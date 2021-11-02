Conjuring Trump in VA: Will McAuliffe's Strategy Work?

The president knew what he was doing. So did his old friend Terry McAuliffe, the man he was there to save. A risky move? Maybe. The polls had been going in the wrong direction for a while, though, and time was slipping away. So on a crisp autumn evening in Arlington, Va., one week before the election, Joe Biden did his best to conjure up Donald Trump.

He started by taking aim squarely at Glenn Youngkin, noting how McAuliffe’s opponent in the race for governor had courted Trump and had staked his bid, at least in the beginning, on the issue of election integrity. “It was a price he’d have to pay for the nomination,” Biden said on stage. “And he paid it.”

But Youngkin won the primary, the president continued, and “now he doesn’t want to talk about Trump anymore.” Pausing just long enough for affect, he added, “Well, I do.” The crowd erupted.

Biden went on to claim that Youngkin “won’t allow Donald Trump to campaign for him in this state.” He wondered aloud if there was “a problem with Trump being here?” He teased, “Is [Youngkin] embarrassed?” In 18 minutes, the president mentioned his predecessor by name 24 times.

And the conjuring worked: On the eve of Election Day in the Old Dominion, Trump appeared. Well, more precisely, he hosted a tele-rally Monday evening.

Youngkin did not attend, holding an in-person rally in Loudoun County instead, giving the former president a wide berth, just as he has done throughout his campaign. The presence of Trump still brought Democratic attacks against Youngkin to a crescendo, raising two immediate questions:

Do Democrats need a Trump bogeyman to juice their base?

And can Republicans win without him?

“We really have two presidents that we're talking about here,” observed Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington. Most presidents generally fade from the limelight once they leave office, or at least stay away long enough for any passions they stirred to settle. “But Trump is doing so much to try to remain at the center of the political conversation,” Farnsworth told RealClearPolitics, “that the impact of President Biden's declining poll numbers has really been offset by the negative feelings that continue to be salient in politics today.”

And the president is underwater. According to the RCP polling average, just 43% of voters approve of Biden’s job performance while 51.1% disapprove. McAuliffe acknowledged that fact in a call with supporters earlier this month, admitting that “the president is unpopular here in Virginia, so we’ve got to plow through.” Doing so means casting Trump as a stand-in for the mild-mannered, fleece-wearing Republican. McAuliffe trails Youngkin in the RCP average 48.5% to 46.8%.

Trump has been a reliable foil for Democrats over the last five years, and Democrats are trying to learn a way to win without him in office. As such, the Virginia race represents an escalated obsession. It wasn’t long ago that Democrats won — and won big — by pushing “kitchen table” issues palatable to moderates rather than just the kind of anti-Trump arguments that brought out the more progressive base. Nancy Pelosi knows this better than most.

In 2017, the San Francisco Democrat promised that her party would be a check on Trump, but she led her colleagues back to the majority in the House primarily by focusing on issues like health care and jobs in 2018. Trump was always there; he just didn’t dominate the entire conversation. Now, in the post-Trump era, Democrats have gone all in on the 45th president.

Voters might find that obsession off-putting. At least, that’s what Youngkin hopes. His campaign mocked that anti-Trump messaging on Monday with a super-cut of the hundreds of times McAuliffe has invoked the former president. All of this has Republicans going on offense.

“Virginia is a very blue state — I do not consider Virginia a purple state — so the fact that we’re this competitive speaks volumes about the state of our country and the popularity of Biden,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told the Associated Press.

Matt Bennett sees those poll numbers differently. They are just a byproduct of a messy legislative process — “the sausage factory doors and windows have been wide open,” said the executive vice president of the liberal think tank Third Way. He predicted that Biden’s approval rating would bounce back if an infrastructure deal gets passed and as cases of the delta variant dip. If that happens, he said the Youngkin path may “not a great model for other candidates.”

Youngkin has flashed, Bennett admitted, by “walking a pretty fine line of not infuriating Trump enough for him to turn on him, but at the same time distancing himself enough to not frighten moderates.” Fast-forward to the 2022 midterms, though, and other Republicans won’t be able to walk a similar line because “either they don’t have the resources he does, or because they have to worry about a primary,” Bennett predicted.

Republican observers like Rory Cooper hope the Virginia race means a return to truly retail politics. A onetime aide to former Rep. Eric Cantor and current partner at Purple Strategies, he told RCP the takeaway should be simple: “Choosing electable and mainstream candidates that fit the partisan makeup of the state you live, rather than what you wish it were, is actually a good thing.”

The GOP remains very much in Trump’s shadow as the former president keeps the party on its toes with a will-he/won't-he routine ahead of 2024. All the same, Cooper insisted Republicans can opt out. “Every campaign doesn't have to be a proxy battle for a scorned former president,” he said, “nor do you have to engage in conspiracies or Twitter-based news cycles to be successful.”

This is true, win or lose, he added. A narrow loss for Youngkin all but guarantees that operatives will come out of the woodwork arguing that embracing Trump earlier and more publicly would’ve helped. “And those people will be freaking nuts,” Cooper concluded.

But if Democrats hoped for a new controversy to hang around Youngkin’s neck, Trump did not deliver. When he dialed in to Monday’s teleconference, he mostly stuck to familiar themes.

He warned that a McAuliffe win meant Democrats would “literally abolish the suburbs as you know them today” with new zoning laws. He called Youngkin’s opponent an "apologist" for critical race theory, dubbing him “very shady Terry McAuliffe.”

“This is your chance to break the grip of the radical left, that they have on the commonwealth,” Trump said in the phone call that was closed to press. “You can send a very strong message to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC plus three. You’ve got to send a message to this really corrupt media.”

“I’d like to ask everyone to get out and vote for Glenn Youngkin,” Trump said. “He’s a fantastic guy.”