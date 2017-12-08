The Takeaway: For Millennials, Hope Doesn't Spring Eternal

Intriguing tidbits from the week in election surveys and public opinion polls:

Millennials Have Identified the Threat: Turns out it’s us. The Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics released the 34th edition of its survey “Young Americans’ Attitudes Toward Politics and Public Service” this week. Among the key findings: 67 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds are fearful about the future of America. Forty-four percent say the idea of the American dream is dead to them. Only 29 percent agree that America is “the last, best hope of man on earth,” while 29 percent disagree.

When asked “What is the greatest threat to America today?” 16 percent cited ISIS, followed by President Trump (12 percent), ourselves/ignorance (9 percent), racism (5 percent), lack of civility (5 percent), politics/government (5 percent) and North Korea/Nuclear War/War (4 percent).

Two Parties, Two Americas: Many of the responses in the new CBS News poll on the GOP tax plan are predictable: Republicans like it, Independents are split roughly 50/50, and Democrats really hate it. Some 94 percent of Democrats say the plan only favors the rich and 86 percent say they will be “disappointed” or “angry” if it passes.

The most significant finding, which also divides along party lines, will form the basis of the political battles of 2018 and 2020. CBS asked for a response to this choice: “In today’s economy, does everyone have a fair chance to get ahead” or is it “mainly just a few people at the top who have a chance to get ahead”? Seventy-seven percent of Republicans answered that “everyone has a fair chance,” while 76 percent of Democrats responded that “just a few at the top get ahead.” Independents were split, with 41 percent saying “everyone” and 55 percent saying “just a few.”

On Harassment, Congress Brings Up the Rear: The new Quinnipiac poll judging public attitudes on sexual harassment was completed before Al Franken bid adieu to the Senate on Thursday, but it’s clear yet again that people hold our elected officials in Washington, D.C., in low esteem. Just 21 percent approve of the way the GOP is handling the issue of sexual assault in politics, while Democrats fare just a slightly better at 28 percent. That’s 10 points lower than the public’s approval of the entertainment industry’s handling of the issue, and 20 points below approval of the media.

By the way, Donald Trump gets just 22 percent approval for his handling of the issue, and a whopping 77 percent (including 66 percent of Republicans) say it’s hypocritical of Trump to criticize other men on Twitter who’ve been accused of sexual harassment given that he’s also faced accusations of sexual misconduct. Worse for the White House, 70 percent (again including 66 percent of Republicans) think Congress should investigate accusations of sexual harassment against the president.

Alabama Still Tight: There’s not much left to be said about the Senate special election taking place next Tuesday. Two polls out this week offer no clues to the outcome: One showed Republican Roy Moore leading by seven points, the other showed Democrat Doug Jones ahead by four. Overall, Moore leads in the RCP Average by 2.3 percentage points. It’s time to fall back on the old saw that “the only poll that matters is the one they take on Election Day.”

Rigged, This Poll Is: A week before the release of the much-anticipated new “Star Wars” movie, Morning Consult is out with a survey of 2,200 adults showing that -- surprise! -- the classic characters in the series beat out the ones from the most recent film, 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” On one hand, it makes complete sense that Princess Leia, Luke, Chewy, Yoda, R2-D2, Han Solo and C3PO would receive the highest favorable ratings. Then again, it’s highly suspicious that Finn, BB-8, and Rey all have lower favorable ratings than Jabba the Hutt. As Jabba himself would say, “Bring me Solo and the Wookiee. They will all suffer for this outrage!”