed livelihoods and relationships, if we are unable to recognize the dignity and humanity of entire swaths of Americans, we will become even more divided and disconnected from those who are different from us, less able to understand one another, and more like the caricatures our ideological opponents think we are.

That is the real threat to democracy.

Pamela Paresky (@PamelaParesky) is a Visiting Senior Research Associate at the University of Chicago’s Stevanovich Institute on the Formation of Knowledge, a Senior Scholar at the Network Contagion Research Institute, and a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Humane Studies.