In this series of articles running through July, RealClearPolitics and RealClearDefense take an in-depth look at the intersection of cybersecurity, technology, and warfare in the 21st century. Below is Part 12.

The energy sector is inextricably linked to national security. Safety concerns often circle back to OPEC’s historic influence on global crude oil prices and global production levels. However, rising U.S. production will continue to help insulate our markets from the impacts of foreign players. Where one threat subsides, however, another rises: cybersecurity.

Cyberattacks and the continued uncertainty of OPEC’s machinations highlight 21st century threats to the U.S. energy industry that require new, 21st century solutions. Investing in a stronger network of energy infrastructure will help stave off these pressures.

If the oil crisis of 1973 proved one thing, it was that that our nation had a crippling dependency on foreign nations to meet our energy needs. Ever since, energy advocates have pushed to ramp up domestic drilling and production. More than four decades later, new shale rock discoveries and innovative drilling technologies ushered our country into a new energy renaissance. With production in the Permian Basin forecast to continue to grow, our nation is poised to extend this era for years to come.

James “Spider” Marks is a retired U.S. Army major general and president of the Marks Collaborative.